Global Millet Markets 2019-2024 - India Dominates Global Production & Africa Dominates Global Consumption

The "Millet Market - Segmented by Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global millet consumption has declined at a rate of 0.9% and expected to witness positive movement during 2019-2024



India, Niger, and China are the largest producers of millet in the world, accounting for more than 55% of global production. For many years, India was the world's major producer of millet. However, in recent years, millet production has increased dramatically in Africa.



Scope of the Report



Millets are the cereal crops generally small-seeded and known for high nutritive value. The report comprises of production and consumption analysis of millets grown across the world.



Key Market Trends



India dominates global production



The global millet production was estimated at 27.8 million ton. India is the largest global producer with a 41.04% global market share. In the last two decades, the importance of millet as food staples, particularly in India, has been declining due to various factors, including rising incomes, growing urbanization, and government policies. More than 50% of the millet production is currently finding its way into alternative uses as opposed to its consumption only as a staple.



Africa dominates global consumption



More than 40% of global millet consumption is held by African countries mainly Niger, Mali, Nigeria, Burkina, and Sudan. Millets are popular in developing regions, like India and Africa, where food and nutritional security are the major challenges. The high drought tolerance capacity of the crop allows it to be cultivated in the adverse environmental conditions of the regions. India is the world's leading producer of millet India. Public and private investments are limited to millet seed development and production. International prices for millets are highly volatile, determined largely by supply volumes, and are usually unrelated to those of other major coarse grains, such as maize, sorghum, or barley.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 US

5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis, Market Value and Price Trend

5.1.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.1.3 Mexico

5.1.1.4 Rest of North America

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.2 UK

5.1.2.3 France

5.1.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.2 India

5.1.3.3 Australia

5.1.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.2 Argentina

5.1.4.3 Rest of South America

5.1.5 Africa

5.1.5.1 Niger

5.1.5.2 Mali

5.1.5.3 Nigeria

5.1.5.4 Rest of Africa

5.2 Procurement Preference Matrix



6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



