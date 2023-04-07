Global Millimeter Wave Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Applications to Drive the Market

Apr 07, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Millimeter Wave Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Millimeter Wave Equipment estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Telecommunication Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.3% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Radar & Satellite Communication Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 21.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $510.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR
The Millimeter Wave Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$510.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 15.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
- Aviat Networks, Inc.
- Bridgewave Communications
- DragonWave, Inc.
- E-Band Communications
- ELVA-1 Millimeter Wave Division
- Intracom Telecom
- NEC Corporation
- Siklu Communication Ltd
- Trex Enterprises Corporation
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Millimeter Wave Technology - Changing the Wireless Future
- Bandwidth Hungry Networks to Drive the Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Millimeter Wave Spectrum
- Outlook
- Overcoming the Limitations
- Competitive Scenario
- Millimeter Wave Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Applications to Drive the Market
- Transforming Wireless Technology Landscape Offers Ripe Opportunities
- Evolution of Mobile Wireless Technologies
- 5G - The Future in Store
- Small Cell Backhaul - A Lucrative Segment
- Growing Need for High Frequency Bandwidths for Ultrahigh Capacity Backhaul
- Metrocells - A Step Ahead of Macrocells
- Expanding Internet User Base: A Key Driving Force
- Rapid Penetration of Smartphones: A Strong Growth Driver
- Exploring Opportunities for Mm-Wave Technology
- Radar on A Chip Penetrates New End Markets
- Leveraging on the Controversies Surrounding X-Ray Scanners
- Cracking the Quality Issues
- Evolving to Suit New Generation Radio Access Network
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qsvr5w
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article