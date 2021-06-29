Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market 2021-2026: New Defense and Aerospace Applications, Autonomous Vehicles, Increase IoT-Based Devices, Use of V-Band Millimeter Wave for Last-Mile Connectivity

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market by Product (Scanner Systems, Telecommunication Equipment), License Type (Unlicensed, Fully Licensed), Application (Mobile and Telecom, Automotive), Component, Frequency Band, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global millimeter wave technology market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2021 to USD 4.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.8%.

An increase in mobile and broadband speeds is one of the main factors driving the growth of the millimeter wave technology market.



The market for communication & networking components is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Communication and networking components include switches and routers, which are crucial in the telecommunication application. The quest for a viable and low-cost solution for high data rate applications such as home and personal area networking, automotive radar, and high bandwidth communications has helped boost the millimeter wave technology market



Market for telecommunication equipment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The telecommunication equipment is expected to dominate the millimeter wave market by product. The high growth of telecommunication equipment is due to the higher use of millimeter wave components for 5G backhaul. Also, millimeter wave components are widely used in indoor and outdoor telecommunication equipment, which includes small cell and macro-cell equipment.



Market for unlicensed spectrum is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The millimeter wave technology market for unlicensed frequencies is projected to account for the largest share by 2025, due to the high adoption of millimeter wave for devices in the unlicensed frequency band. The fully licensed band is set to grow at the highest rate due to its increasing adoption, mainly in the mobile and telecom sector. Users are expected to use light licensed and fully licensed frequency bands in the near future, owing to the lack of security in the unlicensed spectrum.



Market for 57-95 GHz is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The market for millimeter wave technology for 57-95 GHz frequency band is projected to account for the largest share and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The dominance of this frequency band is due to the high demand for this frequency band, as it serves numerous applications such as autonomous mining, security and perimeter protection, traffic monitoring, and automated cruise control.

Apart from this, the E-band and V-band are mainly used for telecom applications, which lies in the 57-86 GHz frequency band, which is projected to further increase the dominance of this frequency band.

APAC to grow at the highest rate in the millimeter wave technology market by 2026



APAC is projected to grow at the highest rate due to the high adoption of millimeter wave technologies for telecommunication equipment products and mobile & telecom applications. In APAC, the investments look promising as the majority of the countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea have been successful in reducing the contamination of the virus compared with the US and European countries.

China is easing the restrictions placed on factories' lockdown and workers' movement. Major telecommunication equipment providers in the region, including ZTE and Huawei Technologies, have signed more than 95 5G commercial deals with global leading operators.

Major Players Profiled in This Report:

Axxcss Wireless Solutions (US)

NEC Corporation ( Japan )

) Eravant (US)

L3HARRIS (US)

Smiths Group (UK)

Siklu Communication ( Israel )

) Aviat Networks (US)

Farran Technologies ( Ireland )

) Millimeter Wave Products (US)

Summary

Telecommunication Equipment Segment to Lead Millimeter Wave Technology Market During Forecast Period

Fully Licensed to Account for Largest Share in Millimeter Wave Technology Market by 2026

57-86 GHz to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Frequency Sources & Related Components to Occupy Largest Share During Forecast Period

Mobile & Telecom End Use to Dominate Millimeter Wave Technology Market During Forecast Period

North America to Account for Largest Share of Millimeter Wave Technology Market by 2026

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities in Millimeter Wave Technology Market: Increase in Broadband and Mobile Speeds to Drive Millimeter Wave Technology Market

Telecommunication Equipment to Lead the Millimeter Wave Technology Market

Fully Licensed Band to Lead the Millimeter Wave Technology Market

Mobile & Telecom and US to Hold Largest Share by 2026

Millimeter Wave Technology Market in China to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Broadband and Mobile Speeds

Rise in Use of Millimeter Wave in Small-Cell Backhaul Networks

Substantial Demand for Millimeter Wave Technology in Security and Radar Applications

Need for Faster Data Transfer

Restraints

Low Penetration Power and Adverse Impact on Environment

Opportunities

Increase in Use of 5G and Millimeter Wave Technology

New Applications in Defense and Aerospace Sectors

Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles

Rise in Number of IoT-Based Devices

Use of V-Band Millimeter Wave for Last-Mile Connectivity

Challenges

Challenges Associated with Physical Properties of Millimeter Wave

Impact of COVID-19 on Millimeter Wave Technology Market



Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Millimeter Wave Technology Market

Pricing Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Product Development

Manufacturing

Product Distribution

System Integrators

End Uses

Ecosystem/Market Map

Technology Analysis

Millimeter Wave Technology

Terahertz Waves

Patents Analysis

Trade Analysis

Case Studies

Telecommunication

NTT Docomo Gains An Opportunistic Advantage in 5G Deployment

Lightpointe Connects Buildings for Porsche Informatik

Skycom1 Relies on Haulpass V60S V-Band Wireless Links

Imaging

First-To-Market Radio-Wave Breast Imaging System Achieved with Network Analyzer

Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center Finds Cure for Network Congestion with High-Speed Outdoor Wireless Links from Lightpointe

Automotive & Transportation

Lightpointe Connects Buildings for Public Transportation Department in Washington State

Proxim Solution Enables Seamless Surveillance Along the Tenerife Tram Line, Spain

Industrial

High-Capacity Industrial Wireless Connectivity for Arcelormittal

Kingston Technology Deployed Haulpass V60S Wireless Broadband for Disaster Recovery and Campus Network Expansion

Consumer & Commercial

The Martin Agency Deployed Lightpointe Free Space Optics Wireless Bridge to Connect Its Buildings

City of Mission Viejo Deploys Cost-Effective Broadband Wireless Gigabit Ethernet Link to Potocki Conference Center

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape



Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Company Profiles

Key Players

Axxcss Wireless Solutions

NEC Corporation

Siklu Communication

L3Harris

Smiths Group plc

Eravant (Formerly Sage Millimeter)

Aviat Networks

Farran Technology

Millimeter Wave Products Inc.

Elva-1

Other Key Players

Vubiq Networks, Inc

Proxim Wireless

Cablefree

Fastback Networks

Quinstar Technology

Lightpointe Communications, Inc. (Lightpointe Wireless)

Trex Enterprises Corporation (Trex)

Nuctech

Kyocera

Radwin

Ignitenet

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Anokiwave

Spacek Labs

Cambium Networks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrcm5c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

