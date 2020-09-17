Global MIMO Report 2020: An Analysis of MIMO Advantages and Specifics for Industry Standards

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enhancing Communications with MIMO: Technologies, Markets and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report researches advanced technologies and markets for wireless and wired communications systems that are supported by MIMO - Multiple Input/Multiple Output structures - to enhance their performance. It revises and updates earlier issues of the report as well as adds the analysis of latest technologies.

Users' demand for more efficient networking brought to life many technological innovations. One of them is MIMO, which became very popular in wireless systems - almost all recent and future 3GPP standards use (or will be using) variations of such a technique. MIMO is also used in wireline systems.

This report is based on an analysis of MIMO-based communications systems, their technologies and markets specifics. In particular, the following industry standards that utilize MIMO have been considered:

3GPP LTE

IEEE802.11ax

IEEE802.11ay

IEEE 802.11ac

HomePlug AV2

ITU G.hn - MIMO

The goal of this report is to characterize MIMO advantages and specifics for each standard. It also addresses market characteristics of discussed technologies. The report concentrates on profiling the industry players and their products.

MIMO characteristics, structures and types are also addressed and compared. The report also surveys patents related to the discussed subjects. The report is written for a wide audience of managers and technical staff who are involved in the design and implementation of advanced communications systems.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Introduction

2.0 MIMO - Concept, Functions and Types

2.1 History

2.2 Concept

2.3 Types of MIMO: Examples

2.4 MIMO Benefits (Wireless Systems)

3.0 MIMO in Wireless Systems

3.1 LTE Development and MIMO

3.2 IEEE802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) and MIMO

3.3 MIMO Role in 802.11ac Development

3.4 802.11ay and MIMO Technology

4.0 MIMO in Wireline Communications

4.1 HomePNA and ITU MIMO-based Technologies

4.2 HomePlugAV2-mimo

5.0 Conclusions

Companies Mentioned

AceAxis

Aerohive (Extreme Networks)

Altair Semiconductor (a Sony Group Company)

Aricent (now Altran)

Aruba

HP Asus

Aztech

Broadcom

Buffalo

Cambridge Industries Group (CIG)

Celeno

Cisco

CommAgility

Comtrend

D-Link

Ericsson

Extollo

Fortinet

Fujitsu

Gigafast Ethernet

Huawei

Intersil (acquired by Renesas in 2017)

Lea Networks

Lime Microsystems

Linksys

Marvell

MaxLinear/devolo

Motorola Solutions

Netgear

Nokia

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Atheros

Quantenna (acquired by On Semiconductor in 2019)

Ruckus

Samsung

Sequans

Signalion

Sineoji

ST&T

TI

TP-Link

Trendnet

U-blox

Xingtera

ZTE

Zyxel

