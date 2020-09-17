Global MIMO Report 2020: An Analysis of MIMO Advantages and Specifics for Industry Standards
Sep 17, 2020, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enhancing Communications with MIMO: Technologies, Markets and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report researches advanced technologies and markets for wireless and wired communications systems that are supported by MIMO - Multiple Input/Multiple Output structures - to enhance their performance. It revises and updates earlier issues of the report as well as adds the analysis of latest technologies.
Users' demand for more efficient networking brought to life many technological innovations. One of them is MIMO, which became very popular in wireless systems - almost all recent and future 3GPP standards use (or will be using) variations of such a technique. MIMO is also used in wireline systems.
This report is based on an analysis of MIMO-based communications systems, their technologies and markets specifics. In particular, the following industry standards that utilize MIMO have been considered:
- 3GPP LTE
- IEEE802.11ax
- IEEE802.11ay
- IEEE 802.11ac
- HomePlug AV2
- ITU G.hn - MIMO
The goal of this report is to characterize MIMO advantages and specifics for each standard. It also addresses market characteristics of discussed technologies. The report concentrates on profiling the industry players and their products.
MIMO characteristics, structures and types are also addressed and compared. The report also surveys patents related to the discussed subjects. The report is written for a wide audience of managers and technical staff who are involved in the design and implementation of advanced communications systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Introduction
2.0 MIMO - Concept, Functions and Types
2.1 History
2.2 Concept
2.3 Types of MIMO: Examples
2.4 MIMO Benefits (Wireless Systems)
3.0 MIMO in Wireless Systems
3.1 LTE Development and MIMO
3.2 IEEE802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) and MIMO
3.3 MIMO Role in 802.11ac Development
3.4 802.11ay and MIMO Technology
4.0 MIMO in Wireline Communications
4.1 HomePNA and ITU MIMO-based Technologies
4.2 HomePlugAV2-mimo
5.0 Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
- AceAxis
- Aerohive (Extreme Networks)
- Altair Semiconductor (a Sony Group Company)
- Aricent (now Altran)
- Aruba - HP
- Asus
- Aztech
- Broadcom
- Buffalo
- Cambridge Industries Group (CIG)
- Celeno
- Cisco
- Cisco
- CommAgility
- Comtrend
- D-Link
- Ericsson
- Extollo
- Fortinet
- Fujitsu
- Gigafast Ethernet
- Huawei
- Intersil (acquired by Renesas in 2017)
- Lea Networks
- Lime Microsystems
- Linksys
- Marvell
- MaxLinear/devolo
- Motorola Solutions
- Netgear
- Nokia
- Qualcomm
- Qualcomm Atheros
- Quantenna (acquired by On Semiconductor in 2019)
- Ruckus
- Samsung
- Sequans
- Signalion
- Sineoji
- ST&T
- TI
- TP-Link
- Trendnet
- U-blox
- Xingtera
- ZTE
- Zyxel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hkdstc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets