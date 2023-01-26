Global Minimal Residual Disease Market Size Percentage Will Reach USD 7,131.61 Million By 2032, With CAGR of 13.7%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Minimal Residual Disease Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Detection Target (Lymphoma, Leukemia, Solid Tumors, Others); By Test Technique; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.



According to the research study, the global minimal residual disease market size was valued at USD 1,973.35 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7,131.61 Million By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

What is Minimal Residual Disease? What is the Size & Share of Minimal Residual Disease Market?

Overview

Minimal residual disease is often used by physicians when treating patients with a blood cancer such as leukemia, lymphoma, or multiple myeloma. The cancer cells remaining after treatment cannot be detected by those same scans or tests. The rapidly rising demand for a minimal residual disease market can be attributed to the fact that much can be learned about what is left after the treatment. This can be done by adding medications that target particular vulnerabilities in the cancer cells, including medicines that effectively kill residual cells.

The rise in the number of patients with cancer is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. The development of efficient and advanced technology and the growing government initiatives globally are the driving factors for market growth. Additionally, the rise in research and development activities, the increase in personalized medicines for treatments, and the surge in collaboration for product development are opportunities for market growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Sysmex Corporation

ArcherDX

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Natera

Inivata

Asuragen

Guardant Health

Cergentis

Invivoscribe

Mission Bio

ARUP Laboratories

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Opko Health

Quest Diagnostics

Key factors driving market growth

· Growing consumer preference for tailored therapies to push the market

Growing incidences of hematological malignancies, growing consumer preference for tailored therapies, and growing prevalence of blood cell-related cancer across the globe are key factors driving market revenue growth. The minimal residual disease market size is expanding due to increasing approvals from US Food and Drug Administration for various treatment methods for MRD are also creating opportunities for the market to grow.

Prominent market companies are taking several initiatives to expand access, making it easier to utilize, collaborating with others, and innovating to shape the future of targeted therapy. Minimal residual disease market sales are soaring as companies invest extensively to build better and more patient-centric healthcare systems by empowering patients to take charge of their health, lowering costs, and increasing accessibility of genetic testing while empowering medical professionals to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease more effectively.

Recent trends influencing the market

There has been an exponential rise in the incidences of cancer globally, which is likely to play a pivotal role in the market expansion. Patients who are suffering from cancer and are going through cancer treatments are expected to reinforce the development of the market in the years to come.

The ineptitude of polymerase chain reactions, FISH, and flow cytometry to quantify beyond 1 in every 100,000 cells is expected to shift the patient's attention toward the disease. With new technologies in treatments, patients are estimated to observe more accuracy in the treatment. These factors are likely to impact the growth of the market.

· Segmentation assessment

Leukaemia is predicted to dominate the industry's market segment

Based on the detection target, leukemia is predicted to dominate the industry's market segment. Minimal residual disease market demand is rising as one person in the US is diagnosed with leukemia every three minutes. For instance, as per the American Cancer Society, in 2022, there were around 60,650 new instances of leukemia, 24,000 people died from the disease, and about 20,050 new cases of acute myeloid leukemia were detected. Leukaemia's new possibilities were 14.1 per 100,000 men and women annually. The annual mortality rate was 6.0 per 100,000 men and women.

The flow cytometry segment will dominate the market

Based on the test technique, the flow cytometry segment will dominate the market. This is due to the outstanding sensitivity and extensive applicability of MRD testing made possible by flow cytometry. The clinical care of individuals with acute leukemia places a growing emphasis on minimal residual disease testing. Minimal residual disease market trends include the technologies in monitoring MRD; flow cytometry has the most potential for clinical usage due to its ease of use and accessibility. Several investigations have underpinned the method's validity by demonstrating high relationships between MRD levels measured by flow cytometry during clinical remission and treatment results.

Minimal Residual Disease Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 7,131.61 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 2,240.34 Million Expected CAGR Growth 3.1% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Sysmex Corporation, ArcherDX, ICON plc, Asuragen, Mission Bio, ARUP Laboratories, Guardant Health, Cergentis B.V., Invivoscribe, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Opko Health, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Natera, Inivata, Sysmex Corporation, and Quest Diagnostics Segments Covered By Detection Target, By Test Technique, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options



Geographic Overview

Rising healthcare affordability to drive the North American market

North America held the largest minimal residual disease market share due to rising healthcare affordability in the US. Due to the high level of patient and physician awareness of the benefits associated with screening, the US and Canada are the two main markets for cancer screening in North America. Further, several projects are being implemented to offer MRD testing in the area.

Browse the Detail Report "Minimal Residual Disease Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Detection Target (Lymphoma, Leukemia, Solid Tumors, Others); By Test Technique; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/minimal-residual-disease-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Minimal Residual Disease Market report based on detection target, test technique, end-user, and region:

By Detection Target Outlook

Lymphoma

Leukemia

Solid Tumors

Others

By Test Technique Outlook

Flow Cytometry

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Others

By End User Outlook

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Laboratory Centres

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

