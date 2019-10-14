Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Report 2019: Surgical Trends & Developments that will Influence the Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices and Instruments Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Market for Minimally Invasive Medical Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is an analytical business tool whose primary purpose is to describe the minimally invasive surgical devices industry and the U.S. market for these devices.
The use of these products is increasing so rapidly, there is a pressing need to develop an up-to-date base of market information to better understand the dynamics of the market for minimally invasive surgical devices and instruments. More than four years have passed since the previous edition of this study, The Market for Minimally Invasive Medical Devices. It analyzed key growth areas and developed quantitative market projections.
Since then, the market has continued to evolve. The population served by established markets is aging, bringing new surgical needs, while new markets are opening up. The Affordable Care Act of 2010 has increased the number of people with health insurance that can be used to pay for minimally invasive procedures. Technological advances have expanded the range of surgical procedures that can be performed using minimally invasive techniques while giving physicians new tools for the diagnosis and treatment of injuries and pathologies.
Meanwhile, the structure of the healthcare industry is changing, as traditional hospitals consolidate and other healthcare options become available to consumers. This study attempts to give management readers the information and analysis they need to deal with these challenges.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- General Description
- History of Minimally Invasive Surgery
- Endoscopy
- Insufflation
- Specialized Surgical Instruments
- Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures
- Surgical Robotics
- Medical Lasers
- Surgical Trends and the Growing Importance of Minimally Invasive Surgery
- Principal Applications of Minimally Invasive Surgery
- Gastrointestinal Surgery
- Gynecology
- Urology
- Cosmetic Surgery
- Thoracic Surgery
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- Noncardiac Vascular Interventional Surgery
- Orthopedic surgery
- Product Types
- Monitoring/Visualization Equipment
- Robotically Assisted Surgical Systems
- Electrosurgical Equipment
- Mechanical Instruments
- Auxiliary Equipment
- Surgical Devices
- Regulatory Status of MIS Equipment
- United States
- European Union (EU)
- Japan
- Other Countries
- End-User Segments
- Hospital Surgical Departments
- Outpatient Surgery Centers
- Group Practices
- Individual Surgeons
- Medical Schools
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Overall Market Size and Segmentation
- Geographic Segments
- Application Segments
- Device and Equipment Segments
- End-User Segments
- Detailed Market Analysis
- Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgery
- Minimally Invasive Gynecological Surgery
- Minimally Invasive Urological Surgery
- Minimally Invasive Cosmetic Surgery
- Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgical Procedures
- Minimally Invasive Cardiothoracic Surgery
- Minimally Invasive Noncardiac Vascular Interventional Surgery
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic surgery
- Market by Type of Device and Equipment
Chapter 5 Industry Structure, Competition, and Market Shares
- Industry Structure
- Competition and Market Shares
- Monitoring/Visualization Equipment
- Robotics/Computer-Assisted Surgery
- Electrosurgical Equipment
- Surgical Instruments
- Surgical Devices
Chapter 6 The Outlook for Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices and Instruments
- Developments That Will Influence the Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices and Instruments Industry
- Technological Developments
- Demographic and Economic Trends
- Changing Structure of the Healthcare Industry
- Long-Term Outlook for Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices and Equipment
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- B. Braun Aesculap
- Boston Scientific
- Clarus Medical Llc
- Coherent Inc.
- Cogentix Medical
- Conmed Corp.
- Convergent Laser Technologies
- Cooper Surgical, Inc.
- C.R. Bard Inc.
- Encision Inc.
- Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc.
- Freehand 2010 Ltd.
- Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
- Gyrus Acmi Corp.
- Hansen Medical Inc.
- Hitachi Medical Corp.
- Integrated Endoscopy
- Intuitive Surgical Inc.
- Karl Storz Endoskope Berlin Gmbh & Co.
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Medtronic Inc.
- Medtronic Ent Inc.
- Mentice Medical Simulation Ab
- MGB Endoscopy Ltd.
- Microdexterity Systems Inc.
- Olympus Optical Co., Ltd.
- Pentax Medical
- Pilling Surgical
- Rema Medizintechnik Gmbh
- Richard Wolf Gmbh
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Solos Endoscopy, Inc.
- Spectranetics Corp.
- Stryker Corp.
- Surgical Innovations Group Ltd.
- Think Surgical, Inc.
Chapter 8 Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures
- Abdominal Surgery
- Cardiac Surgery
- Endocrine Surgery
- Gynecology
- Neurosurgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Pediatrics
- Plastic Surgery
- Thoracic
- Urology
- Vascular Interventional
Chapter 9 Industry and Professional Organizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qwa4m3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article