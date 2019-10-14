Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Report 2019: Surgical Trends & Developments that will Influence the Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices and Instruments Industry

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Market for Minimally Invasive Medical Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is an analytical business tool whose primary purpose is to describe the minimally invasive surgical devices industry and the U.S. market for these devices.

The use of these products is increasing so rapidly, there is a pressing need to develop an up-to-date base of market information to better understand the dynamics of the market for minimally invasive surgical devices and instruments. More than four years have passed since the previous edition of this study, The Market for Minimally Invasive Medical Devices. It analyzed key growth areas and developed quantitative market projections.

Since then, the market has continued to evolve. The population served by established markets is aging, bringing new surgical needs, while new markets are opening up. The Affordable Care Act of 2010 has increased the number of people with health insurance that can be used to pay for minimally invasive procedures. Technological advances have expanded the range of surgical procedures that can be performed using minimally invasive techniques while giving physicians new tools for the diagnosis and treatment of injuries and pathologies.



Meanwhile, the structure of the healthcare industry is changing, as traditional hospitals consolidate and other healthcare options become available to consumers. This study attempts to give management readers the information and analysis they need to deal with these challenges.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Reasons for Doing This Study

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

General Description

History of Minimally Invasive Surgery

Endoscopy

Insufflation

Specialized Surgical Instruments

Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

Surgical Robotics

Medical Lasers

Surgical Trends and the Growing Importance of Minimally Invasive Surgery

Principal Applications of Minimally Invasive Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Gynecology

Urology

Cosmetic Surgery

Thoracic Surgery

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Noncardiac Vascular Interventional Surgery

Orthopedic surgery

Product Types

Monitoring/Visualization Equipment

Robotically Assisted Surgical Systems

Electrosurgical Equipment

Mechanical Instruments

Auxiliary Equipment

Surgical Devices

Regulatory Status of MIS Equipment

United States

European Union (EU)

Japan

Other Countries

End-User Segments

Hospital Surgical Departments

Outpatient Surgery Centers

Group Practices

Individual Surgeons

Medical Schools

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Overall Market Size and Segmentation

Geographic Segments

Application Segments

Device and Equipment Segments

End-User Segments

Detailed Market Analysis

Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgery

Minimally Invasive Gynecological Surgery

Minimally Invasive Urological Surgery

Minimally Invasive Cosmetic Surgery

Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgical Procedures

Minimally Invasive Cardiothoracic Surgery

Minimally Invasive Noncardiac Vascular Interventional Surgery

Minimally Invasive Orthopedic surgery

Market by Type of Device and Equipment

Chapter 5 Industry Structure, Competition, and Market Shares

Industry Structure

Competition and Market Shares

Monitoring/Visualization Equipment

Robotics/Computer-Assisted Surgery

Electrosurgical Equipment

Surgical Instruments

Surgical Devices

Chapter 6 The Outlook for Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices and Instruments

Developments That Will Influence the Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices and Instruments Industry

Technological Developments

Demographic and Economic Trends

Changing Structure of the Healthcare Industry

Long-Term Outlook for Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices and Equipment

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

B. Braun Aesculap

Boston Scientific

Clarus Medical Llc

Coherent Inc.

Cogentix Medical

Conmed Corp.

Convergent Laser Technologies

Cooper Surgical, Inc.

C.R. Bard Inc.

Encision Inc.

Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc.

Freehand 2010 Ltd.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Gyrus Acmi Corp.

Hansen Medical Inc.

Hitachi Medical Corp.

Integrated Endoscopy

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Karl Storz Endoskope Berlin Gmbh & Co.

Lumenis Ltd.

Medtronic Inc.

Medtronic Ent Inc.

Mentice Medical Simulation Ab

MGB Endoscopy Ltd.

Microdexterity Systems Inc.

Olympus Optical Co., Ltd.

Pentax Medical

Pilling Surgical

Rema Medizintechnik Gmbh

Richard Wolf Gmbh

Smith & Nephew Plc

Solos Endoscopy, Inc.

Spectranetics Corp.

Stryker Corp.

Surgical Innovations Group Ltd.

Think Surgical, Inc.

Chapter 8 Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

Abdominal Surgery

Cardiac Surgery

Endocrine Surgery

Gynecology

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Pediatrics

Plastic Surgery

Thoracic

Urology

Vascular Interventional

Chapter 9 Industry and Professional Organizations



