Global Mining Chemicals Market 2018-2022 - Rise in Demand for High-Purity Minerals

DUBLIN, Aug 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Mining Chemicals Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mining chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Mining Chemicals Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Mining chemicals are specialized chemicals that help improve the efficacy and productivity of mining processes. The different types of mining chemicals include grinding aids, frothers, collectors, flocculants, corrosion inhibitors, surfactants, chelants, dewatering aids, scale inhibitors, pH modifiers, dispersants, solvent extractants, and others.

One trend in the market is rise in demand for high-purity minerals. The increasing demand for high-purity minerals estimated to be one of the key factors that will augment the market growth during the forecast period. Mining chemicals are used in the mining industry to extract high-purity minerals and metals from their ores.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased production of mining raw materials. The increasing mining activities worldwide are driving the demand for mining chemicals. Minerals and metals are extensively used by different end-use industries such as electronics, electrical, and chemical processing industries.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high initial investments in R&D. Manufacturers need to invest heavily in the production of mining chemicals and specialty mining products. the decrease in the interest of investors in the mining industry due to factors such as reforms in the financial sector hindering the growth of the real estate sector have affected the profit margins of manufacturers.





Key vendors

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Clariant

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Orica

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Explosives and drilling - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Mineral processing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Waste and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in demand for high-purity minerals

Stringent regulations for waste and wastewater treatment

Technological advances in mining industry

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vgjmw9/global_mining?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

