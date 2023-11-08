Global Mining Lubricants Industry Report 2023: U.S. Market is Estimated at $413.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mining Lubricants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Mining Lubricants Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Mining Lubricants estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The analysis is divided into different categories, including Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants, Synthetic Lubricants, Surface Mining, Underground Mining, Engine, Hydraulic, Transmission, Gear, Coal Mining, Iron Ore Mining, Bauxite Mining, and Other End-Uses.

Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Synthetic Lubricants segment is estimated at 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The dataset offers both recent and historic data, along with a 16-year perspective (2014, 2023, and 2030), allowing stakeholders to gain insights into market trends and the percentage breakdown of sales values for various regions and end-uses within the mining lubricants market. It is a valuable resource for those interested in understanding the dynamics and opportunities in the mining lubricants industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $413.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Mining Lubricants market for the years 2014 through 2030. It includes annual sales data in US$ Thousand and percentage CAGR for Mining Lubricants across various geographic regions, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The Mining Lubricants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$413.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$985.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude to Mining Lubricants

Type of Mining Lubricants

Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants

Synthetic Lubricants

Mining Techniques

Lubricant Usage by Equipment Function

Engine

Hydraulic

Transmission

Gear

End-Use Application Sectors for Mining Lubricants

Coal Mining

Iron Ore Mining

Bauxite Mining

Other End-Uses

Mining Industry Growth Promises Lucrative Opportunities for Mining Lubricants Market

Recent Market Activity

Mineral Oil & Bio-Based Lubricants Command Global Market

Coal Mining Occupies Leading Share of Global Demand

Asia-Pacific (including China ) Exhibits Massive Gains

(including ) Exhibits Massive Gains India Remains Strong Mining Lubricants Market in Asia-Pacific

World Mining Lubricants Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Mining Lubricants Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025

Economic Scenario and its Impact on Mining Lubricant Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2012 through 2019

Market Restraints for the Global Mining Lubricants Industry

Competitive Scenario & Key Developments

Synthetic Lubricants (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019

Mining Lubricants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Mining Equipment to Catalyze Global Mining Lubricants Market

Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Need for Continuous Maintenance of Mining Equipment Driving Growth

Increase in Coal-Fired Thermal Power Generation Buoys Mining Lubricants Demand

Iron Ore Mining: A Key Market for Mining Lubricants

Iron Ore Reserves

Global Iron Ore Reserves (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Crude Reserves by Geographic Region

A Quick Review of the Steel Industry, The Leading Consumer of Iron Ore

Global Crude Steel Production in Million Metric Tons (2007-2019)

Global Steel Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Crude Steel Production by Region

Bauxite Mining: An Important End-Use Sector of Lubricants

Global Bauxite Reserves (2018): Breakdown of Mine Reserves in Million Metric Tons by Leading Countries

Rising Demand for Quality Mining Lubricants Steering Growth

Mounting Pressure to Push Profits and Cut Costs Spur Demand for Mining Lubricants

Automatic Lubrication Records Significant Demand due to Advantages over Manual Systems

Advantages of Automated Lubrication over Manual Lubrication

Renewed Focus on Environmental Protection Triggers Demand for Bio-Based Lubricants

Rising Significance Drives Biodegradable Lubricants Demand

Increasing Investment in Mining Sector of Emerging Economies Propel the Market

Stringent Regulations with Profound Impact on Mining Sector

Important Federal Laws Governing Mining Industry

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 71 Featured)

Bel-Ray Company, LLC ( USA )

) BP Plc. (UK)

Chevron Corporation ( USA )

) Exxon Mobil Corporation ( USA )

) FUCHS Petrolub SE ( Germany )

) Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Kluber Lubrication ( Germany )

) PetroChina Company Limited ( China )

) The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company ( Russia )

) Quaker Chemical Corporation ( USA )

) Royal Dutch Shell plc ( The Netherlands )

plc ( ) Schaeffer Manufacturing Co. (USA)

Sinopec Corp. ( China )

) Total S.A. ( France )

) Whitmore Manufacturing LLC ( USA )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/44s4uq

