Global Mining Ventilation Systems Market Forecast to Grow by $81.73 Million During 2020-2024, Progressing at a CAGR of 4%
May 29, 2020, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mining Ventilation Systems Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mining ventilation systems market is poised to grow by $ 81.73 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. This report on the mining ventilation systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The market is driven by the growing demand for safety in underground mining and demand for minerals. In addition, increasing demand for precious metals is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the mining ventilation systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of AI and machine learning and increasing use of drones will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The mining ventilation systems market analysis includes product segment and geographic landsca[es
The mining ventilation systems market covers the following areas:
- Mining ventilation systems market sizing
- Mining ventilation systems market forecast
- Mining ventilation systems market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mining ventilation systems market vendors that include ABB Ltd., ABC Canada Technology Group Ltd., ABC Industries Inc., Epiroc AB, Howden Group Ltd., New York Blower Co., Sibenergomash-BKZ LLC, Stantec Inc., TLT-Turbo GmbH, and Zitron SA. Also, the mining ventilation systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- ABC Canada Technology Group Ltd.
- ABC Industries Inc.
- Epiroc AB
- Howden Group Ltd.
- New York Blower Co.
- Sibenergomash-BKZ LLC
- Stantec Inc.
- TLT-Turbo GmbH
- Zitron SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwam4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article