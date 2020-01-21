Global Mixed Reality (MR) Industry Forecast, 2026 - A $5.4+ Billion Opportunity by 2026, Exhibiting a CAGR of 51.5% During 2019-2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mixed Reality Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Device Type, End-user, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mixed reality market is expected to reach $5,436.7 million by 2026, representing an astonishing 2019-2026 CAGR of 51.5% driven by the fast adoption of mixed reality technology across many industrial sectors.



The report provides historical data for 2016-2019 with 2019 as the base year, estimates for 2020, and forecasts for 2020-2026.



Highlighted with 73 tables and 65 figures, this 150-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global mixed reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints & Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global mixed reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Device Type, End-user, and Region.



Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Hardware (further segmented into Power Units, Semiconductor Components, Sensors, Other Hardware)

Software

Based on device type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Wireless Head Mounted Display

Wired Head Mounted Display

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Industrial Sector

Education

Entertainment & Gaming

Healthcare

Architecture

Aerospace & Defense

Other End-users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , and Sri Lanka )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Denmark , Austria , Norway , Sweden , The Netherlands , Poland , Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , and Romania )

( , UK, , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S. and Canada )

(U.S. and ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of Latin America )

( , , , Rest of ) RoW ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, South Africa )

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Offering, Device Type, and End-user over the study years (2016-2026) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global mixed reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

Acer Inc.

Amber Garage (Holokit)

Apple Inc.

AsusTek Computer Inc.

Atheer

Canon Inc.

DAQRI

Dell Technologies Inc.

Eon Reality Inc.

Facebook

Google Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

HTC Corporation

Infinity Augmented Reality Inc.

Intel Corporation

Magic Leap Inc.

Meta Company

Microsoft Corporation

Occipital Inc.

Oculus VR LLC

Osterhout Design Group

Recon Instruments

Samsung Electronics Company Limited

Seiko Epson Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/48c8iw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

