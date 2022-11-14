Global mmWave 5G Market Share Estimated to be Worth USD 7.51 Billion by 2030, at 14.3% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

Nov 14, 2022, 10:12 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "mmWave 5G Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component; By Use Case (eMBB, FWA, mMTC, URLLC); By Application; By Bandwidth; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.
According to the research report, the global mmWave 5G market share was valued at USD 2.31 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.51 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.
What is mmWave 5G? What is Expected mmWave 5G Market Share?
- Overview
mmWave 5G is a cellular technology that provides access to higher frequency radio bands ranging from 24GHz to 40GHz. mmWave 5G is now adopted by wireless ecosystems worldwide because it supports high capacity with ultrafast speeds. The technology is expected to be most appropriate in urban areas to handle the increasing capacity needs of users and their demand for more data. For instance, all leading carriers in the United States offer the complete range of 5G flagship millimeter-wave phones and 5G millimeter-wave services.
Some of the key benefits of mmWave 5G includes good coverage, easy scaling, enhanced capacity and connectivity, low latency, and high capacity. The demand for mmWave 5G market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity and a surge in the growth of virtualization in the networking sector. Various advantages of mmWave technology, such as high bandwidth and secure transmission, are expected to fuel the market growth.
Some of the Top Market Players Are:
- Airspan Networks
- Alcan Systems
- AMD
- AT&T
- Corning
- Ericsson
- Fastweb
- Fujitsu
- Huawei
- JMA Wireless
- Keysight Technologies
- Mavenir
- Movandi
- Nokia
- NTT Docomo
- NXP Semiconductors
- Pharrowtech
- Pivotal Commware
- Qualcomm
- Rakuten Mobile
- Renesas Electronics Coerporation
- Samsung
- Singtel
- Sivers Semiconductors
- Softbank
- Verana Networks
- Verizon Communications Inc
Growth Driving Factors
- Growing demand for high bandwidth-intensive applications favors the market growth
The rising shift from fiber-based wired communication to mmWave 5G due to its network performance is expected to create new opportunities in the mmWave 5G market for wireless broadband services, thus propelling the growth of the industry. A surge in a number of research & development activities in MMW technology, as well as growing demand for this technology in the telecommunications sector, is expected to accelerate the mmWave 5G industry expansion. The market is also booming due to the growing usage of smartphones across developed and developing nations, increasing requirements for cloud gaming, and increasing investment of service operators.
Moreover, high demand for bandwidth-intensive applications, and rising demand for high-bandwidth, high-speed internet across the telecom sector are factors boosting the mmWave 5G market size. Besides, mmWave technology has various applications, including the internet of things (IoT), such as VR/AR, high-quality video, real-time surveillance cameras, and live streaming, which is augmenting its demand. This is another factor accelerating the market growth.
Recent Developments
In February 2022, Fastweb announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to commercialize mmWave 5G services in Italy using snapdragon X65 and X62, which will have access to residential and commercial customers.
Segmental Analysis
- Hardware segment held the biggest share in 2021
On the component basis, the hardware segment witnessed the largest mmWave 5G market share in 2021 due to its lightweight and compact structure. The high demand for antennae and transceivers due to their properties, such as reduced interference, improved signal-to-interference-noise-ratio, and system performance, propels the market growth. Further, antennas are used in compact IoT devices due to their small size and larger bandwidth, which is anticipated to boost segment growth in the market.
- Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) is likely to dominate the market
Based on the use case, the enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) is predicted to witness the largest market share attributing to the growing penetration of mmWave spectrum in the densest urban areas with developed nations and locations where large amount of is produced, such as transport hubs, urban environments, and event venues.
- AR/VR is projected to generate a major CAGR over the foreseen period
On the basis of application mmWave 5G market segmentations, the AR/VR segment is estimated to dominate the market during the anticipated period. This is because AR/VR, when combined with mmWave 5G, offers improved end-to-end latency and user experience.
- Telecom is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period
By end use, the telecom industry is anticipated to grow fastest throughout the projected period. This growth can be attributed to the high adoption of mmWave technology in smartphones and telecom infrastructure. In addition, escalating demand for high-speed data transfer from various commercial industries, such as IT offices, is anticipated to bolster segmental growth.
mmWave 5G Market: Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Revenue forecast in 2030
|
USD 7.51 Billion
|
Market size value in 2022
|
USD 2.57 Billion
|
Expected CAGR Growth
|
14.3% from 2022 - 2030
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022 - 2030
|
Top Market Players
|
Airspan Networks, Alcan Systems, AMD, AT&T, Corning, Ericsson, Fastweb, Fujitsu, Huawei, JMA Wireless, Keysight Technologies, Mavenir, Movandi, Nokia, NTT Docomo, NXP Semiconductors, Pharrowtech, Pivotal Commware, Qualcomm, Rakuten Mobile, Renesas Electronics Coerporation, Samsung, Singtel, Sivers Semiconductors, Softbank, Verana Networks, Verizon Communications Inc.
|
Segments Covered
|
By Component, By Use Case, By Application, By Bandwidth, By End-Use, By Region
|
Customization Options
|
Geographic Overview
- North America will dominate the market with the fastest growth during the foreseen period
On a geographic basis, North America witnessed the largest revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the predicted period due to the rising adoption of millimeter wave technology by leading market players across the countries. Also, growing number of investments by many commercial and telecom industries in developing mmWave 5G technology it anticipated to accelerate the mmWave 5G market sales during the assessment period.
Furthermore, Asia Pacific is likely to be the second largest region because of rapid digitization and consumer transformation from LTE to 5g network. The incorporation of mmWave 5G with artificial intelligence and augmented reality delivers solutions in the healthcare sector, which is expected to drive market growth in the Asia Pacific.
Browse the Detail Report "mmWave 5G Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component; By Use Case (eMBB, FWA, mMTC, URLLC); By Application; By Bandwidth; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mmwave-5g-market
Polaris Market Research has segmented the mmWave 5G market report based on component, use case, application, bandwidth, end-use, and region:
By Component Outlook
- Hardware
- Antennas and Transceiver Components
- Communication and Networking Components
- Frequency and Sources and Related Components
- RF and Radio Components
- Sensors and Controls
- Power and Battery Components
- Other Hardware
- Solutions
- Services
- Professional Services
- Consulting
- Development and Integration
- Support and Maintenance
- Managed Services
By Use Case Outlook
- eMBB
- FWA
- mMTC
- URLLC
By Application Outlook
- Real-time Surveillance Cameras
- AR/VR
- Industry 4.0
- Live Streaming
- Transport Connectivity
- Ultra-High-Definition Video
- Other Applications
By Bandwidth Outlook
- 24ghz to 57ghz
- 57ghz to 95ghz
- 95ghz to 300ghz
By End-Use Outlook
- Aerospace and Defense
- Telecom
- Media and Entertainment
- Automotive and Transportation
- Public Safety
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Other
By Region Outlook
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)
Share this article