Global MNO Directory 2023-2024: Connect with Key Decision-Makers and Unlock Worldwide Business Opportunities

DUBLIN , June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide MNO Directory 2023-2024" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This directory will help telecom service providers interested in doing business with mobile network operators throughout the globe. The latest Worldwide MNO Directory features 740+ operators from over 217+ countries.

The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within mobile operator businesses. The 2023 special edition offers a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts as compared to the older edition. Over the past 15 years, Directories by the analyst have paved way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/service providers and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.

The Worldwide MNO Directory is carved out as a niche product that specifically helps 'service providers to mobile operators obtain and gain new business. Featuring important operator business info to contacts of key executives holding influential roles, Directory offers the following information for any mobile operator business across the globe:

Operator Details - Registered Name, Brand, Region

Market Share (%), Ownership, Group Information

Business Details - Network portfolio (2G, 3G, LTE, 4G, 5G, LTE-Advanced, etc.), no. of Subscribers, Market Share, Network Penetration, Technologies offered, Contact Details, Key Executives (5-10 on average)

Online presence - website/URL

CXO/Management/Decision-Makers/Influencer contacts

Formats Available - PDF & Excel

What's special about the 2023-2024 edition?

Worldwide coverage: 740+ Operators from over 217+ countries

100% Anti-Spam US Law, European GDPR compliant

Whopping 6500+ CXO/Management/Decision-making contacts: Up to 300% more contacts than previous edition

Available in PDF & Excel: New user friendly PDF & campaign friendly XLS design

First time with detailed Executive Summary & Questions Answered: Giving clear and precise understanding of the worldwide telecom market to corporates.

1-Update free of cost within 1st year of purchase

Key Questions Answered by the Analyst



The analyst of the report speaks about the state of the mobile network operator (MNO) industry, where it's heading, the impact of the pandemic, growth opportunities, innovation, and challenges telecoms face as we head into the future.

What are the emerging trends? What would be the analyst's advice to mobile network operators (MNOs) looking to grow in near future? Are operators making any money these days? Who according to the analyst may be booking profits and how can other MNOs imitate them? Any specific operator cases that might have turned things around would be helpful for readers of the report. What's the status of 2G, 3G, 4G or 5G world over? What do you think the priorities of operators are or should be vis a vis growth moving forward? Where are operators spending the most? What is slowing them down? What is keeping operators excited? What is the analyst's take on where the industry might be heading towards in the next 2-3-or-5 years? And finally, a word about Pandemic: how do you think industry dealt with it?

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Africa MNO Directory 2023-2024

3. Asia Pacific (including Australia & New Zealand) MNO Directory 2023-2024

4. Europe MNO Directory 2023-2024

5. Latin America MNO Directory 2023-2024

6. Middle East MNO Directory 2023-2024

7. North America MNO Directory 2023-2024

