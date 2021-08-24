Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Report 2021-2027 - Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD Paves the Way for Mobile AR and Smart Wearables Adoption
Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market to Reach $230.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) estimated at US$10.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$230.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 55% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Marketing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 49.7% CAGR and reach US$77.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gaming segment is readjusted to a revised 59.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 52.6% CAGR
The Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$36.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 52.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 48.5% and 47% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 37.1% CAGR.
Education Segment to Record 43.8% CAGR
In the global Education segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 43.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$29.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Augmented Reality: Enriching the Real World through Convergence with Digital Information and Media
- Recent Market Activity
- Brief Overview of Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Augmented Reality
- AR in Digital Marketing
- AR and Mapping
- Education
- Industry Applications
- Select Innovative Companies in AR/VR Space (2017)
- Factors Stimulating AR Demand
- Integration of Mobile Technology and Augmented Reality Gains Momentum
- Mobile AR Apps to Play Definitive Role in AR/VR Market
- Benefits of Mobile AR Solutions to Key Industries
- Factors Boosting Adoption of AR
- Tourism
- Retail
- Gaming
- Entertainment
- Businesses and Economy
- Stakeholders Eye on Delivering Immersive Experiences using Mobile AR/VR
- Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Applications: Where, What and How to Display AR on a Mobile Device
- Latest Augmented Reality Trends to Favor Mobile AR
- Apple and Google Target Mobile AR
- AR Chipsets and Sensors
- Enhanced Mobile Experience
- Gains for Mixed Reality
- AR Smartphones and HUD Technology
- Next-Generation AR Headsets
- Use of Mobile AR for Marketing
- AR to Topple VR
- Adoption across Diverse Industries
- Retailers to Embrace AR
- Mobile Augmented Reality: Major Milestones Over the Years
- Early AR Limited to Scientific Use for High-end Applications
- ARToolKit: A Major Breakthrough for Mobile AR
- ARQuake Game: First Outdoor Mobile AR Video Game
- BatPortal: First PDA Enabled Wireless AR System
- Mobile AR Penetrates the Mobile Phone Ecosystem
- Advent of Smartphones & Tablet PCs Brought MAR Closer to Mainstream Consumer Market
- Global Market Outlook
- Futuristic Goals for Mobile AR in a Nutshell
- Competitive Landscape
- Progress Made by Major Companies in the Field of Augmented Reality
- Participants across the Value Chain Bet Big on Mobile AR
- Leading Mobile AR Tools Available for Developers of AR Game or App
- Select Mergers & Acquisitions for 2015 & 2016
- Select Popular Mobile Augmented Reality Apps for Android/iOS (2016 & 2017)
- Popular Mobile Augmented Reality Apps for Android/iOS (2015)
- Select Innovative Mobile AR Apps Developed in Recent Past
- Crowd Funding: A Key Fund Generation Strategy for Mobile AR Vendors
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 103 Featured)
- Apple, Inc. (USA)
- Augmensys GmbH (Austria)
- Augment (France)
- Augmented Pixels Inc. (USA)
- Aurasma (UK)
- Blippar (UK)
- Catchoom Technologies (Spain)
- DAQRI (USA)
- Google Inc. (USA)
- Gravity Jack (USA)
- Hunter Research and Technology, LLC (USA)
- LM3LABS Corporation (Japan)
- Marxent Labs LLC (USA)
- Mollejuo Software, Inc. (Canada)
- Mybrana Network S.L. (Spain)
- Niantic, Inc. (USA)
- Occipital Inc. (USA)
- Seabery Augmented Technology (Spain)
- Snap, Inc. (USA)
- ViewAR GmbH (Austria)
- VividWorks Ltd. (Finland)
- Wikitude GmbH (Austria)
- Zappar Ltd. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Key Drivers and Restraints
- Augmented Reality Explodes into Mainstream
- Notable AR Milestones
- Promising Developments
- Rapid Proliferation of Mobile App Stores Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver
- Freemium Apps with In-App Purchases Score over Paid Apps & Free Ad-Sponsored Apps
- Retail and Marketing Apps Dominate the Developer Investments in AR
- Technology Developments & Innovations: Spearheading Growth
- Markerless Augmented Reality
- Cloud Computing Support for Mobile AP Apps
- Smart Glasses: The New Age HMI Device Revolutionizes the Mobile AR Market
- Growing Investments in Google Glasses & Other Smart AR Glasses Bodes Well for Smart Glasses MAR Apps
- Mobile AR Game Apps: The Major Revenue Contributor
- Gaming Dominate Mobile Apps Content Worldwide: Opportunities Galore for MAR Apps
- Opportunity Indicators
- Augmentation in Smartphone's Computational Capability Drives Location-Based AR
- Increasing Focus on Disruptive Technologies to Boost Market Prospects in the Enterprise Sector
- Mobile AR and Mobile CRM Convergence Transform Sales and Services Processes
- Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0: The Next Big Thing for Mobile AR in the Enterprise Sector
- Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD Paves the Way for Mobile AR and Smart Wearables Adoption at the Workplace
- Mobile AR Applications: A Key Enabler of M-Commerce
- Strong Growth Projected for Mobile AR in Virtual Product Display Applications
- Rising Investments in AR for Mobile Marketing and Brand Building Augurs Well for the Market
- Technology Advancements Enable Seamless Convergence of Mobile AR and MCommerce
- Rising Prominence of Preventive Healthcare Spurs Demand for Healthcare MAR Apps
- Other High-Growth Application Areas for Mobile AR
- Retailers & Marketers
- Tourists
- Instructional Manuals and Videos
- Robust Demand for Smartphones & Tablet PCs Offering Compelling MAR Experience Drives Market Growth
- Rising Mobile Subscriptions Sets the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
- Developments in High-Speed Networks Support New App Possibilities for Mobile AR
- Enabling Mobile AR and VR with 5G Networks
- Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Mobile AR
- Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets
- Lack of Visibility
- Technology Limitations
- Failure to Meet Consumer Expectations
- Privacy Issues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 103
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6j4b5n
