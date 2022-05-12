Global Mobile Computing Battery Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027 Featuring Prominent Vendors - LG Energy Solution, SAMSUNG SDI, Amperex Technology, & Panasonic

DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Computing Battery Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile computing battery market size was valued at USD 8.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.59% during the forecast period.



With the increasing demand for portability and mobility, manufacturers are trying hard to pour money into inventing innovative and efficient battery technologies. There is a rising need to build energy-dense batteries, remarkably because microprocessor performance has been increasing at a rate far faster than the annual rise in battery energy capacity.

Although lithium is abundant in many regions, its deposits are found in low concentrations. So continued research has been going on to discover its replacements that are more commercially viable.

With the increasing shift towards digitalization, demand for mobile computing devices has risen significantly since the last decade. In turn, this has encouraged existing manufacturers of mobile computing devices to boost production, which has fueled the demand for portable computing batteries.

MOBILE COMPUTING BATTERY MARKET SEGMENTATION

Since consumer spending power has expanded, laptops are now widely used for official, educational, and recreational purposes. Increased internet penetration and significant expansion in the gaming industry are two more major growth-inducing factors for portable PCs.

The OEM can optimize battery performance and manufacturing productivity by having total visibility and awareness of the battery supply chain. OEMs have recently prioritized the development of numerous supply connections and cooperation with battery specialists. OEMs are progressively pursuing the highest quality and competitive technology available, including a mix of contracts with multiple companies and even in-house production, instead of having exclusive battery supply arrangements.

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

APAC: APAC is projected to see an incremental growth of more than USD 4.58 billion during the forecast period. The investment in the Indian IT sector is growing continuously, and companies in this industry are expanding their footprint globally. Moreover, the presence of well-established ICT infrastructure in South Korea and the technology-oriented population. All such factors create favorable conditions for the growth of the mobile computing battery market in APAC.

during the forecast period. The investment in the Indian IT sector is growing continuously, and companies in this industry are expanding their footprint globally. Moreover, the presence of well-established ICT infrastructure in and the technology-oriented population. All such factors create favorable conditions for the growth of the mobile computing battery market in APAC. North America : The presence of better technology infrastructure supports the growth of the region's global next-generation advanced batteries market. The introduction of 5G has further boosted the demand for new mobile computing devices manufacturing.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in the mobile computing battery market are LG Energy Solution, SAMSUNG SDI, Amperex Technology, and Panasonic Corporation.

Collaboration and acquisition are a strong focus for LG Energy Solution. For instance, in September 2021 , LG Energy Solution invested in Greatpower Nickel & Cobalt Materials, situated in China .

, LG Energy Solution invested in Greatpower Nickel & Cobalt Materials, situated in . By October 5, 2020 , Panasonic Corporation achieved its target for shipment of 200 billion dry batteries worldwide compared to 100 billion in 2001.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In terms of application, portable PCs and cellular phones are the major demand generator for mobile computing batteries due to their high penetration. Demand for mobile computing batteries used in wearables is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

As we advance, battery systems and battery technology will be major factors influencing purchase behavior. This will also boost the dependence on Lithium-ion batteries, thus driving the global battery chargers.

Government regulations and scientific developments in key battery elements such as cathode materials will drive major improvements in battery attributes and cost reductions over the next decade.

Key Vendors

LG Energy Solution

SAMSUNG SDI

Amperex Technology

Panasonic Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

Ampirus Technologies

Hitachi High-Tech

Shenzhen Grepow Battery

Lipower laptopbattery

Greenway Battery

GreenCell

Atemitech (Hantong Technology)

Shenzhen Huidafa Technology

DNK Power Company

BNPower

Shenzhen Highpower Technology

SHENZEN EPARTS TECHNOLOGY

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Battery Manufacturing Insights

7.2.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Insights

7.2.2 Raw Material Insights

7.3 Historical Insights

7.4 Future Trends & Opportunities

7.5 Mobile-Computing Device Industry Outlook

7.6 Impact Of Covid-19 On Battery Market



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Improved Performance Of Semiconductor Industry Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

8.2 Innovation In Cathode Material Of LI-On Batteries

8.3 Rising Demand For Wearables



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Popularity Of Esports

9.2 Advances In LI-Ion Batteries

9.3 Growing Focus On Digitalization

9.4 Increasing Smartphone Penetration



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Trade & Political Turbulence

10.2 Volatility In Graphite Prices



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Demand Insights

11.3 Value Chain Analysis

11.3.1 Raw Material

11.3.2 Processed & Refined Material

11.3.3 Manufacturing

11.3.4 Distribution

11.3.5 End-Users

11.4 Market Size & Forecast

11.5 End-User

11.6 Distribution Channel

11.7 Application

11.8 Five Forces Analysis



12 Application

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Portable Pcs

12.4 Cellular Phones

12.5 Tablets

12.6 Wearables

12.7 Other Applications



13 End-User

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 OEMS

13.4 Aftermarket



14 Distribution Channel

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Offline

14.4 Online



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fybba0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets