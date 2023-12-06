Global Mobile Data Traffic Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030 - App Consumption Patterns Favor Wider Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Data Traffic - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Mobile Data Traffic estimated at 84.1 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 603.5 Million Terabytes per Month by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Video, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 29.8% CAGR and reach 462.9 Million Terabytes per Month by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Social Networking segment is estimated at 26.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted mobile data traffic, with increased smartphone activity and internet dependence driving its growth. Mobile data traffic is a key component of the global telecommunications landscape, and understanding its market dynamics is crucial.

In 2022, various competitors hold a market share in this sector, with different degrees of competitive presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial. The growth of mobile data traffic is influenced by factors such as the type of mobile services, devices used, and the proliferation of data-intensive content.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.7 Million Terabytes per Month, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.9% CAGR

Developing regions have emerged as significant markets in this context, reflecting the global trend of increased mobile internet usage. Recent market activity indicates ongoing developments and trends in this dynamic industry, which is evolving into a mainstream mobile communication service with a substantial share of daily internet time spent on mobile apps.



The Mobile Data Traffic market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.7 Million Terabytes per Month in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 143.8 Million Terabytes per Month by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 21.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.6% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

5G to Remain at the Helm of Mobile Data Traffic Growth

Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Percentage of Mobile Connections (excluding licensed cellular IoT) by 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G: 2019 Vs 2025

Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025

Influential 5G Trends & Mobile Data Traffic

Expanding Smartphone User Base and Smartphone Shipments: A Key Reason Behind Exponential Data Traffic Growth

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021

Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Smartphone Adoption Across Select Countries : 2020

Rise in Smartphone Connection Speed to drive mobile data traffic

Global Average Mobile Network Connection Speeds (In Mbps) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2021

Sizable Increase in Mobile Internet Subscriptions Bodes Well for Market Growth: Global Number of Active Mobile Broadband Subscriptions (In Billions) for the Years 2016-2020

Growing Focus on Mobile-First Approach to Give a Boost to Mobile-Driven Website Traffic

Covid-19 Induced Work-From-Home Trend and Demand for Stay-At-Home Entertainment Pushes Up Mobile Internet Use

WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Drives Traffic

Percentage of Mobile Retail Commerce Sales of Global Retail e-Commerce Sales: 2016 - 2021

Mobile Phones Become an ideal option to Access Music, as Music Streaming Goes Mainstream

Global Market for Music Streaming (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Mobile Gaming Becomes a Key Consumer of Mobile Data

Global Opportunity for Mobile Games (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Mobile Gaming Spikes Up During Pandemic Restrictions

Mobile Cloud Gaming: The New Paradigm

Rise in Video Streaming Services Drive Growth Mobile Data Traffic

Average Time Spent Per Day (in Minutes) on Digital Video in the US for 2018-2021

Smartphones & Tablets Emerge as a High Growth Devices to Access OTT Services

COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Growth in OTT Video Business

Rising Popularity of OTT Services Bodes Well for Market Prospects: Global Number of OTT Video Users (In Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Social Media Platforms Drive Traffic Volumes as User Base Increases

Average Number of Social Media Accounts Per Person in Select Countries: 2020

Number of Social Media Users Worldwide: 2016-2021

Social Media Usage Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2020

Leading Social Media Platforms by Number of Active Users: 2020

Pandemic Drives App-Related Surge in Data Traffic

COVID-19 Pandemic Gives M-Learning a Shot in the Arm

Global Emission Concerns Heighten as Mobile Data Traffic Increases

Notebooks Flock Back to High-Demand Days amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Notebook PC Shipments in Million: 2Q2019, 3Q 2019, 2Q 2020 and 3Q 2020

COVID-19-Induced Renaissance in Demand Catches PC Makers Off-Guard

App Consumption Patterns Favor Wider Growth

Mobile Banking Intensifies Mobile Data Consumption

Global Mobile Wallet Market (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Wi-Fi Offloading Boosts Data Traffic

Emerging IoT to Widen the Demand for Mobile Data

Growing Penetration of Mobile Devices in Enterprise Environments Bodes Well

