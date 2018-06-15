Global Mobile Foodservice Market 2018-2022: Rising Millennial Population Driving the Food Trucks Market

The Global Mobile Foodservice Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.63% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Mobile Foodservice Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the use of improved equipment Manufacturers are visually appealing equipment, including fryers and ovens with sleek touchscreens, to increase the popularity of open kitchens and front-of-house food preparation.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing popularity of food trucks. The number of food trucks is increasing primarily due to the rising demand for fast food, especially in emerging economies. To cater to the high demand for fast food, mobile foodservice operators have started focusing on strengthening their domestic and international presence.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the rising preference for homemade food. Consumers prefer home-cooked food over takeaways because of the increasing focus on healthy foods. The prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, drives the consumption of home-cooked food.

Market Trends

Use of improved equipment

Rising millennial population driving the food trucks market

Increasing demand for healthy and nutritious food



Key vendors

Cousins Maine Lobster

Kogi BBQ

Luke's Lobster

OINK and MOO BBQ

The Cow and The Curd

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



