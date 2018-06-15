Global Mobile Foodservice Market 2018-2022: Rising Millennial Population Driving the Food Trucks Market

DUBLIN, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Mobile Foodservice Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mobile Foodservice Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.63% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Mobile Foodservice Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the use of improved equipment Manufacturers are visually appealing equipment, including fryers and ovens with sleek touchscreens, to increase the popularity of open kitchens and front-of-house food preparation.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing popularity of food trucks. The number of food trucks is increasing primarily due to the rising demand for fast food, especially in emerging economies. To cater to the high demand for fast food, mobile foodservice operators have started focusing on strengthening their domestic and international presence.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the rising preference for homemade food. Consumers prefer home-cooked food over takeaways because of the increasing focus on healthy foods. The prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, drives the consumption of home-cooked food.
Market Trends
- Use of improved equipment
- Rising millennial population driving the food trucks market
- Increasing demand for healthy and nutritious food
Key vendors
- Cousins Maine Lobster
- Kogi BBQ
- Luke's Lobster
- OINK and MOO BBQ
- The Cow and The Curd
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gc4fg2/global_mobile?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mobile-foodservice-market-2018-2022-rising-millennial-population-driving-the-food-trucks-market-300667008.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article