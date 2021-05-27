Global Mobile Gaming Apps Are Expected To Reach $120 Billion U.S. Dollars In 2021

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports and gaming have burst into the mainstream in recent years, transforming from a vibrant niche to a central form of entertainment around the world, and ticket sales are transitioning from the arena, to the internet. While esports may have once stood for a subset of sports culture, it has grown into a full industry in its own right. That shift has been powered by championing from mainstream celebrities like Michael Jordan, Drake, and DJ Marshmello, an increasing amount of coverage from traditional outlets like ESPN, and, at least in part, the breakneck rise of Fortnite. An article in Business Insider said that: "While esports may have once stood for a subset of sports culture, it has grown into a full industry in its own right… The future of esports will likely be powered by mobile, which will further reduce barriers to entry and allow even more gamers and fans to pour in." A report from Statista estimated that the industry will indeed have substantial growth saying that: "… the revenue from mobile gaming apps worldwide will grow from 100 billion U.S. dollars in 2020 to 120 billion U.S. dollars in 2021. The Business Insider continued: "As competitive video games continue to integrate into popular culture, global investors, brands, media outlets, and consumers are all paying attention. Total esports viewership is expected to grow at a 9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2019 and 2023, up from 454 million in 2019 to 646 million in 2023, per Insider Intelligence estimates. That puts the esports audience on pace to nearly double over a six-year period, as the 2017 audience stood at 335 million Active gaming companies in the markets today include: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

The pop-culturization of esports has helped power the explosions in esports investment and revenue. Esports has hit this stratosphere in large part because of the social component of live streaming and gaming. Video gaming-specific streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube Gaming give fans a direct connection to the players and teams, while more mainstream socials have allowed those connections to flourish. Certain esports organizations, like FaZe Clan, are also moving aggressively into areas like merchandise, lending their brands more notoriety than if they'd stuck to esports alone. Rick Yang, partner at NEA — a venture capital firm that invests in esports — underscored this in a conversation with Insider Intelligence: "I actually think of esports as the mainstreaming of gaming, or the pop culture instantiation of gaming versus the pure idea of these players becoming professionals to compete at the highest levels." It's essential to think of the esports opportunity in this way — one inclusive of gaming, media, pop culture, and commerce — as it shines a light on opportunities beyond gaming events alone. "

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) BREAKING NEWS - Esports Technologies Adds Esports Games on Apple App Store - Esports Games App Brings Chance to 'Win Like the Pros' to Millions of iPhone Users - Esports Technologies , a global provider of advanced electronic sports wagering products and technology, today announced the availability of its new app, Esports Games , on the Apple iOS operating system and the Apple App Store. The app, officially launched earlier this week, provides tournament prediction and trivia games for esports fans and is now on both the Google Play and Apple App stores in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.





The addition of Esports Games to the Apple Store is expected to bring the free app to more than one billion active iphone users who largely fall within the esports demographic . Qualified players of the trivia contest can answer questions to score points and achieve placement on a global leaderboard to prove their knowledge and expertise to win prizes. Similarly, the prediction game allows players to test their skills in estimating the outcomes of live esports matches to win prizes equivalent to the prize pool of the tournament they are forecasting. Players can estimate outcomes varying from how long a match may last to how many maps a match may see.

Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies, said, "We're excited to bring our app to the entire esports community -- regardless of mobile device, or platform -- and provide a new avenue for fans to engage with esports events in real-time. Feedback so far is that fans are excited to have an opportunity to make real-time predictions as to what could happen next during events and to prove their esports trivia knowledge with other fans. We see this as a great addition to the esports community, recreating the tournament experience for fans watching the broadcasts at home."

Esports Games was developed by Esports Technologies with assistance from Splash Tech, a leading free-to-play platform. Adam Wilson, CEO, Splash Tech, said, "Esports Technologies' vision is what makes it unique, and we couldn't be prouder to be powering Esports Games, the world's first dedicated free-to-play esports predictor app. Together we're bringing esports to the mass market, raising awareness of one of the world's fastest-growing sports categories." Players can answer trivia and make predictions on the following games: League of Legends, Dota 2, Counterstrike: GO, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Rocket League, Call of Duty, Valorant, and Overwatch. CONTINUED… READ THIS AND MORE NEWS FOR EBET BY VISITING: https://esportstechnologies.com/news/

In other gaming recent news of interest:

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, recently announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Chartboost, a leading mobile programmatic advertising and monetization platform. Along with its talented team, Chartboost brings a global audience of more than 700 million monthly users and more than 90 billion monthly advertising auctions. Together, Zynga and Chartboost possess all the elements of a complete, next generation platform: high-quality content, direct player relationships, massive reach and full-stack advertising technology that can be applied across Zynga's game portfolio and Chartboost's advertising partners.

Chartboost is a unified advertising platform that includes a Demand Side Platform (DSP) as well as Supply Side Platform (SSP) and mediation capabilities delivered through an SDK solution. By leveraging advanced machine learning and data science capabilities, Chartboost brings together premium inventory, global scale and audience-based targeting to optimize programmatic advertising and yields. "Chartboost is one of the most dynamic monetization and discovery platforms in mobile, and we could not be more excited to welcome their talented team to our company," said Frank Gibeau, Chief Executive Officer of Zynga. "By combining Zynga's high-quality games portfolio and first-party data with Chartboost's proven advertising and monetization platform, we will create a new level of audience scale and meaningfully enhance our competitive advantage in the mobile ecosystem."

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) recently announced first-quarter 2021 results. "Our employees continue to demonstrate exceptional performance under challenging circumstances," said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. "That relentless drive across our franchises produced strong first quarter results that were well ahead of expectations. Our continued overperformance enables us to raise our outlook for the full year." For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, Activision Blizzard's net revenues presented in accordance with GAAP were $2.28 billion, as compared with $1.79 billion for the first quarter of 2020. GAAP net revenues from digital channels were $2.01 billion. GAAP operating margin was 35%. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.79, as compared with $0.65 for the first quarter of 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, Activision Blizzard's operating margin was 43% and earnings per diluted share were $0.98, as compared with $0.76 for the first quarter of 2020.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Velan Studios recently released Knockout City, a thrilling team-based multiplayer game that delivers dodgeball-inspired action like never before. This ain't dodgeball, it's dodgebrawl. Players can hop into Knockout City for free now through May 30 and participate in the 9-day Block Party, a festival-style series headlined by celebrity and gaming personalities including Academy Award-Winning actress Brie Larson, BrookeAB and Sykkuno who are teaming up to play against fans for dodgebrawl glory. With the intense thrill of competition, and the humor and absurdity found only in dodgeball, Knockout City challenges dodgebrawlers to a fast-paced gameplay experience packed with its own unique style. Knockout City players will discover interactive environments as they brawl their way through five action-packed multiplayer maps and six distinct ball types. Players can also "ball-up" and become their own weapon to be thrown by teammates in fast-paced matches. With cross-play and cross-progression, up to 32 friends can team up across platforms to form Crews, and even switch between platforms with progress intact, to take down rival Crews and be crowned the best. Characters and Crews are highly customizable, letting stylish players show off their unique looks with hundreds of cosmetic items and progression levels including outfits, hairstyles, gliders, taunts, KO effects and more.

"Knockout City is unlike anything players have experienced from a team-based multiplayer game; the action-packed gameplay provides dodgebrawlers the opportunity to show off their moves and work with their Crew to master shots in their own style," said Karthik Bala, CEO of Velan Studios. "The team has been working incredibly hard to deliver an exciting, challenging spin on the game, and we can't wait to see how players will master their dodgebrawl techniques. The 9-day free trial is an awesome way for players and their friends to get their hands dirty on their platform of choice and start honing those skills, while also watching some big names take down the competition."

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) recently reported strong results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, ended March 31, 2021, and provided its initial outlook for its fiscal year 2022, ending March 31, 2022 and fiscal first quarter 2022, ending June 30, 2021.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights Were: GAAP net revenue grew 10% to $839.4 million, as compared to $760.5 million in last year's fiscal fourth quarter. Recurrent consumer spending (which is generated from ongoing consumer engagement and includes virtual currency, add-on content and in-game purchases) increased 38% and accounted for 67% of total GAAP net revenue. The largest contributors to GAAP net revenue in fiscal fourth quarter 2021 were NBA® 2K21 and NBA 2K20, Grand Theft Auto® Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Social Point's mobile games, Sid Meier's Civilization® VI, Borderlands 3, andNBA Online.





