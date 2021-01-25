Global Mobile Identity Management Market Report 2020: Market to Reach US$54 Billion by the Year 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Identity Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Mobile Identity Management Market to Reach US$54 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Identity Management estimated at US$32.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the period 2020-2027.

The U. S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Mobile Identity Management market in the U. S. is estimated at US$9.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.57% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.4 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Identity Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Bitdefender

CA Technologies

Centrify Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

F-Secure Corporation

Gemalto NV

Juniper Networks, Inc.

NetIQ Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Sophos Ltd.

TeleSign Corporation

Telstra Corporation Ltd.

Trend Micro, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Identity Management by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 World Historic Review for Mobile Identity Management by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Identity Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Identity Management by Segment - Mobile Identity Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Historic Review for Mobile Identity Management by Segment - Mobile Identity Management Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r7vosz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

