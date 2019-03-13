Global Mobile Payment Methods 2019: Security in Mobile Payments to Be Strengthened by Biometric Authentication
Mar 13, 2019, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Payment Methods 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In terms of mobile payment adoption, Asia-Pacific is on top.
Mobile Wallets performing well in Asia-Pacific
Mobile payments are used by more than a third of Internet users globally, quoted this latest report. The Asia-Pacific region outperforms the rest of the global regions by a double-digit lead. The Chinese market for mobile payments alone holds over half a billion users, using services such as WeChat Pay, Alipay and others. The region also sees growth in this area in Singapore, India, Australia and Indonesia.
Asia-Pacific is not alone in the mobile payments race
In regard to interest in mobile payments, Latin America follows Asia-Pacific, as cited by the report. In other regions, mobile wallets including Apple Pay and Google Pay have gained popularity in E-Commerce payments, for example in the USA and Europe. The Middle East and Africa still are driven by cash, but new mobile money and mobile wallet solutions are projected to obtain an increased market share.
Security in mobile payments to be strengthened by biometric authentication
Despite security concerns over mobile payments from consumers, the global market outlook remains positive. Security innovations in the mobile payments sphere including biometric authentication are projected to aid consumers in overcoming this issue, according to the report.
Questions Answered in this Report
- How fast are contactless mobile payments predicted to grow?
- What are the top mobile wallets worldwide?
- What countries are leading in terms of mobile payment usage?
- What are the major drivers and barriers of mobile payment adoption?
- What are consumers' perceptions regarding the security of mobile payments?
Companies Mentioned
- Alipay.com Co. Ltd.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Blik Inc.
- GoPay LLC
- JD.com Inc.
- Kakao Corp.
- Payback GmbH
- Paypal Inc.
- Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- PhonePe Internet Pvt. Ltd.
- Rakuten Inc.
- Samsung Co. Ltd.
- Starbucks Corp.
- Suning.com Co. Ltd.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Visa Inc.
Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
Mobile Payment User Penetration, by Region, in % of Internet Users, Q4 2017
Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, by Region, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f
Top 10 Countries by Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2019f
Share of Internet Users Who Are Likely To Use Mobile Payment Next Year, in % of Internet Users, by Region, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018
Share of Internet Users Who Are Likely To Use Mobile Payment Next Year, in % of Internet Users, by Selected Countries, Q1 2018
Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Respondents, by China, Germany, India, Taiwan, the USA and the UK, 2018
Number of Contactless Payment Users of Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay and Other OEM Pay, in millions, 2018e & 2020f
Share of Respondents Who Would be Willing to Use Fingerprint or Other Biometric to Secure Their Payment Details, in %, 2018
3. Asia-Pacific
3.1. Regional
Online and Mobile Payment Trends and News about Players, February 2019
3.2. Advanced Markets
3.2.1. Japan
Share of Smartphone Owners Who Have Used QR Code Payment, in %, January 2019
Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018e & 2022f
Proximity Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in JPY trillion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, FY 2017 - 2023f
Share of Smartphone Owners Who Started to Use a New Mobile Payment Service in 2018, in %, and Top 15 Mobile Payment Services that Smartphone Owners Started to Use, in of %, November 2018
Top 10 Mobile Payment Services Used, in % of Mobile Payment Users, June 2018
3.2.2. South Korea
Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f
Overview of Four Selected Leading Mobile Payment Services, incl. Provider, Launch Date, Channels, Number of Users and Cumulative Transaction Value, 2018
3.2.3. Australia
Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018
Top Mobile Payment Services Used to Pay In-Store, in % of Respondents, 2017 & 2018
Number of Users of Digital Payment Services, in thousands, and Penetration, in % of Population, 12 Months to March 2018
3.2.4. Singapore
Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2016 & 2021f
3.3. Emerging Markets
3.3.1. China
Top 5 Third-Party Payment Services, in % of Users, August 2018
Top Uses of Third-Party Payment Services, in % of Users, August 2018
Number of Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Mobile Internet Users, 2014-2018
Third-Party Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in CNY trillion, Q1 2016-Q3 2018
Payment Methods Used by Chinese Tourists During Overseas Travel, in % of Chinese Tourists Travelling Overseas, 2017 & 2018
3.3.2. India
Mobile Payments, in USD billion, FY 2018e & FY 2023
Proximity Mobile Payment Users Number, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017 - 2022f
Top Mobile Wallets Used, in % of Young Urban Mobile Wallet Users, March 2018
3.3.3. Indonesia
Mobile Payment App User Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2017
Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in IDR trillion, 2016 - 2020f
E-Money Usage Cases, in % of Mobile Users, by Gender, January 2018
Most Used E-Money Services, in % of Mobile Users, January 2018
3.3.4. Thailand
Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, by Number of Online Shoppers and Percentage of Online Shoppers, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018
4. Europe
4.1. Regional
Online and Mobile Payment Trends and News about Players, February 2019
Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018
4.2. Advanced Markets
4.2.1. UK
Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018
Knowledge of Technology Trends, incl. Mobile Payments, in % of Consumers, 2016 - 2018
General Usage of Payment Methods, by Used in the Previous 6 Months and Never Used, incl. Contactless Mobile Payment Methods and Cards, in % of Internet Users, April 2017 & February 2018
Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, 2017-2019f
Innovative Payment Methods That Millennial Online Shoppers Plan to Use in the Future, July 2018
4.2.2. Germany
Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Consumers, and Mobile Payment Apps Used, in % of Mobile Payment Users, August 2018
Breakdown of Importance of Payment Topics in Merchants' Payment Strategy Until 2020, in % of E-Commerce Merchants, 2018
4.2.3. France
Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2018
Breakdown of Mobile Payment App Usage In-Store, in % of Internet Users, February 2018
4.2.4. Spain
Breakdown of Preferred Payment Methods, by Store Type, incl. Online, in % of Internet Users, June 2018
4.2.5. Italy
Breakdown of Awareness and Usage of New FinTech Services, in % of Internet Users, 2018
4.2.6. Sweden
Payment Methods Used and Preferred in Online and Mobile Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, Q2 2018
4.2.7. Belgium
Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2018, and Change Compared to 2017 and 2011
4.3. Emerging Markets
4.3.1. Russia
Share of Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay Users, by Age Group and Total, in % of Internet Users in Large Cities, 2018
4.3.2. Turkey
Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018
4.3.3. Poland
Payment Methods Used in M-Commerce, in % of Mobile Shoppers, 6 Months to November 2018
4.3.4. Portugal
Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2018
5. North America
5.1. Regional
Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, in %, 2017 - 2022f
5.2. USA
Online and Mobile Payment Trends, February 2019
Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018
Breakdown of Primary Factors That Would Prevent Internet Users From Using a Mobile Payment App, in %, March 2018
Attitudes to Mobile Payments, in % of Consumers, by Generation, 2018
Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018- 2022f
Mobile Payment Apps Used for Making Payments In-Store, in % of In-Store Mobile Payment Users, February 2018
Mobile Payment Apps Used for Preordering Food or Coffee, in % of Users, February 2018
Share of Adults Who Have Made a Biometric Payment, in %, by Gender and Total, March 2018
Share of Adults Who Believe that Biometric Payment Will Become More Commonplace in the Next 2-5 Years, in %, March 2018
5.3. Canada
Share of Consumers Who Are Familiar With Using Merchant Apps to Pay for Goods and Services, in %, 2017-2018
Likelihood of Loading a Credit Card and Debit Card Into a Mobile Phone or Wallet, in % of Consumers, 2018
New Forms of Payment Used Regularly, in % of Credit/Debit Card Owners, February 2018
6. Latin America
6.1. Regional
Online and Mobile Payment Trends and News about Players, February 2019
Penetration of In-Store Mobile Payment App Users, in % of Banked Internet Users, by Selected Countries, 2018
Share of Banked Internet Users Who Have Not Used Mobile Payment Apps/ Mobile Wallets In-Store But Intend to Use Them in the Next Year, in %, by Selected Countries, 2018
Awareness of FinTech, by Company Type, in % of Banked Internet Users, by Selected Countries, 2018
6.2. Brazil
Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in M-Commerce, in % of Mobile Shoppers, August 2018
Most Important Features in a M-Commerce App, incl. Payment-Related, in % of Mobile Shoppers, September 2018
Share of Internet Users Who Are Likely To Use Mobile Payment Next Year, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2018
6.3. Argentina
Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f
6.4. Mexico
Payment Methods Offered in E-Commerce, in % of Online Merchants, November 2018
Payment Methods Offered in E-Commerce, in % of Online Merchants, November 2018
Share of Internet Users Who Are Likely To Use Mobile Payment Next Year, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2018
7. Middle East & Africa
7.1. Regional
Online and Mobile Payment Trends and News about Players, February 2019
Share of Internet Users Who Used Smartphone to Pay for Goods and Services, in %, Q4 2017
Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f
7.2. UAE
Mobile Wallet Market Size, in USD million, 2016 & 2022f
Overview of Selected Mobile Wallets, incl. Company and Launch Date, January 2019
7.3. South Africa
Breakdown of Likelihood of Using Mobile Payments Next Year, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2018
7.4. Egypt
Breakdown of Likelihood of Using Mobile Payments Next Year, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2018
7.5. Nigeria
Breakdown of Likelihood of Using Mobile Payments Next Year, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2018
7.6. Kenya
Mobile Payment Statistics, incl. Number of Transactions, in Millions, Value of Transactions, in KES Billion, Number of Accounts, in Millions, and Number of Agents, in Thousands, 2008 - 2018
Breakdown of Likelihood of Using Mobile Payments Next Year, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2018
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gfl2v8/global_mobile?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article