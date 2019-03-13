Global Mobile Payment Methods 2019: Security in Mobile Payments to Be Strengthened by Biometric Authentication

DUBLIN, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Payment Methods 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In terms of mobile payment adoption, Asia-Pacific is on top.

Mobile Wallets performing well in Asia-Pacific

Mobile payments are used by more than a third of Internet users globally, quoted this latest report. The Asia-Pacific region outperforms the rest of the global regions by a double-digit lead. The Chinese market for mobile payments alone holds over half a billion users, using services such as WeChat Pay, Alipay and others. The region also sees growth in this area in Singapore, India, Australia and Indonesia.

Asia-Pacific is not alone in the mobile payments race

In regard to interest in mobile payments, Latin America follows Asia-Pacific, as cited by the report. In other regions, mobile wallets including Apple Pay and Google Pay have gained popularity in E-Commerce payments, for example in the USA and Europe. The Middle East and Africa still are driven by cash, but new mobile money and mobile wallet solutions are projected to obtain an increased market share.

Security in mobile payments to be strengthened by biometric authentication

Despite security concerns over mobile payments from consumers, the global market outlook remains positive. Security innovations in the mobile payments sphere including biometric authentication are projected to aid consumers in overcoming this issue, according to the report.

Questions Answered in this Report

How fast are contactless mobile payments predicted to grow?

What are the top mobile wallets worldwide?

What countries are leading in terms of mobile payment usage?

What are the major drivers and barriers of mobile payment adoption?

What are consumers' perceptions regarding the security of mobile payments?

Companies Mentioned



Alipay.com Co. Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Blik Inc.

GoPay LLC

JD.com Inc.

Kakao Corp.

Payback GmbH

Paypal Inc.

Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

PhonePe Internet Pvt. Ltd.

Rakuten Inc.

Samsung Co. Ltd.

Starbucks Corp.

Suning.com Co. Ltd.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Visa Inc.

Topics Covered



1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Mobile Payment User Penetration, by Region, in % of Internet Users, Q4 2017

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, by Region, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f

Top 10 Countries by Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2019f

Share of Internet Users Who Are Likely To Use Mobile Payment Next Year, in % of Internet Users, by Region, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018

Share of Internet Users Who Are Likely To Use Mobile Payment Next Year, in % of Internet Users, by Selected Countries, Q1 2018

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Respondents, by China, Germany, India, Taiwan, the USA and the UK, 2018

Number of Contactless Payment Users of Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay and Other OEM Pay, in millions, 2018e & 2020f

Share of Respondents Who Would be Willing to Use Fingerprint or Other Biometric to Secure Their Payment Details, in %, 2018

3. Asia-Pacific

3.1. Regional

Online and Mobile Payment Trends and News about Players, February 2019

3.2. Advanced Markets

3.2.1. Japan

Share of Smartphone Owners Who Have Used QR Code Payment, in %, January 2019

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018e & 2022f

Proximity Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in JPY trillion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, FY 2017 - 2023f

Share of Smartphone Owners Who Started to Use a New Mobile Payment Service in 2018, in %, and Top 15 Mobile Payment Services that Smartphone Owners Started to Use, in of %, November 2018

Top 10 Mobile Payment Services Used, in % of Mobile Payment Users, June 2018

3.2.2. South Korea

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f

Overview of Four Selected Leading Mobile Payment Services, incl. Provider, Launch Date, Channels, Number of Users and Cumulative Transaction Value, 2018

3.2.3. Australia

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018

Top Mobile Payment Services Used to Pay In-Store, in % of Respondents, 2017 & 2018

Number of Users of Digital Payment Services, in thousands, and Penetration, in % of Population, 12 Months to March 2018

3.2.4. Singapore

Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2016 & 2021f

3.3. Emerging Markets

3.3.1. China

Top 5 Third-Party Payment Services, in % of Users, August 2018

Top Uses of Third-Party Payment Services, in % of Users, August 2018

Number of Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Mobile Internet Users, 2014-2018

Third-Party Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in CNY trillion, Q1 2016-Q3 2018

Payment Methods Used by Chinese Tourists During Overseas Travel, in % of Chinese Tourists Travelling Overseas, 2017 & 2018

3.3.2. India

Mobile Payments, in USD billion, FY 2018e & FY 2023

Proximity Mobile Payment Users Number, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017 - 2022f

Top Mobile Wallets Used, in % of Young Urban Mobile Wallet Users, March 2018

3.3.3. Indonesia

Mobile Payment App User Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2017

Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in IDR trillion, 2016 - 2020f

E-Money Usage Cases, in % of Mobile Users, by Gender, January 2018

Most Used E-Money Services, in % of Mobile Users, January 2018

3.3.4. Thailand

Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, by Number of Online Shoppers and Percentage of Online Shoppers, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018

4. Europe

4.1. Regional

Online and Mobile Payment Trends and News about Players, February 2019

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018

4.2. Advanced Markets

4.2.1. UK

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018

Knowledge of Technology Trends, incl. Mobile Payments, in % of Consumers, 2016 - 2018

General Usage of Payment Methods, by Used in the Previous 6 Months and Never Used, incl. Contactless Mobile Payment Methods and Cards, in % of Internet Users, April 2017 & February 2018

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, 2017-2019f

Innovative Payment Methods That Millennial Online Shoppers Plan to Use in the Future, July 2018

4.2.2. Germany

Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Consumers, and Mobile Payment Apps Used, in % of Mobile Payment Users, August 2018

Breakdown of Importance of Payment Topics in Merchants' Payment Strategy Until 2020, in % of E-Commerce Merchants, 2018

4.2.3. France

Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2018

Breakdown of Mobile Payment App Usage In-Store, in % of Internet Users, February 2018

4.2.4. Spain

Breakdown of Preferred Payment Methods, by Store Type, incl. Online, in % of Internet Users, June 2018

4.2.5. Italy

Breakdown of Awareness and Usage of New FinTech Services, in % of Internet Users, 2018

4.2.6. Sweden

Payment Methods Used and Preferred in Online and Mobile Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers, Q2 2018

4.2.7. Belgium

Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2018, and Change Compared to 2017 and 2011

4.3. Emerging Markets

4.3.1. Russia

Share of Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay Users, by Age Group and Total, in % of Internet Users in Large Cities, 2018

4.3.2. Turkey

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018

4.3.3. Poland

Payment Methods Used in M-Commerce, in % of Mobile Shoppers, 6 Months to November 2018

4.3.4. Portugal

Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2018

5. North America

5.1. Regional

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, in %, 2017 - 2022f

5.2. USA

Online and Mobile Payment Trends, February 2019

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018

Breakdown of Primary Factors That Would Prevent Internet Users From Using a Mobile Payment App, in %, March 2018

Attitudes to Mobile Payments, in % of Consumers, by Generation, 2018

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018- 2022f

Mobile Payment Apps Used for Making Payments In-Store, in % of In-Store Mobile Payment Users, February 2018

Mobile Payment Apps Used for Preordering Food or Coffee, in % of Users, February 2018

Share of Adults Who Have Made a Biometric Payment, in %, by Gender and Total, March 2018

Share of Adults Who Believe that Biometric Payment Will Become More Commonplace in the Next 2-5 Years, in %, March 2018

5.3. Canada

Share of Consumers Who Are Familiar With Using Merchant Apps to Pay for Goods and Services, in %, 2017-2018

Likelihood of Loading a Credit Card and Debit Card Into a Mobile Phone or Wallet, in % of Consumers, 2018

New Forms of Payment Used Regularly, in % of Credit/Debit Card Owners, February 2018

6. Latin America

6.1. Regional

Online and Mobile Payment Trends and News about Players, February 2019

Penetration of In-Store Mobile Payment App Users, in % of Banked Internet Users, by Selected Countries, 2018

Share of Banked Internet Users Who Have Not Used Mobile Payment Apps/ Mobile Wallets In-Store But Intend to Use Them in the Next Year, in %, by Selected Countries, 2018

Awareness of FinTech, by Company Type, in % of Banked Internet Users, by Selected Countries, 2018

6.2. Brazil

Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in M-Commerce, in % of Mobile Shoppers, August 2018

Most Important Features in a M-Commerce App, incl. Payment-Related, in % of Mobile Shoppers, September 2018

Share of Internet Users Who Are Likely To Use Mobile Payment Next Year, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2018

6.3. Argentina

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f

6.4. Mexico

Payment Methods Offered in E-Commerce, in % of Online Merchants, November 2018

Payment Methods Offered in E-Commerce, in % of Online Merchants, November 2018

Share of Internet Users Who Are Likely To Use Mobile Payment Next Year, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2018

7. Middle East & Africa

7.1. Regional

Online and Mobile Payment Trends and News about Players, February 2019

Share of Internet Users Who Used Smartphone to Pay for Goods and Services, in %, Q4 2017

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f

7.2. UAE

Mobile Wallet Market Size, in USD million, 2016 & 2022f

Overview of Selected Mobile Wallets, incl. Company and Launch Date, January 2019

7.3. South Africa

Breakdown of Likelihood of Using Mobile Payments Next Year, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2018

7.4. Egypt

Breakdown of Likelihood of Using Mobile Payments Next Year, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2018

7.5. Nigeria

Breakdown of Likelihood of Using Mobile Payments Next Year, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2018

7.6. Kenya

Mobile Payment Statistics, incl. Number of Transactions, in Millions, Value of Transactions, in KES Billion, Number of Accounts, in Millions, and Number of Agents, in Thousands, 2008 - 2018

Breakdown of Likelihood of Using Mobile Payments Next Year, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2018

