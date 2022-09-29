Global Mobile Payment Methods 2022: Sector to Continue to Expand Widely Through 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Payment Methods 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile payment market continues to expand

Many countries worldwide have witnessed the acceleration of mobile payments and their adoption and presence continue to gain momentum. The number of mobile contactless transactions is projected to experience notable growth from 2021 to 2023 and the number of online purchases made using OEM mobile payments is forecasted to grow notably from 2022 to 2026. The volume of biometrically authenticated remote mobile payments is also forecasted to increase, reaching a value in the trillions of Euros in 2027. Furthermore, the global mobile payment market size is expected to grow significantly in 2028, as spelt out in the report.

Digital wallets are densely present in multiple countries worldwide

The number of digital wallet users is continuously growing and is expected to be valued at trillions of Euros, globally, by 2026. In Germany, PayPal was among the leading payment methods in terms of B2C E-Commerce sales. Furthermore, among the most used digital wallets in the U.S. was PayPal, followed by Apple Pay, and Venmo, and close to one-third of Americans used these digital wallets to pay for almost all of their online purchases.

Digital wallets were also offered by more than one-half of online merchants in Canada. In 2021, digital wallets in the Latin American region were estimated to be among the fastest-growing E-Commerce payment methods, after bank transfer and domestic credit card, and, in the Middle East and Africa, above one-half of surveyed individuals believed that digital wallets would be the preferred method of payment for consumers by 2025, as shown in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Online & Mobile Payment Trends, July 2022

Value of Digital Wallet Transactions, in USD trillion, 2022f & 2026f

Mobile Payment Market Size, in USD trillion, 2021 & 2028f

Number of B2C E-Commerce Transactions Paid by OEM Mobile Payment Apps, in billions, 2022f & 2026f

Most Used Payment Methods When Shopping Online During The Pandemic, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, April 2021

Value of Biometrically Authenticated Remote Mobile Payments, in USD billion, 2022e & 2027f

Volume of Biometrically Authenticated Remote Mobile Payments, in billions, 2022e & 2027f

Number of Mobile Contactless Transactions, in billions, 2021e & 2023f

Proximity Mobile Payment Users Worldwide, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020-2025f

Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2020-2025f

Number of Mobile Wallet Users, by Region, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

Proximity Mobile Payment Users in Select Countries, in % of Smartphone Users, 2021e

Payment Methods Accepted by Online Merchants, by Already Accepted and Planned, in % of Online Merchants, February 2022

Breakdown of Digital Banking Fraudulent Transactions, by Channel, incl. Mobile App, in %, Q3 2019 - Q2 2021

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Europe

5. North America

7. Middle East & Africa



Companies Mentioned

Alipay

American Express

Apple pay

Argos store card

Au Pay

Clearpay

D Pay

Dana

Google pay

GoPay

Klarna

Laybuy

Legal and general

Line pay

Mastercard

Masterpass

Merpay

Openpay

OVO

Paylib

Paypal

Paypay

Quic pay

Rakuten Pay

Starbucks

VIPPS

Visa

Yucho pay

Zip

Zlich

