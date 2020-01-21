Global Mobile Robotics Market Report 2020 - Market Expected to Cross $64 Billion by 2026; Revenue Breakdowns for UMV, UGV, UAV, AGV, Humanoid, and Other Types of Mobile Robotics

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Robotics Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Product Type, Mode of Operation, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global mobile robotics market is expected to reach $64.08 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 12.9%. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is the largest segment among mobile robotics types.



In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026.



Highlighted with 83 tables and 83 figures, this 181-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global mobile robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints & Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global mobile robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Product Type, Mode of Operation, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region.



Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Hardware (further segmented into Vehicle Frame, Payloads, Controllers and Sensors, Propulsion, Data Collection and Processing, Other Systems)

Software

Service

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Unmanned Marine Vehicle (UMV) (further segmented into Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) and Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV))

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) (further segmented into Tracked, Wheeled, Legged, Other Mobility)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) (further segmented into Fixed Wing Drones, Rotary Blade Drones, Nano Drones , Hybrid Drones)

, Hybrid Drones) Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) (further segmented into Tow Vehicles, Unit Load Carriers, Forklift Vehicles, Pallet Trucks, Assembly Line Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles, Other Vehicles)

Humanoid

Other Types

Based on mode of operation, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Remotely Operated

Semi-Autonomous

Fully-Autonomous

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Agriculture & Forest

Real Estate & Construction

Power & Energy

Defense & Security

Industry and Manufacture

Logistics and Retail

Education & Research

Aerospace

Other Verticals

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Consumer

Enterprise

Government

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , and Sri Lanka )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Russia , Italy , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Spain , Denmark , Austria , Norway , Sweden , The Netherlands , Poland , Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , and Romania )

( , UK, , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S. and Canada )

(U.S. and ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of Latin America )

( , , , Rest of ) RoW ( Saudi Arabia , Iran , South Africa )

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Product Type, Mode of Operation, and Industry Vertical over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global mobile robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

Aethon

AUBO Robotics

Amazon Robotics

Boston Dynamics (Softbank Group Corp)

Clearpath Robotics

DAIFUKU Co., Ltd.

Fetch Robotics

General Dynamics

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

iRobot

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

John Bean Technologies Corporation

KION Group

Kongsberg Maritime

KUKA AG

Lockheed Martin

Locus Robotics

Mobile Industrial Robots

Northrop Grumman

Omron Adept

Oshkosh Corporation

QinetiQ

Seegrid Corporation

Softbank Robotics

SMP Robotics

Swisslog (KUKA)

Transbotics Corporation

Ubtech Robotics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u6ty59

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

