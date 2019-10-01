Global Mobile Value Added Services Market Report 2018-2019 & 2027: Saturated Telecom Operator Market Luring Players for Enhanced Value Additions

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- he "Mobile Value Added Services Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Solution; and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mobile VAS market accounted for US$ 53.89 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.54% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 141.35 Bn by 2027.



Growth in recent years in the mobile VAS market is primarily driven by the increasing need for digital content creation across industries such as animation, graphics, designing, medical & healthcare, education, banking, and retail among others coupled with the need to drive the revenues for the telecom operators, and the advent of OTT players. Asia Pacific region is observed to garner the highest market share in the mobile VAS market.



The estimates from GSMA state that the total number of unique mobile subscribers across the globe would be close to 5 Bn subscribers by the end of 2017 and would further increase up to 5.7 Bn by the end of 2020. By this estimate, close to 75% of the world's population would be subscribed to a mobile service.



The tremendous growth in the number of mobile subscribers during this period is majorly attributed to the developing economies of Asia Pacific where large percentage of the world population is concentrated. Further, the ubiquity of smartphones as well as high-speed connectivity has been a key driving factor for innovations in artificial intelligence and also leading to digital transformation. The mobile operators have invested close to US$ 700 Bn in the last decade for the development of the telecommunication network infrastructure.



Also, the estimates state that by the end of 2016, there were 4.8 Bn GSM subscribers, and 7.9 Bn SIM connections worldwide. This factor has had a deepening effect on the mobile VAS market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Mobile VAS Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis



5. Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing subscriber base on the cellular network generating more revenues for MVAS

5.1.2 Developing countries like China and India are driving the growth of mobile internet services

5.1.3 Saturated telecom operator market luring players for enhanced value additions

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stagnant and slow growth in developed regions due to saturation

5.2.2 Intense competition between network operators is leading to decreasing revenues from traditional mobile services

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Mobile internet as a growth opportunity for network operators

5.3.2 Scaling the innovative concept of Internet of Things

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the telecommunication sector

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Mobile VAS - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Mobile VAS Market Overview

6.2 Global Mobile VAS Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning/ Market Share



7. Global Mobile VAS Market Analysis - By Solution

7.1 Overview

7.2 Sms

7.3 Mobile Money

7.4 Utility VAS

7.5 Mobile Infotainment

7.6 Social Networking

7.7 Location Based Services



8. Mobile VAS Market Analysis - By End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Mobile VAS Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Consumer

8.4 Enterprises



9. Mobile Value Added Service Market - Geographical Analysis



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Market Initiative

10.2 Merger And Acquisition

10.3 New Development



11. Company Profiles

Airtel

Beeline

DBT Telecom FZE

DU United Arab Emirates

Mobifone

Mobile Telesystems

Mobily

MTN

Numeko Technologies

Omantel

Ooredoo

Optimum Telecom Algeria

Orange

Vodafone

