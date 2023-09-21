Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Robust Outlook for Location-Based Advertising Spurs Demand for Location-based MVAS

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market to Reach $2 Trillion by 2030

The global market for Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) estimated at US$723.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This robust growth is fueled by technological advancements, market diversifications and increased demand for wireless application protocols.

This comprehensive analysis covers various aspects, including short messaging services, interactive voice and video response, unstructured supplementary service data, and other platforms, offering insights into recent trends, historical data, and future forecasts.

Wireless Application Protocol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.1% CAGR and reach US$719.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Short Messaging Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$148.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$694.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 10.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$435.8 Billion by the year 2030.

The report will also provide you with an insightful, comprehensive analysis of this high growth market. You will gain a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape including key players such as Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., and Google, Inc. among others.



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Falling Voice & Messaging Revenues Provides the Platform for the Growth of MVAS

Decline in Operator Billed Voice & Data Revenues Provides the Foundation for the Growth of MVAS as an Alternate Revenue Stream for Telecos: Global Operator-Billed Revenues From Voice & Data Services (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2022, and 2024

MVAS: An Important Telecom Strategy. Here's Why

The Current State of "Internet", the Starting Point for the Evolution of MVAS

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

India's Second Wave Makes It Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global Policy on Tackling COVID

Second Wave Makes It Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global Policy on Tackling COVID What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in Humanity's History that Left the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended

Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS): Definition, Scope & Importance

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Smartphone User Base: The Cornerstone for Growth in the MVAS Market

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2016-2021

Pandemic Induced Increased Smartphone Activity & Internet Dependence Boosts Growth of MVAS

Smartphone Usage Spirals Amid the Pandemic

Growing Smartphones Addiction Implies Telecos Can Lose No Time in Developing a Strong MVAS Strategy: Time Spent on Non Voice Activities on Smartphones by Users in the United States for Years 2019 through 2024

for Years 2019 through 2024 Here's How the Pandemic Has Digitalized Lifestyles, Spelling New Opportunities for MVAS

Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens the Business Case for Mobile Money as an Attractive Opportunity for MVAS

Booming Mobile Wallet Market Explains Why Telcos Are interested in Providing Mobile/Digital Wallet as a Value Added Service: Global Mobile Wallet Market (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Robust Outlook for Location-Based Advertising Spurs Demand for Location-based MVAS

Telco's Own Treasure Box Lie in Location Based Advertising: Global Market for Location Based Advertising (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, and 2024

Music & Games to Drive Growth in the Entertainment MVAS Segment

Music Streaming Goes Mainstream. It's Time for Telecos to Jump On

Smelling the Big Bucks in Mobile Music, Telecos Step Up Investments in Music MVAS Platforms for Increased Mobile Engagement & Creation of New Revenue Streams: Global Market for Music Streaming (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Pandemic Turns Mobile Games as Into a Lucrative Mobile Value Added Service for Telecos

A US$139 Billion Projected Opportunity Cannot Be Overlooked by Telecos: Global Opportunity for Mobile Games (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Projected Opportunity Cannot Be Overlooked by Telecos: Global Opportunity for Mobile Games (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026 Here's How Telecos are Benefiting From Providing Gaming MVAS

'Videoization' of MVAS Gains Momentum

Mobile TV: Another Lucrative MVAS Strategy

COVID-19 Pandemic Gives M-Learning VAS a Shot in the Arm

Global MLearning Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Mobile Value-added Services (MVAS) in the Cloud Gains Momentum

Telecos Eye Smart Home as a Service. The Time is Ripe, Here's Why

Attractive Opportunity in Smart Homes Leads Telecos to Build Smart Home Offerings as a Value Added Service: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

MVAS Emerges As An Opportunity to Further the M4D Goals

Telecom Operators Focus On Boosting Profitability by Capitalizing on the Opportunities Created by 5G

5G Unleashes Lucrative MVAS Monetization Opportunities: Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

AI to Revolutionize MVAS

