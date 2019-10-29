Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Business Plan 2019: P&L, COGs, CAPEX, HR Costs, Cash Flow, Other Costs, Drivers and Revenue, Graphs and Summary

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MVNO Business Plan with Financial Modeling Spreadsheet 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a full business plan based on the launch of an illustrative Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) known as Contendus. The plan covers all aspects of the company launch plan including market assessment, funding requirements, financial analysis, market segmentation and product differentiation. Also included is go-to-market plan, distribution and replenishment plans, comparison of MVNO's and more. The major benefit of this report is to assist in the development of an MVNO launch and to help validate existing plans.



MVNO Business Plan Financial Modeling Spreadsheet



Why build your financial assessment from scratch? This includes an Excel spreadsheet with financial modeling including:

P&L

COGs

CAPEX

HR Costs

Cash Flow

Other Costs

Drivers and Revenue

Graphs and Summary

This detailed, working Excel spreadsheet provides pro-forma information for a five-year projection based on assumptions for Contendus. The spreadsheet provides both data points for analysis as well as a format for modeling your own parameters for a financial assessment of your MVNO Business plan.



Launching an MVNO involves a lot of careful planning and an understanding of competitive threats and opportunities. Understanding competitive issues, opportunities, and challenges based on the type of MVNO is key to success. A critical aspect to the success of any MVNO is its wholesale negotiations with the host mobile network operator (MNO). Accordingly, the MVNO Business Plan includes Modeling and Negotiation Strategies for Contracting with MNOs. This includes rate structures, cost plus models, pros and cons, how to implement, and more!!



The MVNO Business Plan also includes evaluation of wholesale incentives, reconciliation process, and macro and micro environmental aspects to consider when defining a negotiation strategy. It also includes an example Service Level Agreement (SLA), modeled from real-life operational MVNO SLAs, which can be customized to meet unique service management requirements.



Customers will also receive an analysis of Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators. This research provides an assessment of MVNO supporting technologies, MVNO types, and business models. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global MVNO market players by country including the type of MVNO, the hosting network, the services, and the business model.



With 5G poised to impact virtually every part of the communication services value chain, we believe it is extremely important for the MVNO ecosystem to be informed and understand the impacts on virtual network operations. Accordingly, the report 5G Technology Assessment, Market Outlook, and Forecasts 2019 - 2030 is also included with the MVNO Business Plan.



Key Topics Covered:



Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Business Plan



1. Executive Summary



2. The Business



3. The Opportunity



4. The Market



5. Marketing Plan



6. Financial Overview



7. Extensions And Upgrades



8. Potential Market Segments (Ad. 1)



9. The Management Team And Partners (Ad. 2)



10. Competition (Ad. 3)



11. The Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market & Growth Overview (Ad. 5)



12. Case Studies (Ad. 6)



13. Conclusions



14. Appendix



MVNO Operational Cost Planning: Modelling and Negotiation Strategies for Contracting with Host Mobile Network Operators



1 Introduction



2. Wholesale Models 1



3. Invoicing And Reconciliation



4. Environmental Considerations

5. Recommendations



6. Negotiation Tactics



7. Conclusions



MVNO, MVNE and MNO Service Level Agreement (SLA)

Introduction

What Is A Service Level Agreement

Why Is It Important To Have An SLA?

SLAs In The MVNO World

Sample Service Level Agreement

MVNO Billing through Wholesale Line Rental



1. Review



2. Dispute Resolution



3. Metrics



4. Definitions

5. Fault Escalation Process



6. SLA Schedule

Appendix 1: Exclusions

Appendix 2: Guidelines for Payment of Penalty Credits

Appendix 3: Parked Time

Appendix 4: General Dispute Process

Appendix 5: Wholesale Usage Invoicing and Dispute Process



Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators: Analysis of MVNO's by Country, Type, and Business Model



1. Overview



2 Introduction



3 MVNO Global Players



5G Technology Assessment, Market Outlook, and Forecasts 2019 - 2030



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction to 5G Technology



3 5G Enabling Technologies



4 5G Regulatory Contributions



5 5G Service Applications in M2M and IoT Environment



6 5G Ecosystem



7 5G Standardization and Research



8 5G Vendors and Company Analysis



9 5G Investment and Subscription Forecast



10 5G Implication for Telecom Industry



11 Conclusions and Recommendations



12 Appendix: The Role and Importance of HetNets in 5G

