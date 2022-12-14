Global Mobile Workforce Management (MWM) Market Report 2022-2030: Industry-specific AI Platforms on the Rise, Cloudification Strategy, Rising DERs and Smart Devices, Evolution of Digital Intelligence

Dec 14, 2022, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Workforce Management (MWM) Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study sheds light on market dynamics, including growth drivers/restraints and trends, that will impact utilities' digitalization initiatives, especially MWM solution development during the forecast period. The publisher presents analysis based on historical data and information gathered through interactions with various key stakeholders across the globe.
This research service analyzes the global mobile workforce management (MWM) market's growth from 2023 to 2030, including regional market revenue forecasts (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, and Rest of the World).
MWM products are off-the-shelf software solutions developed to efficiently manage activities and utility field representatives that are off-premises.
MWM solutions' wide-ranging functionalities include dispatching resources, tracking resources, streamlining the allocation of resources, and logging service orders. MWM liaise with other utility systems, including customer information, distribution management, outage management, and other enterprise-wide asset management systems for increased efficiency.
It also presents potential growth opportunities for solution providers and offers strategic imperatives for companies to follow as recommendations.
Key Issues Addressed
- How is the global MWM market revenue growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
- What factors are likely to impact the market's growth during the forecast period?
- Which regions are likely to register strong growth during the forecast period?
- Who are the key competitors in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Workforce Management (MWM) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Market Research Scope, Analysis, Methodology, and Definitions
- Research Scope
- Segmentation
3. Key Trends
- Cloudification Strategy Paramount to Drive Digital Transformation
- Industry-specific AI Platforms on the Rise
- Evolution of Digital Intelligence Solutions in Security Operations
- Rising DERs and Smart Devices along the Network Demanding Industry-specific Solutions
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - North America
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Europe
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - China
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - APAC
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Rest of the World
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis for the MWM Market
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Beyond SaaS - Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS) Will Streamline Implementation of Digital Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Strengthen Cloud Computing Capabilities to Streamline Digital Transformation
- Growth Opportunity 3: Development of Internet Connectivity to Accelerate MWM Adoption
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jt96ht
