Global Mobility and Consumer Electronics Battery Thermal Management System Markets, 2022-2031: Opportunities, Business Strategies, Current and Future Trends, Key Start-ups, Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Thermal Management System Market for Mobility and Consumer Electronics - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Type, Battery Type, Technology, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The battery thermal management system market for mobility and consumer electronics was estimated to be at $4,462.47 million in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 23.07% and reach $31,130.01 million by 2031.

The growth in the automotive battery thermal management system market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for electric vehicles worldwide. Further, the rising design complexities leading to increased prices are the key restraining factors in the industry.

The battery thermal management system market for mobility and consumer electronics is in the developing phase. The rising demand for lithium-ion batteries in electronic devices, electric vehicles, and other consumer electronic devices is expected to boost the battery thermal management market for mobility and consumer electronics. Further, the lack of standardization process for the consumer electronics battery thermal management system is hampering the growth of the market.

Battery thermal management systems are the devices responsible for managing heat dissipation during the electrochemical processes in the cells, allowing efficient and safe use of the battery. The major objective of the system is to prevent accelerated battery deterioration by managing the heat generated by its components for continuous operation at optimum temperature.

Increasing focus on preventing safety hazards brings significant growth opportunities for the battery thermal management system market for mobility and consumer electronics.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 on the battery thermal management system market for mobility and consumer electronics was severe. Moreover, due to a temporary shutdown of the manufacturing units across different regions of the world, the volume of production declined. However, with the opening of the markets and rising operations of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the market is expected to gain momentum.

Market Segmentation

The mobility segment dominated the battery thermal management system market for mobility and consumer electronics (by application) in 2021 and was the largest segment due to the rising sales of electric vehicles across the globe.

The mobility battery thermal management systems are used for keeping the batteries in automobiles in the operative range of temperature. The system is paramount to battery safety as it reduces the excessive heat generated by the batteries and promotes heat shedding in the environment.

The active segment dominated the battery thermal management system market for mobility and consumer electronics (by type) in 2021 and was the largest segment due to growing demand from end-use industries such as automotive and consumer electronics.

The major rise is witnessed due to the higher battery efficiency for maintaining the system's temperature. Recently, the rise in the immersion of cells has been increasing and seeking the interests of industrialists, helping in the growth of the active battery thermal management system market for mobility and consumer electronics.

The liquid cooling and heating segment held the majority share in 2021 in the battery thermal management system market for mobility and consumer electronics (by technology) as it utilizes pumped liquid for removing thermal energy generated inside the battery pack. It provides superior thermal enforcement compared to the other technologies as it is suitable for both rectangular prismatic and pouch cells.

The conventional batteries segment held the majority share in the battery thermal management system market for mobility and consumer electronics (by battery type) in 2021. The conventional batteries used in electric vehicles have a flooded electrolyte and are highly accessible at a lower cost.

Some major batteries under conventional battery segments are lead-acid-based, nickel-based batteries, lithium-ion batteries, and many others. The rising demand for lithium-ion batteries is contributing significantly toward the dominant share of the conventional batteries segment in the market and is expected to propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period 2022-2031.

China region dominates the battery thermal management system market for mobility and consumer electronics due to the presence of a large electric vehicle industry, leading industry players across the supply chain, and a fast-developing economy.

Recent Developments in Global Battery Thermal Management System Market for Mobility and Consumer Electronics

In March 2022 , Hanon Systems expanded its thermal management production by launching a new facility in Hubei, China . The plant would focus on developing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) modules for electric vehicles.

, Hanon Systems expanded its thermal management production by launching a new facility in . The plant would focus on developing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) modules for electric vehicles. In February 2021 , Mahle GmbH acquired Keihin Corporation's thermal management business in Thailand , Japan , and the U.S.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

3M

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo

Mahle GmbH

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

BorgWarner Inc.

VOSS Automotive GmbH

Denso Corporation

Hanon Systems

Grayson Thermal Systems

Polymer Science, Inc.

LG Chem

Gentherm Incorporated

Continental AG

Calogy Solutions

Carrar

Amionx

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Growing Battery Thermal Management Technology

1.1.1.2 Increasing Government Activities toward Low-Carbon Infrastructure

1.1.1.3 Decreasing Cost of Renewable Energy

1.1.2 Supply Chain Network/MAP

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.1.3.3 Government Programs

1.1.3.4 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.4 Key Start-Up Landscape

1.1.4.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

1.1.4.2 Funding Analysis

1.1.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Battery Thermal Management System Market for Mobility and Consumer Electronics

1.1.6 Impact of Ukraine-Russia Conflict on the Battery Thermal Management System Market for Mobility and Consumer Electronics

1.1.7 Snapshot of Electric Vehicles Market

1.1.7.1 Leading Countries

1.1.7.2 Leading Companies

1.1.7.3 Key Findings

1.1.7.4 Global Electric Vehicles Market Projection for the Forecast Period

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs)

1.2.1.2 Increasing Stringent Government Regulations

1.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Design Complexities with New Systems

1.2.2.2 Expensive Battery Thermal Management System Technology

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Development

1.2.3.2 Market Development

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships and Joint Ventures

1.2.4.3 Collaborations and Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Rising Energy Needs for Commercial Vehicles

1.2.5.2 Rising Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries

1.2.5.3 Rising Applications of Battery Thermal Management System

2 Application

2.1 Battery Thermal Management System Market for Mobility and Consumer Electronics (by Application)

2.1.1 Mobility

2.1.1.1 Passenger Vehicles

2.1.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

2.1.2 Consumer Electronics

2.1.2.1 Mobile Phones

2.1.2.2 Laptops and Tablets

2.1.2.3 Wearables

2.1.2.4 Others

2.2 Demand Analysis of Battery Thermal Management System Market for Mobility and Consumer Electronics (by Application), $Million, 2021-2031

3 Products

3.1 Battery Thermal Management System Market for Mobility and Consumer Electronics (by Product)

3.2 Battery Thermal Management System Market for Mobility and Consumer Electronics (by Type)

3.2.1 Active

3.2.2 Passive

3.2.3 Hybrid

3.3 Demand Analysis of the Battery Thermal Management System Market for Mobility and Consumer Electronics (by Type), $Million, 2021-2031

3.4 Battery Thermal Management System Market for Mobility and Consumer Electronics (by Battery Type)

3.4.1 Conventional Batteries

3.4.2 Solid-State Batteries

3.5 Demand Analysis of the Battery Thermal Management System Market for Mobility and Consumer Electronics (by Battery Type), $Million, 2021-2031

3.6 Battery Thermal Management System Market for Mobility and Consumer Electronics (by Technology)

3.6.1 Air Cooling and Heating

3.6.2 Liquid Cooling and Heating

3.6.3 Refrigerant Cooling and Heating

3.6.4 Other Technologies

3.7 Demand Analysis of the Battery Thermal Management System Market for Mobility and Consumer Electronics (by Technology), $Million, 2021-2031

3.8 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix, 2021

3.9 Patent Analysis

4 Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jg7vol

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets