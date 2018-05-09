Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Report 2018: market is Expected to Grow to US$ 358.35 Billion by 2025 from US$ 38.76 Billion in 2017

Mobility as a service market is expected to grow to US$ 358.35 billion by 2025 from US$ 38.76 billion in 2017

The market for MaaS is influenced by various factors such as rapid urbanization leading to increased pressures on the transportation infrastructure, demand for a one-stop solution fulfilling seamless transportation service needs, and proliferation of large number of OEMs into the MaaS market.

These factors are heavily impacting on the growth of MaaS market during the forecast period. However, the deterrent factors, affecting the market growth are the apprehensions about seamless connectivity amongst the various stakeholders involved in the MaaS ecosystem, and huge initial investments and the lack of availability of technological expertise. Nonetheless, advancing technological infrastructure and ease of access to data worldwide, is anticipated to boost the adoption of MaaS application tool among consumers, resulting in market growth.

Furthermore, future trends such as convergence of various transport chains forming a holistic transport service ecosystem, and increasing self-driving cars in the developed nations are expected to contribute to the growth of MaaS market in the near future.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables & Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study



3 Key Takeaways



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 Global Mobility as a Service Market - By Service Type

4.2.2 Global Mobility as a Service Market - By Application Platform

4.2.3 Global Mobility as a Service Market - By Business Model

4.2.4 Global Mobility as a Service Market - By Vehicle Type

4.2.5 Global Mobility as a Service Market - By Geography

4.3 PEST Analysis



5 Global Mobility as a Service Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid urbanization leading to increased pressures on the transportation infrastructure

5.1.2 Demands for a one-stop solution fulfilling seamless transportation service needs

5.1.3 Proliferation of large number of OEMs into the MaaS market

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Apprehensions about seamless connectivity amongst the various stakeholders involved in the MaaS ecosystem

5.2.2 Huge initial investments and the lack of availability of technological expertise

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Advancing technological infrastructure and ease of access to data worldwide

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Convergence of various transport chains forming a holistic transport service ecosystem

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6 Mobility as a Service Market - Global

6.1 Global Mobility as a Service Market Overview

6.2 Global Mobility as a Service Market Forecast and Analysis



7 Global Mobility as a Service Market Analysis - By Service Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Self-driving car service

7.3 Ride-Hailing

7.4 Car Sharing

7.5 Bi-cycle Sharing

7.6 Bus Sharing



8 Global Mobility as a Service Market Analysis - By Application Platform

8.1 Overview

8.2 Android

8.3 iOS

8.4 Others



9 Global Mobility as a Service Market Analysis - By Business Model

9.1 Overview

9.2 B2B

9.3 B2C

9.4 P2P



10 Global Mobility as a Service Market Analysis - By Vehicle Type

10.1 Overview

10.2 Passenger Cars

10.3 Bike

10.4 Bus



11 Global Mobility as a Service Market - Geographical Analysis



12 Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 New Development



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Product Mapping

13.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



14 Global Mobility as a Service Market - Key Company Profiles



Lyft, Inc.

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Beeline Singapore

SkedGo Pty Ltd.

UbiGo AB

MaaS Global Oy

Moovel Group GmBH

Qixxit

Splyt Technologies Ltd.

Transit Systems Pty Ltd.

Smile Mobility

Citymapper

