Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Report 2018: market is Expected to Grow to US$ 358.35 Billion by 2025 from US$ 38.76 Billion in 2017

DUBLIN, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service Type, Application Platform, Business Model & Vehicle Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Mobility as a service market is expected to grow to US$ 358.35 billion by 2025 from US$ 38.76 billion in 2017
The market for MaaS is influenced by various factors such as rapid urbanization leading to increased pressures on the transportation infrastructure, demand for a one-stop solution fulfilling seamless transportation service needs, and proliferation of large number of OEMs into the MaaS market.
These factors are heavily impacting on the growth of MaaS market during the forecast period. However, the deterrent factors, affecting the market growth are the apprehensions about seamless connectivity amongst the various stakeholders involved in the MaaS ecosystem, and huge initial investments and the lack of availability of technological expertise. Nonetheless, advancing technological infrastructure and ease of access to data worldwide, is anticipated to boost the adoption of MaaS application tool among consumers, resulting in market growth.
Furthermore, future trends such as convergence of various transport chains forming a holistic transport service ecosystem, and increasing self-driving cars in the developed nations are expected to contribute to the growth of MaaS market in the near future.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Tables & Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Scope of the Study
3 Key Takeaways
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Segmentation
4.2.1 Global Mobility as a Service Market - By Service Type
4.2.2 Global Mobility as a Service Market - By Application Platform
4.2.3 Global Mobility as a Service Market - By Business Model
4.2.4 Global Mobility as a Service Market - By Vehicle Type
4.2.5 Global Mobility as a Service Market - By Geography
4.3 PEST Analysis
5 Global Mobility as a Service Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rapid urbanization leading to increased pressures on the transportation infrastructure
5.1.2 Demands for a one-stop solution fulfilling seamless transportation service needs
5.1.3 Proliferation of large number of OEMs into the MaaS market
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Apprehensions about seamless connectivity amongst the various stakeholders involved in the MaaS ecosystem
5.2.2 Huge initial investments and the lack of availability of technological expertise
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Advancing technological infrastructure and ease of access to data worldwide
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Convergence of various transport chains forming a holistic transport service ecosystem
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6 Mobility as a Service Market - Global
6.1 Global Mobility as a Service Market Overview
6.2 Global Mobility as a Service Market Forecast and Analysis
7 Global Mobility as a Service Market Analysis - By Service Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Self-driving car service
7.3 Ride-Hailing
7.4 Car Sharing
7.5 Bi-cycle Sharing
7.6 Bus Sharing
8 Global Mobility as a Service Market Analysis - By Application Platform
8.1 Overview
8.2 Android
8.3 iOS
8.4 Others
9 Global Mobility as a Service Market Analysis - By Business Model
9.1 Overview
9.2 B2B
9.3 B2C
9.4 P2P
10 Global Mobility as a Service Market Analysis - By Vehicle Type
10.1 Overview
10.2 Passenger Cars
10.3 Bike
10.4 Bus
11 Global Mobility as a Service Market - Geographical Analysis
12 Industry Landscape
12.1 Market Initiative
12.2 New Development
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Product Mapping
13.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking
14 Global Mobility as a Service Market - Key Company Profiles
- Lyft, Inc.
- Uber Technologies, Inc.
- Beeline Singapore
- SkedGo Pty Ltd.
- UbiGo AB
- MaaS Global Oy
- Moovel Group GmBH
- Qixxit
- Splyt Technologies Ltd.
- Transit Systems Pty Ltd.
- Smile Mobility
- Citymapper
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x67dsd/global_mobility?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mobility-as-a-service-maas-market-report-2018-market-is-expected-to-grow-to-us-358-35-billion-by-2025-from-us-38-76-billion-in-2017--300645453.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article