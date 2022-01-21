Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market Research Report 2021: Open Data Policies, Data Sharing, Public-private Partnerships, and Government Push Vital for Success

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobility-as-a-Service Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers insights into the global MaaS market and details opportunities that industry stakeholders can pursue to achieve growth through this report.

Evolving work environments and shifting industry structures change consumer preferences and influence mobility in cities. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced cities to rethink their transportation networks and make them more flexible and sustainable. Innovative solutions are necessary to meet citizens' needs, ensure efficient transportation systems, and comply with global environmental goals. Sustainable mobility can solve the challenges of rapid urbanization and increased congestion levels.



Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) consolidates various transport modes from different providers into a single app that handles all travel matters (e.g., travel planning and payments). In the future, it will include other value-added services. Not only has MaaS emerged as a standalone business-to-customer (B2C) solution for users, but cities are also registering widespread interest in and adoption of MaaS platforms among businesses and governments.

This is an opportunity for MaaS providers to offer the necessary tools, data, and technology to optimize mobility networks. The MaaS market is still in the nascent phase, with evolving business and revenue models.



This study's geographical scope covers North America (NA); Europe; Asia-Pacific (APAC); the Rest of the World (RoW), which includes Latin America (LATAM), United Arab Emirates (UAE), and South Africa.

Other topics covered include:

The addressable market for MaaS operators and value pool by the end of 2030

Changes in commuters' mobility choices from 2022 to 2030

Mobility ecosystem stakeholders and its expected evolution

Implementation models and projected success levels

Market trends in the short, medium, and long terms

Ways to build a more robust growth pipeline

COVID-19 pandemic implication on employee commuting patterns

The future direction of B2B MaaS

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Mobility-as-a-Service Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Definition

Definition and Market Segmentation

Major Stakeholders

Implementation Models

Key Growth Metrics

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Parameters Driving the Uptake Post-COVID-19 Pandemic

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

MaaS Maturity Index

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Competitive Environment

Evolving Toward Urban Mobility Operating Systems

The Way Forward

3. Market Overview

Pressure to Meet the Zero Carbon Deadlines and Increase Sustainable Transport to Drive MaaS Solutions

Congestion Levels - Changes During the Pandemic

The Doughnut Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Cities - Implications for MaaS

PESTLE Analysis

Different Layers in the MaaS Ecosystem

MaaS Model vs Open Marketplace Model

Growth Opportunities in MaaS Boosted Post-pandemic

MaaS Typical Trip Use Cases

MaaS - Possible Revenue Models

MaaS - How Will Pricing Evolve in the Future

Incentivizing Strategies for MaaS Operators

Understanding the MaaS Maturity Parameters

4. Market Trends

Trend 1 - Digitization of Public Transport Ticketing as Stepping-stone for MaaS

Trend 2 - Top-down Aggregation Becoming More Popular than Bottom-up Aggregation

Trend 3 - Technology Giants Entering the MaaS/Mobility Marketplace and Partnering with City Governments

Trend 4 - Corporate MaaS Seeing an Uptick After the Pandemic because of Regulations

Trend 5 - Shared Mobility Operators Taking First Steps Toward Multimodal Integration

Trend 6 - Advanced Technologies (Autonomous) to Drive Efficiencies for MaaS Operators

5. Competitor Benchmarking

Competitive Benchmarking - B2C/B2G Solutions

Competitive Benchmarking - B2B Solutions

Competitive Benchmarking - Conclusions

6. Regional Analysis

Europe - MaaS Market Readiness

- MaaS Market Readiness Europe - MaaS Market Revenue Forecast

- MaaS Market Revenue Forecast Europe - Competitive Force Analysis

- Competitive Force Analysis North America - MaaS Market Readiness

- MaaS Market Readiness North America - MaaS Market GMV Forecast

- MaaS Market GMV Forecast North America - Competitive Force Analysis

- Competitive Force Analysis APAC - MaaS Market Readiness

APAC - MaaS Market GMV Forecast

APAC - Competitive Force Analysis

RoW - MaaS Market Readiness

RoW - MaaS Market GMV Forecast

RoW - MaaS Market Outlook

7. Case Studies

iMove MaaS Trial in Sydney

Jelbi Solution in Berlin - Outcome After 1 Year

- Outcome After 1 Year Whim - Customer Value Creation in MaaS

8. Company Profiles

Mobeelity - Company Overview

Mobility Mixx - Company Overview

Fluidtime - Company Overview

Upstream Mobility - Company Overview

Iomob - Company Overview

SkedGo - Company Overview

ALD Move and Skipr - Company Overview

Meep - Company Overview

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Changing Mobility and Commuting Patterns

Growth Opportunity 2 - Public-private Collaborations and Regulatory Frameworks

Growth Opportunity 3 - Autonomous MaaS

10. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

ALD Move and Skipr

Fluidtime

iMove

Iomob

Jelbi

Meep

Mobeelity

Mobility Mixx

SkedGo

Upstream Mobility

Whim

