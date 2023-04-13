Global Mobility Call is set to become the European launchpad for sustainable mobility business leadership

On 12-14 September 2023, European companies are invited to join Global Mobility Call which coincides with the Spanish Presidency of the European Union. In this context, Global Mobility Call will host two major events organised by the Spanish Government, bringing together representatives of European ministries and business leaders and the world's main regulatory bodies.

MADRID, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the second edition of Global Mobility Call , the largest international sustainable mobility event to be held from 12 to 14 September in Madrid, was presented worldwide. Five months before its celebration, the event organised by IFEMA Madrid and Smobhub already has 30 associated partners, as well as national and international associations, and more than 100 exhibiting companies and 50 startups. Once again, this year the event is sponsored by the Spanish Government, through the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, and has the support of the Community of Madrid and the City Council.

General view of Global Mobility Call 2022 edition From left to right: David Moneo, director Global Mobility Call; Arancha Priede, Business Development Director IFEMA Madrid; María José Rallo, secretary general of Transport and Mobility at the Ministry of Transport; José Vicente de los Mozos, Chairman IFEMA Madrid; David Pérez, Regional Councillor for Transport and Infrastructures; Silvia Roldán, CEO Metro de Madrid; and Juan José Lillo, co-founder Smobhub. Photo taken in Madrid on 13 April 2023 at the presentation of Global Mobility Call 2023.

Global Mobility Call will bring together major companies and associations from the energy sector, such as Cepsa, Iberdrola and Total Energies; public transport, with the Consorcio de Transportes, EMT and Metro de Madrid; multimodal mobility, with Adif, Aena, Arriva, Enaire, Iberia, Puertos del Estado, Renfe and Senasa; technology and innovation, such as Etra, Indra, Ineco and Sistem; and infrastructures, with the National Geographic Institute, among others.

At the press conference, María José Rallo, General Secretary for Transport and Mobility at the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda of the Spanish Government; David Pérez, Regional Councillor for Transport and Infrastructures of the Community of Madrid; José Vicente de los Mozos, Chairman of the Executive Committee of IFEMA MADRID; David Moneo, Director of Global Mobility Call, and Juan José Lillo, co-founder of Smobhub, presented the second edition of the event.

Global Mobility Call will bring together 10,000 participating professionals, and a further 15,000 estimated online participants via the digital platform, in a gathering that will promote multi-sectoral relations between companies, institutions, associations and experts. Within the framework of opportunities offered by the European Union's policies on energy saving and sustainable mobility through the NextGenerationEU funds, with an aid of 800,000 million euros, much of it for mobility projects. Attendance is expected to be more than 50% international with a strong presence from 16 European and Latin American countries.

"Establishing new environmentally friendly mobility models is vital to minimise the serious effects of the climate crisis we are facing. Global Mobility Call 2023 is a unique opportunity to learn about the most advanced and innovative mobility solutions. I am confident that its conclusions will attract the attention of Spanish society and the global public opinion", said María José Rallo, General Secretary for Transport and Mobility at the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

According to José Vicente de los Mozos, President of IFEMA Madrid, "alliances with multilateral organisations will allow the second edition to feature leading voices from the sectors that make up sustainable mobility, while consolidating the international projection of the event through the direct participation of large international organisations. We also work through the commercial delegations in different European and Latin American countries to attract companies, investors and international leaders".

Spanish Presidency of the EU

This second edition will coincide with the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which begins on 1 July. The Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) will organise, within the framework of Global Mobility Call, two parallel events: the "Technical Conference on Mobility in Rural Areas" and a meeting of "The PEP Partnership on Active Mobility".

Furthermore, GMC will have a specific area for national and international cities and territories, which will support the exchange of experiences and knowledge of trends, success stories and plans for the implementation of new mobility solutions and low-emission zones, around the largest public-private collaboration and business platform for sustainable mobility.

The event will be structured along two areas: the GMC Congress and the GMC Expo and it will have an innovation area formed by the sum of startups and scaleups through forums and platforms to promote new initiatives through public and private investment funds. It also plans to promote new generation talent with universities, educational centres and international organisations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053656/Global_Mobility_Call_2022.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053657/Global_Mobility_Call_2023_Presentation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053658/Global_Mobility_Call_Logo.jpg

Media Contacts:

Marta Cacho

Communications Manager

Tel.: +34 626 632 326

[email protected]

Elena Valera

International Press

Tel.: +34 629 644 208

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Mobility Call