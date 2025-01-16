GLOBAL MOBILITY SOLUTIONS LLC Earns Prestigious Silver Medal for Sustainability Efforts from EcoVadis

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBAL MOBILITY SOLUTIONS (GMS), a global mobility services industry leader, has proudly announced that it has been awarded a Silver Medal by EcoVadis, recognizing its outstanding sustainability management practices. This prestigious recognition places GMS among the top 15% of companies evaluated by EcoVadis for their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance over the last 12 months.

The EcoVadis Silver Medal is a distinguished honor that reflects the exceptional quality and effectiveness of a company's sustainability management system. The assessment evaluates a company's operations regarding environmental impact, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Achieving this medal underscores GMS' commitment to continuous improvement in these key areas and demonstrates its dedication to promoting transparency and accountability across its entire value chain.

"Being awarded the EcoVadis Silver Medal is a tremendous achievement for our company and a testament to our team's hard work and dedication," said Jon Fishman, Manager, QA & Security Administration of GMS. "Sustainability has always been a core value of our business, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to fostering responsible business practices and delivering sustainable mobility solutions for our clients worldwide. We are proud to be part of a global movement toward more ethical and environmentally conscious operations."

EcoVadis, a global leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR) ratings, provides a comprehensive and independent evaluation of companies' sustainability performance based on rigorous criteria. These criteria include the management of environmental risks, employee health and safety, sustainable sourcing, and ethical conduct, among others. The Silver Medal is awarded to companies that score in the top 15% of all businesses assessed by EcoVadis, highlighting its proactive approach to integrating sustainability across its operations and supply chain.

The recognition from EcoVadis is part of GMS' broader commitment to positively impacting society and the environment. As a leading mobility solutions provider, the company recognizes the importance of implementing sustainable practices at every stage of its operations, from resource management to client service. By embracing sustainability principles, GMS helps its clients navigate global mobility's complexities while contributing to international efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

In addition to its internal sustainability initiatives, GMS encourages its partners, suppliers, and clients to prioritize responsible business practices, fostering a collaborative approach to sustainability throughout the industry. Through these efforts, the company aims to improve its environmental footprint and lead by example, inspiring other organizations to integrate sustainability into their core operations.

The EcoVadis Silver Medal is an essential milestone for GMS as it continues to position itself as an industry leader in mobility solutions and corporate responsibility. As the company looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its commitment to driving sustainable innovation and delivering high-quality services that meet clients' evolving needs worldwide.

