Global Mobility Solutions on Shortlist for Three EMMA Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobility Solutions (GMS), the industry leader in corporate relocation services and technology, is pleased to announce that the Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) has placed GMS on the shortlist for an Expatriate Management and Mobility Award (EMMA) in three categories:

Best Vendor Partnership: Corporate Organization & Relocation Management Company (RMC) Best Business Travel Management Most Innovative Use of Technology in Global Mobility – Bespoke Solutions

Steven Wester, President of Global Mobility Solutions, addressing attendees at the company's 2019 Partner Forum.

"GMS is proud to be placed on the EMMA shortlist in all three of these categories, especially after recently earning the coveted top spot in the 2019 HRO Today's Baker's Dozen list; ranked #1 Overall, and #1 in Quality of Service for relocation companies," said Steven Wester, President of Global Mobility Solutions. "Our passionate team, flexible service delivery model, and high-touch customer service is unparalleled in the industry."

As a vendor of relocation management services, GMS creates a flexible model to deliver services to clients. GMS' Freedom of Choice™ model establishes an understanding of each client's mobility needs, objectives, move patterns, locations, and more. Depending on the clients' preference, GMS can provide a custom tailored Home Model, Host Model, or a Split Model for service delivery that is 100% in alignment with client mobility needs worldwide. This creates a robust partnership that provides numerous immediate and long-term benefits for each client.

GMS provides complete, comprehensive travel services to its clients. The GMS Travel Program includes the ability to book flights, trains, hotels, and cars worldwide. This service is enabled by technology in the GMS Travel Portal where users can access travel resources that span online flight statuses, airport parking, currency conversions, visa/passport information, and more. The GMS Travel Program is integrated into the company's proprietary Global Self Service solution, the MyRelocation™ Lump Sum Portal. It is also integrated into the GMS corporate service delivery systems, ensuring full compliance to each client's travel policy.

GMS is the undisputed pioneer and leader in innovative relocation technology. GMS continually improves and evolves with its innovative and cutting-edge MyRelocation™ technology platform, challenging the relocation industry to keep pace with clients' needs. GMS utilizes a client panel with input from transferees to understand what is important to them for their relocation technology. It is this focus on listening to clients, investing in innovative technology, and providing the industry's best customer service that keeps GMS at the forefront of the relocation industry.

The FEM Americas EMMA Awards are the global mobility industry's premier awards and recognize outstanding achievement and innovation. Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner Ceremony during the FEM Americas two day Summit on Thursday May 23 at the Marriott City Center in Dallas, TX.

For more information about the Forum for Expatriate Management, please visit forum-expat-management.com.

For more information about Global Mobility Solutions, please visit www.gmsmobility.com.

About Global Mobility Solutions (https://gmsmobility.com):

Founded in 1987, Global Mobility Solutions is a global corporate relocation services company that specializes in workforce mobility and relocation technology. The company's corporate relocation programs include global assignment management, domestic relocation management, and a wide range of pre-decision services. In the early 1990's, GMS was the first relocation company to register as a .com, created the first online interactive tools and calculators, and revolutionized the entire relocation industry. GMS continues to set the industry pace as the pioneer in innovation and technology solutions with its proprietary MyRelocation™ technology platform. GMS is a perennial winner of the HRO Today Baker's Dozen customer satisfaction survey, being recognized as a top relocation company for the last six consecutive years.

Global Mobility Solutions™, MyRelocation™, and the Global Mobility Solutions logo are trademarks of Global Mobility Solutions, Scottsdale, AZ, USA.

Press Contact:

Thomas A. Burke

800.617.1904 x8815

211862@email4pr.com

SOURCE Global Mobility Solutions

Related Links

https://gmsmobility.com

