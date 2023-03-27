Global Mobility Solutions Ranks No. 2 Overall on HRO's Baker's Dozen

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industry leader in corporate relocation services and technology, Global Mobility Solutions (GMS), is enthusiastic about releasing the news that we once again attained top rankings on HRO Today's 2023 Baker's Dozen customer satisfaction survey.

GMS was ranked #2 Overall in the Industry out of 33 Relocation Management Companies included in the survey, making this GMS' 10th consecutive year as a top-ranked provider of corporate relocation services. The results of the survey can be found at HRO Today .

Global Mobility Solutions

"This repeated recognition in this esteemed survey demonstrates our experienced team's commitment to providing every moving employee with our extraordinary level of customer care and cutting-edge technologies," said Steven Wester, GMS president. "We are grateful to our amazing clients for showing their faith in GMS and allowing us to offer them the finest workforce relocation services."

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings are considered the most trusted metric in the relocation industry. HRO bases the rankings on surveys from verified global relocation service customers. GMS attributes flexible workforce solutions to consistently receiving high customer grades.

About Global Mobility Solutions

Founded in 1987, Global Mobility Solutions is a global corporate relocation services company specializing in workforce mobility and flexible relocation technologies. Consistently on the leading edge of relocation technology, GMS created the first online interactive tools and calculators for mobility, revolutionizing the industry. Today, GMS MyRelocation® technologies continue to set the standard in the industry for their adaptability, ease of use, and advanced analytics capabilities.

For more information about MyRelocation or GMS, please visit www.gmsmobility.com .

