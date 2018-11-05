Global Mobility Solutions Replaces FASrelo Website, Expands Features and Access

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobility Solutions (GMS), the industry leader in corporate relocation services, is pleased to announce that its FASrelo.com website has been replaced by its industry-leading gmsmobility.com website. All of the features that were previously available at FASrelo.com are available at gmsmobility.com and can be accessed through the new "Recruiter Services" menu. Also, recruiters will now have direct access to company's thought leadership with relevant articles, case studies, tools, and calculators. The website provides secure access for recruiters to initiate services and view relocation progress. Candidates will have access to a candidate portal to manage their relocation, contact their relocation coach, and obtain helpful information.

"The combination of the many GMS websites into our flagship website gmsmobility.com is beneficial for our corporate clients, their employees, and recruiters," said Steven Wester, President of Global Mobility Solutions. "Our passionate team, flexible service delivery model, and high-touch customer service is unparalleled in the relocation industry. Recruiters know that GMS provides superior service to their clients. GMS has achieved 99.8% Client Retention, and made the 2018 HRO Today's Baker's Dozen list for the fifth year in a row. Our exceptional growth in new clients is further evidence of our superior service."

GMS is the undisputed pioneer in innovative relocation technology. In the early 1990s GMS was the first company to develop a website with interactive online tools and calculators, revolutionizing and changing the entire relocation industry. GMS continually improves and evolves with its innovative and cutting-edge MyRelocation™ technology platform, challenging the relocation industry to keep pace with clients' needs.

About Global Mobility Solutions (https://gmsmobility.com):

Founded in 1987, Global Mobility Solutions (GMS) is a global corporate relocation services company that specializes in workforce mobility and relocation technology. The company's corporate relocation programs include global assignment management, domestic relocation management, and a wide range of pre-decision services. In the early 1990s, GMS was the first relocation company to register as a .com, created the first online interactive tools and calculators, and revolutionized the entire relocation industry. GMS continues to set the industry pace as the pioneer in innovation and technology solutions with its proprietary MyRelocation™ technology platform. GMS is a perennial winner of the HRO Today Baker's Dozen customer satisfaction survey, being recognized as a top relocation company for the last five consecutive years.

Global Mobility Solutions™, MyRelocation™, and the Global Mobility Solutions logo are trademarks of Global Mobility Solutions, Scottsdale, AZ, USA.

