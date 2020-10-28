Global Modern Construction and Mining Equipment Market to 2030 with Impact of COVID-19
DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digitization and New Business Models Powering the Global Construction and Mining Equipment Market, 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers all key trends in the construction and mining industries, as well as region-specific trends impacting new equipment sales and modernization. Equipment in operation (EIO) data is available for all regions. Forecasts for new equipment sales for the total global market, as well as regions, are provided.
The impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic starting late 2019 and extending through 2020 is assessed for all regions; its impact on construction and mining equipment, in particular, is reflected in the forecasting methodology adopted. Growth opportunities for key market participants and emerging companies are highlighted by region. Case studies covering modernization in construction and mining are also included.
The global equipment industry is impacted by growing digitalization trends, trends in the used and rental equipment market, and urbanization. Construction contractors are leaning towards deploying both used and rental equipment as opposed to purchasing brand new ones due to lack of funding and government subsidies, and the liabilities associated with equipment maintenance.
New equipment comes with standalone digital platforms and pre-programmed operations for enhancing convenience and improving efficiency. However, the on-boarding of modern equipment to a seasoned but depleting labor force is a tedious task. Manufacturers are forming alliances with rental agencies and dealerships to commission equipment for specific projects to avoid downtime and improve their market standing.
Digitalization has proved to improve efficiency in operations and convenience for operators in several parts of Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) where it has been tested and released into both the urban construction and mining environments. The ease of adoption of modern technology and new equipment is region and application-specific, and certain markets are more receptive to modernization than the rest.
Globally, there is a growing need for electric powertrains and the use of alternate powertrains to reduce greenhouse emissions. Equipment manufacturers are employing these new powertrains in their compact machines for use in growing urbanization and residential construction projects, and in mining equipment such as large excavators. The mining industry offers ease of implementation of autonomous technology for dump truck operations; this has been widely implemented in APAC and Europe and is in the testing phase in North America.
Online portals for equipment and parts sales are having positive effects on equipment purchases and offering services more proactively. There are several OEMs using online channels, dealerships, rental agencies, and other service providers alike. Suppliers are capitalizing on online channels to improve services and sales of aftermarket parts.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Top Trends Influencing the Construction and Mining Equipment Market
- Competitive Landscape
- OEM Market Share
2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Background
- Scope of Research
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Off-Highway Vehicles - Segmentation
3. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Trend Assessment
- Urbanization - Urban Housing and Residential Sector
- Digitalization and New Market Ecosystem
- Sustainable Infrastructure
- Trend Impact by Region
4. Market Drivers and Restraints
- Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Restraints
- Restraints Explained
5. Global Construction and Mining Industry - Overview
- OEM Market Share
- OEM Sales Trend
- Construction and Mining Industry - Top 4 Trends
6. COVID-19 Impact on the Construction and Mining Equipment Market
- Market Forecasts
- Discussion on COVID-19 Impact on Forecasts
- COVID-19 Impact - United States, Europe, China, and India
7. Digitalization Leading to Proliferation of Telematics
- Digitalization - Key Applications in Construction and Mining
- Proliferation of Telematics
- Type of Telematics Applications - Range of Services
- Telematics - Market Overview
8. Autonomous Systems in the Construction and Mining Industry
- Autonomous Systems
- Autonomous Systems - Case Studies
- Autonomous Construction Equipment
- Autonomous Mining Equipment - Key Pilots
9. Equipment Rental Market
- Equipment Rental Trends
- Business Models in Equipment Rental
- Rental Market Overview
- Rental Market Penetration
- Demand for Compact Equipment
- Compact Equipment - OEM and Product Overview
10. Hybridization and Electrification
- Hybrid Equipment - System Overview
- Electric Equipment - System Schematics
- Hybrid and Electric Powertrain - Market Overview
- Use Case Analysis for Hybrid and Electric Equipment
- Electric and Hybrid Equipment Application and Battery Use Case
11. Service and Aftermarket Trends
- Service and Aftermarket Trends
- Extended Warranty Programs and Service Agreements
- Implications of "Right to Repair" Legislation
- Equipment Maintenance Use Cases
- Increased Equipment Replacement Rate/Fewer Rebuilds
- Connected Diagnostics
- Online Channels to Market
12. Market Forecasts
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Equipment Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- EIO Forecast by Equipment Type
- EIO Forecast by Region
- Forecast Discussion
13. Regional Forecasts - United States, Europe, China, India, and RoW
14. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Imperatives
- Growth Opportunity - Technology Evolution in Mature/Nascent Markets
- Strategic Imperatives
15. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
16. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Case Study - Liebherr 9200 E
- Case Study - Volvo Electric Excavators and Wheel Loaders
- Case Study - Hyundai BM4.4E & Wacker Neusen EZ Series Excavators
- Case Studies - Flannery Plant hire, Cramo, and Ramirent
- Digitalization and Proliferation of Telematics
- Hybridization and Electrification
- Compact Equipment Trends - APAC
- Digitalization and Proliferation of Telematics
- Rental Market Trends - APAC
- List of Exhibits
