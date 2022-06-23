Global Modified Starch Market (2022 to 2028) - Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Modified Starch Market By Raw Material (Corn, Potato, Cassava, Wheat), By Application, By Form (Dry and Liquid), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Modified Starch Market size is expected to reach $15.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



Native starches are used to make modified starches. To make different types of modified starch products, multiple processing methods are utilized, such as physical, enzymatic, wet and dry chemical processes, drum drying, and extrusion.

To satisfy industrial requirements, these techniques are used to change the properties of native starch, like as freeze-thaw stability, acid or alkali resistance, and shear stability. Thickening, stabilizing, binding, and emulsification are all roles that modified starches do. It is utilized in a variety of non-food applications as well as the animal feed sector, in addition to food goods.



Due to their partially digestible nature and gluten-free qualities, modified starches are commonly utilized in the food & beverage industry as thickening agents, stabilizing agents, or emulsifying agents. They provide less fat than ordinary starches. Because of their binding properties, modified starches are used extensively in the paper-making industry to produce high-strength, high-quality paper with suitable surface size, coating, and calendaring. Modified starch is also used in pharmaceutical, textile, animal feed, cosmetics, and other sectors.



In the long run, as the global economy improves, resulting in higher consumption of processed & convenience foods, the market for modified starch, which is widely used in various food applications, will see growth in demand, propelling the total market. The demand for modified starches is assisting the food industry's rapid development. Modified starches provide a plethora of functional gains to a wide range of foods, including baked goods, snacks, beverages, and nutritional foods. While convenience will continue to be a crucial driver in the market's future, rising consumer demand for healthy options is altering what it takes to stand out.



To gain market share, manufacturers have readily incorporated the clean label pattern into their products. The modified starch market is fueled by rising convenience food consumption and the simplicity with which its functional qualities can be altered. The increased use of modified starch in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and paper sectors also contributes to the expansion.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In a short period of time, the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on enterprises across a wide range of industries, comprising the food & beverage supply chain. The most common mistake regarding COVID-19 is that empty grocery shelves indicate a food shortage.

This is due to recent grocery store rushes, which have caused short-term supply chain interruptions as the supply chain catches up and replenishes. The pandemic had both positive and negative consequences for the modified starch industry as a whole. As customers hurry to stock their pantries, sales of processed and packaged goods have soared. The COVID-19 pandemic is projected to increase the intake of processed and other shelf-stable items with a longer shelf life.



Market Growth Factors

Growing demand for convenience and processed food

In most industrialized countries, customers use convenience foods on a daily basis. Convenience meals necessitate a great deal of processing and preparation, which is made easier by technical advancements in preservation, packing, freezing, and artificial flavorings and ingredients, among other things.

Convenience foods are clearly popular in North American and European countries based on their annual consumption rates. People often lead busy and isolated lives which leave them no time for preparing their food at home. Globalization and the resulting changes in lifestyles have led to a growth in the intake of convenience foods in various nations throughout the world, particularly in Asia's expanding markets, which has resulted in a rise in demand for modified starch.



Modified starch is appropriate for use in animal nutrition and pet food

Due to its low protein and fat/lipid content, modified starch has a high viscosity and enhances the taste, smell, and color of the dish in which it is employed. It may be used in a variety of meals and has good organoleptic qualities. Native modified starch is also suited for use in animal nutrition and pet feeds.

It provides animals with a digestible energy source and enables the adaptation and/or improvement of the finished product's texture during the palletization and extrusion processes. Potato starch stands out among the major industrially manufactured modified starches because of its unique properties, which make it a popular ingredient in pet food production, especially dog food.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Regulations against Modified Starch

Where some markets have the laxest rules when it comes to health claims that can be made with modified starch. Few markets, on the other hand, has stronger controls, with no health claims allowed for food additives but structure or function claims allowed. Modified starch health claims are regulated the most stringently in European markets. Due to these tight laws and regulations, manufacturers and distributors confront manufacturing and distribution issues, as they are facing difficulties in the approval process of manufacturing and distribution.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/invvs9

