Global Modular Instruments Market (2020 to 2026) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modular Instruments Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global modular instruments market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global modular instruments market to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on modular instruments market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on modular instruments market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global modular instruments market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global modular instruments market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rapid growth in adoption of IoT devices and increasing demand for wireless technology

Benefits offered by modular instruments such as low cost, increased throughput and flexibility

2) Restraints

Rising preferences for rental services

3) Opportunities

Key players are increasing investments in R&D activities

Segment Covered

The global modular instruments market is segmented on the basis of product type, application , and industry vertical.



The Global Modular Instruments Market by Product Type

PXI

VXI

AXIe

The Global Modular Instruments Market by Application

Research & Development

Manufacturing & Installation

The Global Modular Instruments Market by Industry Vertical

Electronics & Semiconductor

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Telecommunications

Others

Company Profiles



Anritsu Corporation

Aplab Limited

Fortive Corporation

Keysight Technologies

Fastech Telecommunications

Qmax Test Equipments

Premier Measurement Solutions

Scientech Technologies

Yokogawa Electric

TEKTRONIX

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the modular instruments market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the modular instruments market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global modular instruments market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Modular Instruments Market Highlights

2.2. Modular Instruments Market Projection

2.3. Modular Instruments Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Modular Instruments Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Modular Instruments Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Industry Vertical

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Modular Instruments Market



4. Modular Instruments Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Modular Instruments Market by Product Type

5.1. PXI

5.2. VXI

5.3. AXIE



6. Global Modular Instruments Market by Application

6.1. Research & Development

6.2. Manufacturing & Installation



7. Global Modular Instruments Market by Industry Vertical

7.1. Electronics & Semiconductor

7.2. Aerospace & Defense

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Telecommunications

7.5. Others



8. Global Modular Instruments Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Modular Instruments Market by Product Type

8.1.2. North America Modular Instruments Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Modular Instruments Market by Industry Vertical

8.1.4. North America Modular Instruments Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Modular Instruments Market by Product Type

8.2.2. Europe Modular Instruments Market by Application

8.2.3. Europe Modular Instruments Market by Industry Vertical

8.2.4. Europe Modular Instruments Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Modular Instruments Market by Product Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Modular Instruments Market by Application

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Modular Instruments Market by Industry Vertical

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Modular Instruments Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Modular Instruments Market by Product Type

8.4.2. RoW Modular Instruments Market by Application

8.4.3. RoW Modular Instruments Market by Industry Vertical

8.4.4. RoW Modular Instruments Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Modular Instruments Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Anritsu Corporation

9.2.2. Aplab Limited

9.2.3. Fortive Corporation

9.2.4. Keysight Technologies

9.2.5. Fastech Telecommunications

9.2.6. Qmax Test Equipment

9.2.7. Premier Measurement Solutions

9.2.8. Scientech Technologies

9.2.9. Yokogawa Electric

9.2.10. TEKTRONIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rl5wlf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

