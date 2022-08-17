Global Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market to 2030 - by Molded Pulp Type, Product Type, End-use and Region

Aug 17, 2022, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market, By Molded Pulp Type, By Product Type, By End-use, and By Region- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A molded fiber pulp packaging can be perceived as highly versatile packaging and can be employed not just for luxury products but as a protective cover for consumables such as food, plates, trays, bowls, and a whole lot more. It is requisite to consume biodegradable packaging substances for exclusive consumption products, for instance, food.
According to the sustainable packaging coalition, molded fiber packaging has been known as a sustainable packaging material, given that it can be re-utilized and decomposable.
Market Dynamics
Global molded fiber pulp packaging production is dominated by tray type molder fiber packaging which accounts for the largest volume share in the global molded fiber pulp packaging market followed by clamshell & containers, boxes and end caps respectively. Tray type pulp packaging is mostly used in food and beverage industry for protective packaging applications. For example, tray type molded fiber pulp packaging is widely used to protect eggs from cracking.
Growing demand for eco-friendly protective packaging in floral containers, nursery pots, egg trays, fruit trays, and wine packaging are projected to foster market growth. Moreover, rising demand from the automotive industry for eco-friendly solutions with good vibration dampening is projected to increase the demand for molded fiber pulp packaging.
Molded fiber pulp packaging is eco-friendly packaging solution which can be 100% recycled and made from plant-based fibers. Raw materials used for manufacturing molded fiber pulp packaging are cardboard, pulp, newspaper, natural fibers and water. The raw materials are processed and the pulp is molded into suitable shapes with round corners. Molded fiber pulp products are majorly used in the food industry as a packaging solution.
The eco-friendly fiber pulp packaging has antistatic as well as antibacterial property. Molded fiber pulp packaging is mainly used in manufacturing of egg cartons and wine packaging in the food & beverage industry. In the consumer goods industry, molded fiber pulp packaging finds its use in tube & light bulbs packaging and mobile phones packaging. Other End-uses of molded fiber pulp packaging include transportation & logistics, healthcare, beauty & cosmetics, and automotive parts.
Growing demand for fiber drums from the retail sector for packaging purposes is expected to show lucrative growth opportunities to the market. Fiber drum is low cost and eco-friendly and are more resistant to corrosion in comparison to plastic and met counterparts. Moreover, they are manufactured from the recyclable materials and require less amount of energy during production that reduces their footprint on the environment. Therefore, this is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of global molded fiber pulp packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global molded fiber pulp packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include UFP Technologies, Inc., ESCO Technologies Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Brodrene Hartmann A/S, Henry Molded Products, Inc., ProtoPak Engineering Corporation, EnviroPAK Corporation, Pacific Pulp Molding, LLC, Keiding, Inc., FiberCel Packaging, LLC, Guangxi Qiaowang Pulp Packing Products Co, Ltd. and Guangzhou NANYA Pulp Molding Equipment Co., Ltd.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global molded fiber pulp packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, molded fiber pulp packaging service providers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global molded fiber pulp packaging market
10. Section
