Global Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer Markets, 2022-2027: New Diagnostics Create New Markets, New Roles for Diagnostics, Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer: Markets Forecasts by Cancer Type, Product, and Place with Executive & Consultant Guides and Customization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.
A market with fundamental growth factors is impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Molecular Diagnostics for Cancer is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in genomics knowledge but shifting resources to deal with the COVID emergency may interrupt growth.
Learn all about it in this new report. It includes a special segment Cancer Companion Diagnostics, a new segment of the market that is reshaping the industry, and now over 130 companies are profiled. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.
Working against this dynamic market are the forces of the COVID Driven Recession. The latest numbers in this report factor in the different COVID forces and their timing, and their effect on growth.
Exciting technical developments especially in the area of pharmacogenics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.
Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates for new technology tests is provided. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions; a detailed breakout for any country in the world is available. The report also includes five year market forecasts.
Molecular Diagnostics Recent Developments
- Nucleix to Invest in Early-Stage Lung Cancer Dx
- Invitae to Acquire Genosity for $200M
- Bio-Techne Obtains CE Mark for Exosomal Liquid Biopsy Prostate Test
- Agilent Technologies to Acquire Liquid Biopsy Firm Resolution Bioscience
- Natera Revenues Grow 35 Percent
- AnchorDx Closes $40M Financing Round
- Exact Sciences Strategy for End-to-End Cancer Testing
- Genomics England: Whole Genome Sequencing for Cancer Patients to Launch
- Singlera Genomics Closes $150M Funding for Cancer Screening
- Biocartis GeneproDx, Endpoint Health Collaborate on Tests for Idylla Platform
- Wales to Routinely Screen Cancer Patients With Yourgene Elucigene Test
- Metastatic Cancer Markers Identified in Clinical WGS Study
- Stitch Bio Bets on CRISPR Tech
- Bayer, LifeLabs Launch Free NTRK Genetic Testing Program
- Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval for Multiple Companion Dx
- Progress, Challenges in Liquid Biopsy Reimbursement
- Israeli Startup Curesponse Raises $6M
- Coronavirus Pandemic Bites into European Cancer Research
- Veracyte's Prosigna IDs Patients Likely to Benefit from Aggressive Chemotherapy
- Combining CRISPR and Nanopore Sequencing
- Liquid Biopsy Detects Cancer Early via Cell Clusters
- Roche, Illumina unveil 15-year cancer diagnostic tie-up
- Saga, Servier Sign Liquid Biopsy Services Deal
- Home urine test could revolutionize diagnosis of prostate cancer
- Cancer Gene Tests Cost-Effective for Breast Cancer Patients
- Personal Genome Diagnostics Gets CE Mark for Elio Tissue Assay
- OncoCyte to Buy Cancer Testing Company Razor Genomics
- Blood Test May Eliminate Need for Exploratory Surgery
- NGS Cancer Panel Receives New York State Conditional Approval
- Biocartis Inks Cancer CDx Deal With Bristol-Myers Squibb
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
- New Diagnostics Create New Markets
- New Roles for Diagnostics
- Longevity and Outcomes
- Expanding the Pharmaceutical Toolbox
- Regulatory Retreat
Factors Limiting Growth
- Falling Prices
- Lower Costs
- COVID Pandemic
- Wellness has a Downside
Instrumentation and Automation
- Instruments Key to Market Share
- Bioinformatics Plays a Role
Diagnostic Technology Development
- Next Generation Sequencing
- Shifting Role of Diagnostics
- Multiplexing and Foundation One
- Pharmacogenomics Technology
- Whole Genome Sequencing
- Gene Editing and Gene Therapy
Market Overview
Market Participants
- Academic Research Lab
- Diagnostic Test Developer
- Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
- Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier.
- Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
- Independent Testing Lab
- Public National/Regional Lab
- Hospital lab
- Physician Lab
- Audit Bodies
- Certification Body
Market Segments
- Traditional Market Segmentation
- Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
Industry Structure
- Hospital Testing Share
- Economies of Scale
- Physician Office Labs
- Physicians and POCT
Profiles of Key MDx Companies
- 10x Genomics, Inc.
- Abbott Diagnostics
- AccuraGen Inc.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Aethlon Medical
- Agena Bioscience, Inc.
- Agilent
- Anchor Dx
- ANGLE plc
- ApoCell, Inc.
- ArcherDx, Inc.
- ARUP Laboratories
- Asuragen
- AVIVA Biosciences
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bio-Reference Laboratories
- Bio-Techne
- Bioarray Genetics
- Biocartis
- Biocept, Inc.
- Biodesix Inc.
- BioFluidica
- BioGenex
- Biolidics Ltd.
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bioview
- Bolidics
- Boreal Genomics
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Cancer Genetics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- CellMax Life
- Cepheid (now Danaher)
- Charles River Laboratories
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- Clinical Genomics
- Cynvenio
- Cytolumina Technologies Corp.
- CytoTrack
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Diagnologix LLC
- Diasorin S.p.A.
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- Eurofins Scientific
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Exosome Sciences
- Fabric Genomics
- Fluidigm Corp
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
- GeneFirst Ltd.
- Genetron Health (Beijing) Co. Ltd.
- Genomic Health
- GenomOncology
- GILUPI Nanomedizin
- Grail, Inc.
- Guardant Health
- HalioDx
- HansaBiomed
- HeiScreen
- Helomics
- Horizon Discovery
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Invivogen
- Invivoscribe
- Janssen Diagnostics
- MDNA Life Sciences, Inc.
- MDx Health
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- Millipore Sigma
- Miltenyi Biotec
- MIODx
- miR Scientific
- Molecular MD
- MyCartis
- Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
- NantHealth, Inc.
- Natera
- NeoGenomics
- New Oncology
- Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co. Ltd.
- Oncocyte
- OncoDNA
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Panagene
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Personalis
- Precipio
- PrecisionMed
- Promega
- Qiagen GmbH
- Rarecells SAS
- RareCyte
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Screencell
- Sense Biodetection.
- Serametrix
- Siemens Healthineers
- Silicon Biosystems
- Simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc.
- Singulomics
- SkylineDx
- Stratos Genomics
- Sysmex Inostics
- Tempus Labs, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Thrive Earlier Detection
- Todos Medical
- Trovagene
- Volition
- Vortex Biosciences
