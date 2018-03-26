Global Molecular Diagnostics for Infectious Disease Markets 2018-2019 & 2023: Trends, Industry Participants, Clinical Laboratory Market Segments, Industry Structure & Profiles of Key MDx Companies

Improvements in speed and accuracy drive demand for molecular diagnostic tests for infectious disease. Genetics advances create need for new diagnostics creating a fast moving market driven by technical change.



The Molecular Diagnostics - Infectious Disease sector of the clinical diagnostics industry is poised for record growth. A market that just keeps on growing. In spite of the steady decline of disease prevalence, the diagnostic sector keeps growing. Find out why in the informative report.



Infectious disease testing directly benefits from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Trends like:

changing demographics

emerging economies and global prosperity

biotechnology advances in genetics

pathogen evolution

climate change

globalization

the rise of rapid testing

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between sequencing and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication.



The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2016 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What is Molecular Diagnostics

1.2 The Diagnostics Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Volumes

1.3.2 Prices

1.3.3 Revenue Market Size

1.4 Methodology

1.5 U.S. Medical Market and Clinical Laboratory Testing - Perspective



2. The Infectious Diseases - Market Analysis by Disease

2.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

2.1.1 Virology

2.1.1.1 Classification

2.1.1.2 Structure and genome

2.1.1.3 Tropism

2.1.1.4 Replication cycle

2.1.1.5 Genetic variability

2.1.2 Diagnosis

2.1.3 Testing

2.1.3.1 Antibody tests

2.1.3.2 Point of Care Tests (POCT)

2.1.3.4 Antigen Tests

2.1.3.5 Nucleic acid-based tests (NAT)

2.1.3.6 Other tests used in HIV treatment

2.1.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.2 HBV - Hepatitis B

2.2.1 Virology

2.2.1.1 Genome

2.2.1.2 Pathogenesis

2.2.1.3 Hepatitis B virus replication

2.2.1.4 Serotypes and genotypes

2.2.2 Mechanisms

2.2.3 Diagnosis

2.2.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.3 HCV - Hepatitis C

2.3.1 Taxonomy

2.3.2 Structure

2.3.2.2 Genome

2.3.3 Molecular biology

2.3.4 Replication

2.3.5 Genotypes

2.3.5.1 Clinical importance

2.3.6 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus

2.4.1 Virology

2.4.1.1 E6/E7 proteins

2.4.1.2 Role in cancer

2.4.1.3 E2 research

2.4.1.4 Latency period

2.4.1.5 Clearance

2.4.2 Diagnosis

2.4.2.1 Cervical testing

2.4.2.2 Oral testing

2.4.2.3 Testing men

2.4.2.4 Other testing

2.4.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.5 Influenza

2.5.1 Virology

2.5.1.1 Types of virus

2.5.1.2 Influenzavirus A

2.5.1.3 Influenzavirus B

2.5.1.4 Influenzavirus C

2.5.1.5 Structure, properties, and subtype nomenclature

2.5.1.6 Replication

2.5.2 Testing

2.5.2.1 Advantages/Disadvantages of Molecular Assays

2.5.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.6 CTGC - Chlamydia/Gonorhea

2.6.1 Gonorrhea

2.6.1.1 Diagnosis

2.6.1.2 Screening

2.6.2 Chlamydia

2.6.2.1 Diagnosis

2.6.2.2 Screening

2.6.3 Testing

2.6.3.1 Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs).

2.6.3.2 Performance of NAAT Tests

2.6.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.7 Tuberculosis

2.7.1 Mycobacteria

2.7.2 Diagnosis

2.7.2.1 Active tuberculosis

2.7.2.2 Latent tuberculosis

2.7.3 Epidemiology

2.7.4 Molecular Diagnostic Tests

2.7.5 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.8 MRSA - Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

2.8.1 Diagnosis

2.8.2 FDA Approved Molecular Tests

2.8.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.9 VRE - Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus

2.9.1 FDA Approved MDx Tests for VRE

2.9.2 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.10 Blood Screening

2.10.1 Collection and Testing

2.10.2 FDA Approved Multiplex Assays

2.10.3 Market Opportunity Analysis



3. Industry Overview

3.1 Industry Participants

3.1.1 Supplier/pharmaceutical

3.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

3.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

3.1.4 Independent lab analytical

3.1.5 Public National/regional lab

3.1.6 Hospital lab

3.1.7 Physician lab

3.1.8 Audit body

3.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

3.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

3.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

3.3 Industry Structure

3.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

3.3.2 Economies of Scale

3.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

3.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

3.3.4 Physician's and POCT

3.4 Profiles of Key MDx Companies

3.4.1 Abbott Diagnostics

3.4.2 Alere (Abbott)

3.4.3 BD Diagnostics

3.4.4 Beckman Coulter

3.4.5 bioMrieux

3.4.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

3.4.7 Cepheid

3.4.8 DiaSorin

3.4.9 Eiken Chemical

3.4.10 Grifols

3.4.11 Hologic

3.4.12 Illumina

3.4.13 Janssen Diagnostics

3.4.14 Luminex

3.4.15 Meridian Bioscience

3.4.16 Qiagen

3.4.17 Quidel

3.4.18 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

3.4.19 Siemens Healthineers

3.4.20 Thermo Fisher



4. Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 New Genotypes Creating New Markets

4.1.2 Aging Population a Boon for All Diagnostics

4.1.3 Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth.

4.1.4 Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam

4.1.5 Self Testing

4.1.6 The Need for Speed

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Lower Costs

4.2.2 Infectious Disease is Declining.

4.2.3 Wellness Hurts.

4.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards

4.3 Instrumentation and Automation

4.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.2 The Shrinking Machine.

4.3.2 Multiplex, Point of Care and The Speed Factor.

4.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

4.4.1 The Sepsis Testing Market - A New Direction?

4.4.2 POCT/Self Testing as a Disruptive Force

4.4.3 The Genetics Play - One Test for All Known Infections

4.4.4 Antibiotic Resistance Genes - Simplifying Diagnostics



5. Molecular Dx - Infectious Disease Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.3 QIAGEN enters into agreement to acquire STAT-Dx

5.4 Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley

5.5 Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay

5.6 'Origami' diagnostics breakthrough set to benefit developing-world farmers

5.7 NYU researchers adapt HIV test to Zika virus

5.8 GA-EMS receives diagnostic device contract

5.9 Biocartis & Immunexpress Sign Partnership for Sepsis

5.10 PerkinElmer to Acquire Euroimmun for $1.3B

5.11 Alveo Closes Financing to Create Accessible Diagnostics Devices

5.12 Siemens Healthineers completes takeover of Fast Track Diagnostics

5.13 Sekisui Diagnostics Enters Strategic Alliance with Mesa Biotech Inc

5.14 Chembio and FIND to Develop Point-of-Care Multiplex Test

5.15 Locus Biosciences and IDbyDNA Partner to Develop Companion Diagnostic Test

5.16 Alere bags FDA nod for rapid flu diagnostic

5.17 FDA approves tests of tick-borne disease to protect blood supply

5.18 Qiagen Trichomonas Assay Gets CE Mark

5.19 Vela Diagnostics HSV Test Gets FDA Clearance



