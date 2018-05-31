Global Molecular Diagnostics Market 2018-2023 with Roche, Hologic, QIAGEN, Abbott and Danaher Dominating the $11.5 Billion Market

The global molecular diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 11.54 Billion by 2023 from USD 7.71 Billion in 2018, at CAGR of 8.4%.

Molecular diagnostics is a technique used to identify and analyze nucleic acids or proteins at a molecular level. This technique assesses the genetic makeup of an individual to identify predisposition to a particular disease or condition and diagnose it. Growth in this market is largely driven by the high prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancers, increasing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics, growth in the biomarker identification market, and advancements in molecular techniques. On the other hand, the presence of complex regulatory frameworks for the approval of molecular diagnostic tests is one of the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

On the basis of product and service, the market is broadly segmented into reagents and kits, instruments, and services and software. The reagents and kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global molecular diagnostics market in 2018 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The availability of a wide range of reagents and kits, rising use of reagents and kits in different therapeutic areas (such as infectious diseases and oncology), increase in basic research and commercial applications, and easy accessibility to a wide range of reagents are expected to drive the market for molecular diagnostic reagents and kits in the coming years.

Based on application, the market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, genetic tests, and other applications. The infectious diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global molecular diagnostics market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the development of advanced assays for different diseases and conditions, significant increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, and rising awareness about the effective use of molecular diagnostic technologies or products to control the occurrence and spread of infectious diseases.

Based on technology, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented into PCR, INAAT, DNA sequencing & NGS, in situ hybridization, DNA microarrays, and other technologies. In 2018, the PCR segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global molecular diagnostics market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing use of PCR in proteomics and genomics, automation of PCR instruments, and the emergence of advanced technologies like qRT-PCR.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and academic laboratories, reference laboratories, and other end users. In 2018, the hospitals and academic laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global molecular diagnostics market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the large number of diagnostic tests conducted in hospitals.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Various Types of Cancers

5.2.1.2 Increasing Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics

5.2.1.3 Growth in the Biomarker Identification Market and Advancements in Molecular Techniques

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complex Regulatory Frameworks Delaying the Approval of New Molecular Diagnostic Tests

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advances in Genomics and Proteomics

5.2.3.2 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Trained Professionals Limiting the Appropriate Use of New Molecular Diagnostic Technologies

6 Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reagents & Kits

6.3 Instruments

6.4 Services & Software

7 Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

7.3 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

7.4 DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

7.5 in Situ Hybridization

7.6 DNA Microarray

7.7 Other Technologies

8 Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Infectious Diseases

8.2.1 Hepatitis

8.2.2 HIV

8.2.3 CT/NG

8.2.4 HAIS

8.2.5 HPV

8.2.6 Tuberculosis

8.2.7 Influenza

8.2.8 Other Infectious Diseases

8.3 Oncology

8.3.1 Breast Cancer

8.3.2 Colorectal Cancer

8.3.3 Lung Cancer

8.3.4 Prostate Cancer

8.3.5 Other Cancers

8.4 Genetic Tests

8.5 Other Applications

9 Molecular Diagnostics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital & Academic Laboratories

9.3 Reference Laboratories

9.4 Other End Users

