Global Molecular Diagnostics Market for Infectious Disease Research Report 2024: Syndrome, Plex, Place and Country Breakdown with Executive Guides - Forecasts and Analysis 2023-2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2024 -- The "Molecular Diagnostics for Infectious Disease By Syndrome, Plex, Place and by Country. With Analysis and Executive Guides. 2023-2027" report

In a Post Pandemic world molecular diagnostics sees technologies boom. Nucleic acids become key.

The global market for molecular diagnostics (MDx) in infectious diseases is analyzed across various dimensions in this report. It begins with an overview of the global market by country, providing insights into regional trends and dynamics. The market is further segmented by syndrome, offering detailed analysis of key areas such as respiratory, gastrointestinal, blood, meningitis/encephalitis, sexually transmitted diseases, and others.

Additionally, the report examines the market by plex, distinguishing between single plex, duplex, triplex, and multiplex technologies and their respective market landscapes. Furthermore, the analysis extends to different places where MDx testing is conducted, including hospital labs, outpatient labs, point-of-care settings, and other locations.

This comprehensive examination provides valuable insights into the global MDx infectious disease markets, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

The Molecular Diagnostics - Infectious Disease sector of the clinical diagnostics industry is poised for record growth. A market that just keeps on growing but is spiking as an enormous C19Dx demand sweeps over the globe. Find out what the numbers are in this informative report. And find out about the exciting developments in multiplex assays which threaten to change diagnosis and treatment while limiting the threat of anti microbial drug resistance.



Infectious disease testing directly benefits from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. Learn all about it in this report. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Trends like:

Multiplex testing

Pathogen evolution and pandemics

Biotechnology advances in genetics

Climate change

Globalization

The rise of rapid testing

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between nucleic acid testing and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication.

The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges. The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Molecular Diagnostics?

2.2 The Diagnostics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenues

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Methodology

2.4.2 Sources

2.4.3 Authors

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 The Infectious Diseases - Market Analysis by Disease

3.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)

3.1.1 Virology

3.1.1.1 Classification

3.1.1.2 Structure and Genome

3.1.1.3 Tropism

3.1.1.4 Replication cycle

3.1.1.5 Genetic variability

3.1.2 Diagnosis

3.1.3 Testing

3.1.3.1 Antibody tests

3.1.3.2 Point of Care Tests (POCT)

3.1.3.3 Antigen Tests

3.1.3.4 Nucleic acid-based tests (NAT)

3.1.3.5 Other tests used in HIV treatment

3.1.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2 HBV - Hepatitis B

3.2.1 Virology

3.2.1.1 Genome

3.2.1.2 Pathogenesis

3.2.1.3 Hepatitis B virus replication

3.2.1.4 Serotypes and genotypes

3.2.2 Mechanisms

3.2.3 Diagnosis

3.2.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3 HCV - Hepatitis C

3.3.1 Taxonomy

3.3.2 Structure

3.3.2.1 Genome

3.3.3 Molecular biology

3.3.4 Replication

3.3.5 Genotypes

3.3.5.1 Clinical importance

3.3.6 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus

3.4.1 Virology

3.4.1.1 E6/E7 proteins

3.4.1.2 Role in Cancer

3.4.1.3 E2 research

3.4.1.4 Latency period

3.4.1.5 Clearance

3.4.2 Diagnosis

3.4.2.1 Cervical testing

3.4.2.2 Oral testing

3.4.2.3 Testing men

3.4.2.4 Other testing

3.4.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5 Influenza

3.5.1 Virology

3.5.1.1 Types of virus

3.5.1.2 Influenzavirus A

3.5.1.3 Influenzavirus B

3.5.1.4 Influenzavirus C

3.5.1.5 Structure, properties, and subtype nomenclature

3.5.1.6 Replication

3.5.2 Testing

3.5.2.1 Advantages/Disadvantages of Molecular Assays

3.5.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.6 CTGC - Chlamydia/Gonorhea

3.6.1 Gonorrhea

3.6.1.1 Diagnosis

3.6.1.2 Screening

3.6.2 Chlamydia

3.6.2.1 Diagnosis

3.6.2.2 Screening

3.6.3 Testing

3.6.3.1 Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs).

3.6.3.2 Performance of NAAT Tests

3.6.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.7 Tuberculosis

3.7.1 Mycobacteria

3.7.2 Diagnosis

3.7.2.1 Active tuberculosis

3.7.2.2 Latent tuberculosis

3.7.3 Epidemiology

3.7.4 Molecular Diagnostic Tests

3.7.5 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.8 MRSA - Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

3.8.1 Diagnosis

3.8.2 FDA Approved Molecular Tests

3.8.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.9 VRE - Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus

3.9.1 FDA-Approved MDx Tests for VRE

3.9.2 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.10 Blood Screening

3.10.1 Collection and Testing

3.10.2 FDA Approved Multiplex Assays

3.10.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.11 COVID-19

3.11.1 Signs and symptoms

3.11.2 Transmission

3.11.3 Diagnosis

3.11.4 Prevention

3.11.5 Management

3.11.6 Prognosis

3.12 Pandemic Diagnostics

3.12.1 Risk Management - Spark and Spread

3.12.2 Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid-Based

3.12.3 Dx Technology - Immunoassay & Serology

3.12.4 Time to Market and Preparedness Issues

3.12.5 Unrecognized Role of Multiplex in Pandemic Management

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

4.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

4.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

4.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

4.3 Industry Structure

4.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

4.3.2 Economies of Scale

4.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

4.3.3 Physician Office Lab's

4.3.4 Physicians and POCT

5 Profiles of Key MDx Companies

6 Market Trends

6.1 Factors Driving Growth

6.1.1 New Genotypes Creating New Markets

6.1.2 The Aging Effect

6.1.3 Developing World Driving ID Dx Growth

6.1.4 Point of Care - Why Centralization is Losing Steam

6.1.5 Self Testing

6.1.6 The Need for Speed

6.1.7 The COVID Pandemic

6.2 Factors Limiting Growth

6.2.1 Lower Costs

6.2.2 Infectious Disease is Declining

6.2.3 Wellness Hurts

6.2.4 Economic Growth Improves Living Standards

6.3 Instrumentation and Automation

6.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

6.3.2 The Shrinking Machine

6.3.3 Multiplex, Point of Care, and The Speed Factor

6.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

6.4.1 The Sepsis Testing Market - A New Direction?

6.4.2 POCT/Self Testing as a Disruptive Force

6.4.3 The Genetics Play - One Test for All Known Infections

6.4.4 Antibiotic Resistance Genes - Simplifying Diagnostics

7 Molecular Dx - Infectious Disease Recent Developments

7.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

7.1.1 Importance of These Developments

7.1.2 How to Use This Section

