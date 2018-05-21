Global Molecular Diagnostics Markets, 2016-2024 - Focus on Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening & Other Applications

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Molecular Diagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Molecular Diagnostics in US$ Thousand by the following Applications:
- Infectious Disease Testing
- Blood Screening
- Cancer Screening
- Other Applications
The report profiles 137 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Laboratories (USA)
- Abbott Molecular (USA)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
- bioMrieux SA (France)
- Cepheid (USA)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Grifols International, S.A. (Spain)
- Hologic, Inc. (USA)
- QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)
- QuestDiagnostics, Inc. (USA)
- Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Germany)
- Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
- The ELITechGroup (France)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market on a Steady Growth Path
Molecular Diagnostics
A Rapidly Expanding Segment of the IVD Market
PCR Technology Leads the MDx Market
Current and Future Analysis
Leading Players
US and Europe
Leaders in Molecular Diagnostics Adoption
Developing Countries Excel in Growth Prospects
Major Growth Drivers
Key Market Trends in a Nutshell
Major Technology Trends
Oncology Molecular Diagnostics to Witness Rapid Growth
Reagents and Kits Dominate the Molecular Diagnostics Market
Based on Test Location
Product Innovations Rife in POC Molecular Diagnostics Market
Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics
A Boon for the Industry
Major Challenges
Market Outlook
2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS
Aging Population Drives Molecular Diagnostics Market
Global Aging Population Statistics
Opportunity Indicators
Technological Innovations Set to Drive the Market
The Role of Molecular Diagnostics in Personalized Medicine
Select Key Approved Personalized Medicines and Associated Biomarkers by Therapeutic Area
Companion Diagnostics Drive Personalized Medicine
List of FDA Approved Complementary and Companion Diagnostic Assays
Biomarkers as Companion Diagnostics
Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for Market Growth
Proteomics Technologies: Growing in Significance
New Developments in Proteomics Technologies
New Applications Hold Promising Potential
Molecular Diagnostics for Lymphoid Malignancies
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technologies Keep Up the Momentum
Select NGS Platforms Available in the Market
Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth
List of Fully Automated and Rapid Molecular Diagnostics
Molecular Diagnostics and Intellectual Property
Molecular Diagnostics
Moving from Centralization to Decentralization
Limited Reimbursements by Third Party Payers
A Stumbling Block
3. APPLICATION AREAS OF MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS
Infectious Diseases
Bright Prospects Ahead for Molecular Diagnostics for Testing Infectious Diseases
Leading Players
Key Trends
Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Fuels Adoption
Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth
Rising HIV Prevalence Provides Ample Growth Opportunities
Infectious Disease Testing
A Major Driver of Molecular Diagnostics Market
Select FDA-Cleared Molecular Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases
Molecular Tests Gaining Prominence in GC/Chlamydia Testing Market
Molecular Diagnostics Opens New Avenues in Viral Hepatitis Testing
HPV Testing: A Fast Growing Segment in the Molecular Diagnostic Testing Market
List of Select HPV Molecular Diagnostic Tests by Company and Technique
Cervical Cancer: Rising Incidence & Mortality Enhances Need for Testing
Major Risk Factors to HPV/Cervical Cancer
HPV Testing for Primary Screening Indication Bodes Well for the Market's Growth
Archaic TB Diagnostic Methods Opens Up Opportunities for Molecular Diagnostics
List of Select Commercially-Available TB Diagnostics
An Overview of Select TB Diagnostics
Molecular POC Testing for Infectious Diseases: Yet to Realize Its Full Potential
PCR Plays a Vital Role in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
Blood Screening
Molecular based Tests Ingrain Roots in Blood Donor Screening Segment
Cancer Screening & Diagnosis
Overview
Molecular Tests Lead the Way for Cancer IVD Market Growth
Molecular Markers to Enhance Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis
Oncology-Based Molecular Diagnostics: The Propitious Segment
List of US-FDA Approved Biomarkers for Cancer
Growing Popularity of Chemo-Sensitivity Testing of CTCs
Cervical Cancer Screening: Focus on Detection of CIN2 and CIN3 Cancers
Other Testing Applications
Genetic Disease Testing Applications
Overview
Pharmacogenomics
Prognosis Based on Genomics
Pharmacogenomics Development Augurs Growth of Genetic Testing Market
Prospects for Genetic Diagnostics and Testing Grow Brighter
List of Select FDA-Cleared Genetic Tests by Disease
Genetic Testing
An Indispensible Tool for Cystic Fibrosis
Genetic Testing Plays Pivotal Role in Diagnosing Inherited Conditions
Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnostics
The Way Ahead
Nucleic Acid Amplification Methods for Detection of Antimicrobial Resistance
PCR-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification for Detection of Antimicrobial Agents
4. COMPETITION IN THE MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET
An Overview of Competitive Landscape in Molecular Diagnostics
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Leading Player (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown by Value Sales for Roche, Qiagen, Abbott, GenProbe, Siemens, and Others
Other Noteworthy Companies
Cepheid: Unquestioned Leader in the Rapid and Automated MDx Market
Qiagen: The Leading Player in the Global HPV MDx Market
Comparative Analysis of Select HPV MDx Tests
Competitive Dynamics in the C. difficile Testing Market
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market for Clostridium difficile by Leading Player (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Becton Dickinson, Cepheid, Meridian, and Others
List of Select Molecular C. difficile Test Products
Competition in the Blood Screening MDx Market
Global Blood Screening MDx Market by Leading Players (2017): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Grifols, Roche, and Others
Pharmaceutical Firms Carving Their Niche in Molecular Diagnostic Market
Competitive Landscape in the Global RT-PCR Market
Leading Players in Global RT-PCR Instruments Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life Sciences Research by Leading Players - Thermo Fischer, Bio-Rad, Roche, Agilent, Qiagen and Others
Select Real-Time PCR Products by Company
Competition Heats Up in dPCR Market
Life Sciences Companies Eye on Lucrative Prostate Cancer MDx Market
Consolidation Activity Continues to Strengthen Driven by New Entrants
Major M&A Transactions in Molecular Diagnostics: 2011-2018
5. PRODUCT & TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
Molecular Diagnostics
Definition & Scope
Molecular Diagnostics
Impact on Healthcare
Utility of Molecular Diagnostic Tests
Background of Molecular Diagnostics
Types of Molecular Diagnostics
Conventional Diagnostics Vs. Molecular Diagnostics
Unabated Developments in Molecular Diagnostics Technology
Signal Amplification Technologies
PCR
New Developments
Quantitative Real-Time PCR for Molecular Diagnostics
Signal Detection and Quantification
Quantitative Real-Time RT-PCR Analysis
Applications of Quantitative Real-Time PCR Analysis
Digital PCR
Non-PCR Methods
Other Signal Amplification Technologies
DNA Probe Based Products
Direct Detection of Specific Nucleic Acid Sequences
Nucleic Acid Amplification and Detection
DNA Sequencing and Gene Detection
Arrays of Immobilized Probes (DNA Chips) in Gene Detection
RNA Diagnostics
Complementary Molecular Diagnostic Technologies
Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)
DNA Biochips/Microarrays
Biosensors
Proteomic Technologies for Molecular Diagnostics
Nanotechnology for Molecular Diagnostics
Technologies on the Anvil
Haplotype Analysis
A Distant Possibility
Chronic Multi-Gene Defects Now Diagnosable
Whole Genome Sequencing
A Boon or a Bane to Genetic Testing?
6. PRODUCT APPROVALS/INTRODUCTIONS
Mobidiag Unveils Novodiag Solution
QIAGEN Unveils QFT-Plus
Interpace Diagnostics Launches Lung Cancer Test
Selfdiagnostics Introduces STD Multitest
Multiplicom Releases Extended CE-IVD Certification for all BRCA Testing Needs
Admera Health Introduces OncoGxSelect at the AMP 2016 Annual Meeting
Interpace Diagnostics Launches Two New Thyroid Services
Abbott Completes the Launch of Alinity
Bio-Rad Introduces Amplichek I Quality Control
Qiagen Introduces New Diagnostic Test for Cervical Cancer
GE Showcases Discovery MI and Discovery NM/CT 670 CZT
Quest Launches New Tests for Determining Hereditary Cancer
Predictive Launches Test for Spine Deformities
LabCorp Introduces Epi proColon
Agena Rolls Out MassARRAY Dx
Rosetta Introduces Three New Diagnostic Offerings
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Randox Partner with Bosch to Introduce Vivalytic
Eurofins Acquires NMDL-LCPL
QIAGEN N.V Acquires STAT-Dx
Siemens Healthineers Acquires Fast Track Diagnostics
General Atomics Buys Assets of Xagenic, Inc
QIAGEN Establish Custom Solutions Business
Abbott Acquires Alere, Inc
Biocartis Extends Partnership with ETPL
Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement with Agendia on Molecular Cancer Diagnostics
AID Partners Capital Takes over Israeli Medical Diagnostic
Agilent Technologies Acquires Multiplicom N.V
ELITechGroup agrees with Abbott's Molecular Business, for Distributing Molecular Diagnostic Reagents
Miragen Therapeutics and Signal Genetics Agrees to Merge
New England Biolabs Agrees with AmpTec GmbH for Supplying key mRNA Synthesis Reagents
Seegene and Hamilton Signs Agreement for Developing Molecular Diagnostics System
Transgenomic and Precipio Diagnostics Agrees to Merge
Sedia Biosciences and Floragenex Completes Merger
Interpace Diagnostics Group Completes the Launch of PanDNA
WuXi AppTec's Laboratory Testing Division Enters into a Distributor Agreement with AutoGenomics
Danaher Corporation Enters into Merger Agreement with Cepheid
Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. Extends Agreement with LabCorpLH
Agilent Technologies Agrees with Burning Rock to Develop Cancer Diagnostics in China
Bio-Techne to Acquire Advanced Cell Diagnostics
Myriad Acquires Sividon Diagnostics
Siemens Acquires Neo New Oncology
Luminex to Acquire Nanosphere
DiaSorin Completes Acquisition of Focus Diagnostics
Avant Acquires Amarantus Diagnostics
HTG to Collaborate With Bristol-Myers Squibb
Miroculus to Acquire Kapplex
Cepheid's Xpert MRSA NxG Gets European Approval
SpeeDx Collaborates with Goffin Molecular
FDA Approves BD's Totalys
BioFire Diagnostics' FilmArray Obtains CE Mark Approval
Thermo Fisher Acquires Affymetrix
Qiagen Collaborates with Mirati
BioGenex to Commence Operations from India Center
Illumina Collaborates with investors to Launch GRAIL
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 137 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 158)
- North America
- The United States (95)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (47)
- France (5)
- Germany (11)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (19)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
- Middle East (1)
