Global Molecular Diagnostics Markets, 2016-2024 - Focus on Infectious Disease Testing, Blood Screening, Cancer Screening & Other Applications

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Molecular Diagnostics in US$ Thousand by the following Applications:

Infectious Disease Testing

Blood Screening

Cancer Screening

Other Applications

The report profiles 137 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Abbott Laboratories ( USA )

) Abbott Molecular ( USA )

) Becton, Dickinson and Company ( USA )

) bioMrieux SA ( France )

) Cepheid ( USA )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Grifols International, S.A. ( Spain )

) Hologic, Inc. ( USA )

) QIAGEN N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) QuestDiagnostics, Inc. ( USA )

) Siemens Healthcare GmBH ( Germany )

) Tecan Group Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) The ELITechGroup ( France )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market on a Steady Growth Path

Molecular Diagnostics

A Rapidly Expanding Segment of the IVD Market

PCR Technology Leads the MDx Market

Current and Future Analysis

Leading Players

US and Europe

Leaders in Molecular Diagnostics Adoption

Developing Countries Excel in Growth Prospects

Major Growth Drivers

Key Market Trends in a Nutshell

Major Technology Trends

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics to Witness Rapid Growth

Reagents and Kits Dominate the Molecular Diagnostics Market

Based on Test Location

Product Innovations Rife in POC Molecular Diagnostics Market

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics

A Boon for the Industry

Major Challenges

Market Outlook



2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS

Aging Population Drives Molecular Diagnostics Market

Global Aging Population Statistics

Opportunity Indicators

Technological Innovations Set to Drive the Market

The Role of Molecular Diagnostics in Personalized Medicine

Select Key Approved Personalized Medicines and Associated Biomarkers by Therapeutic Area

Companion Diagnostics Drive Personalized Medicine

List of FDA Approved Complementary and Companion Diagnostic Assays

Biomarkers as Companion Diagnostics

Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for Market Growth

Proteomics Technologies: Growing in Significance

New Developments in Proteomics Technologies

New Applications Hold Promising Potential

Molecular Diagnostics for Lymphoid Malignancies

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technologies Keep Up the Momentum

Select NGS Platforms Available in the Market

Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth

List of Fully Automated and Rapid Molecular Diagnostics

Molecular Diagnostics and Intellectual Property

Molecular Diagnostics

Moving from Centralization to Decentralization

Limited Reimbursements by Third Party Payers

A Stumbling Block



3. APPLICATION AREAS OF MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS

Infectious Diseases

Bright Prospects Ahead for Molecular Diagnostics for Testing Infectious Diseases

Leading Players

Key Trends

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Fuels Adoption

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth

Rising HIV Prevalence Provides Ample Growth Opportunities

Infectious Disease Testing

A Major Driver of Molecular Diagnostics Market

Select FDA-Cleared Molecular Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases

Molecular Tests Gaining Prominence in GC/Chlamydia Testing Market

Molecular Diagnostics Opens New Avenues in Viral Hepatitis Testing

HPV Testing: A Fast Growing Segment in the Molecular Diagnostic Testing Market

List of Select HPV Molecular Diagnostic Tests by Company and Technique

Cervical Cancer: Rising Incidence & Mortality Enhances Need for Testing

Major Risk Factors to HPV/Cervical Cancer

HPV Testing for Primary Screening Indication Bodes Well for the Market's Growth

Archaic TB Diagnostic Methods Opens Up Opportunities for Molecular Diagnostics

List of Select Commercially-Available TB Diagnostics

An Overview of Select TB Diagnostics

Molecular POC Testing for Infectious Diseases: Yet to Realize Its Full Potential

PCR Plays a Vital Role in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

Blood Screening

Molecular based Tests Ingrain Roots in Blood Donor Screening Segment

Cancer Screening & Diagnosis

Overview

Molecular Tests Lead the Way for Cancer IVD Market Growth

Molecular Markers to Enhance Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Oncology-Based Molecular Diagnostics: The Propitious Segment

List of US-FDA Approved Biomarkers for Cancer

Growing Popularity of Chemo-Sensitivity Testing of CTCs

Cervical Cancer Screening: Focus on Detection of CIN2 and CIN3 Cancers

Other Testing Applications

Genetic Disease Testing Applications

Overview

Pharmacogenomics

Prognosis Based on Genomics

Pharmacogenomics Development Augurs Growth of Genetic Testing Market

Prospects for Genetic Diagnostics and Testing Grow Brighter

List of Select FDA-Cleared Genetic Tests by Disease

Genetic Testing

An Indispensible Tool for Cystic Fibrosis

Genetic Testing Plays Pivotal Role in Diagnosing Inherited Conditions

Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnostics

The Way Ahead

Nucleic Acid Amplification Methods for Detection of Antimicrobial Resistance

PCR-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification for Detection of Antimicrobial Agents



4. COMPETITION IN THE MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET

An Overview of Competitive Landscape in Molecular Diagnostics

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Leading Player (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown by Value Sales for Roche, Qiagen, Abbott, GenProbe, Siemens, and Others

Other Noteworthy Companies

Cepheid: Unquestioned Leader in the Rapid and Automated MDx Market

Qiagen: The Leading Player in the Global HPV MDx Market

Comparative Analysis of Select HPV MDx Tests

Competitive Dynamics in the C. difficile Testing Market

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market for Clostridium difficile by Leading Player (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Becton Dickinson, Cepheid, Meridian, and Others

List of Select Molecular C. difficile Test Products

Competition in the Blood Screening MDx Market

Global Blood Screening MDx Market by Leading Players (2017): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Grifols, Roche, and Others

Pharmaceutical Firms Carving Their Niche in Molecular Diagnostic Market

Competitive Landscape in the Global RT-PCR Market

Leading Players in Global RT-PCR Instruments Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Life Sciences Research by Leading Players - Thermo Fischer, Bio-Rad, Roche, Agilent, Qiagen and Others

Select Real-Time PCR Products by Company

Competition Heats Up in dPCR Market

Life Sciences Companies Eye on Lucrative Prostate Cancer MDx Market

Consolidation Activity Continues to Strengthen Driven by New Entrants

Major M&A Transactions in Molecular Diagnostics: 2011-2018



5. PRODUCT & TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Molecular Diagnostics

Definition & Scope

Molecular Diagnostics

Impact on Healthcare

Utility of Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Background of Molecular Diagnostics

Types of Molecular Diagnostics

Conventional Diagnostics Vs. Molecular Diagnostics

Unabated Developments in Molecular Diagnostics Technology

Signal Amplification Technologies

PCR

New Developments

Quantitative Real-Time PCR for Molecular Diagnostics

Signal Detection and Quantification

Quantitative Real-Time RT-PCR Analysis

Applications of Quantitative Real-Time PCR Analysis

Digital PCR

Non-PCR Methods

Other Signal Amplification Technologies

DNA Probe Based Products

Direct Detection of Specific Nucleic Acid Sequences

Nucleic Acid Amplification and Detection

DNA Sequencing and Gene Detection

Arrays of Immobilized Probes (DNA Chips) in Gene Detection

RNA Diagnostics

Complementary Molecular Diagnostic Technologies

Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

DNA Biochips/Microarrays

Biosensors

Proteomic Technologies for Molecular Diagnostics

Nanotechnology for Molecular Diagnostics

Technologies on the Anvil

Haplotype Analysis

A Distant Possibility

Chronic Multi-Gene Defects Now Diagnosable

Whole Genome Sequencing

A Boon or a Bane to Genetic Testing?



6. PRODUCT APPROVALS/INTRODUCTIONS

Mobidiag Unveils Novodiag Solution

QIAGEN Unveils QFT-Plus

Interpace Diagnostics Launches Lung Cancer Test

Selfdiagnostics Introduces STD Multitest

Multiplicom Releases Extended CE-IVD Certification for all BRCA Testing Needs

Admera Health Introduces OncoGxSelect at the AMP 2016 Annual Meeting

Interpace Diagnostics Launches Two New Thyroid Services

Abbott Completes the Launch of Alinity

Bio-Rad Introduces Amplichek I Quality Control

Qiagen Introduces New Diagnostic Test for Cervical Cancer

GE Showcases Discovery MI and Discovery NM/CT 670 CZT

Quest Launches New Tests for Determining Hereditary Cancer

Predictive Launches Test for Spine Deformities

LabCorp Introduces Epi proColon

Agena Rolls Out MassARRAY Dx

Rosetta Introduces Three New Diagnostic Offerings



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Randox Partner with Bosch to Introduce Vivalytic

Eurofins Acquires NMDL-LCPL

QIAGEN N.V Acquires STAT-Dx

Siemens Healthineers Acquires Fast Track Diagnostics

General Atomics Buys Assets of Xagenic, Inc

QIAGEN Establish Custom Solutions Business

Abbott Acquires Alere, Inc

Biocartis Extends Partnership with ETPL

Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement with Agendia on Molecular Cancer Diagnostics

AID Partners Capital Takes over Israeli Medical Diagnostic

Agilent Technologies Acquires Multiplicom N.V

ELITechGroup agrees with Abbott's Molecular Business, for Distributing Molecular Diagnostic Reagents

Miragen Therapeutics and Signal Genetics Agrees to Merge

New England Biolabs Agrees with AmpTec GmbH for Supplying key mRNA Synthesis Reagents

Seegene and Hamilton Signs Agreement for Developing Molecular Diagnostics System

Transgenomic and Precipio Diagnostics Agrees to Merge

Sedia Biosciences and Floragenex Completes Merger

Interpace Diagnostics Group Completes the Launch of PanDNA

WuXi AppTec's Laboratory Testing Division Enters into a Distributor Agreement with AutoGenomics

Danaher Corporation Enters into Merger Agreement with Cepheid

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. Extends Agreement with LabCorpLH

Agilent Technologies Agrees with Burning Rock to Develop Cancer Diagnostics in China

Bio-Techne to Acquire Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Myriad Acquires Sividon Diagnostics

Siemens Acquires Neo New Oncology

Luminex to Acquire Nanosphere

DiaSorin Completes Acquisition of Focus Diagnostics

Avant Acquires Amarantus Diagnostics

HTG to Collaborate With Bristol-Myers Squibb

Miroculus to Acquire Kapplex

Cepheid's Xpert MRSA NxG Gets European Approval

SpeeDx Collaborates with Goffin Molecular

FDA Approves BD's Totalys

BioFire Diagnostics' FilmArray Obtains CE Mark Approval

Thermo Fisher Acquires Affymetrix

Qiagen Collaborates with Mirati

BioGenex to Commence Operations from India Center

Illumina Collaborates with investors to Launch GRAIL



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 137 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 158)

North America

The United States (95)

(95)

Canada (3)

(3) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (47)

(47) France (5)

(5)

Germany (11)

(11)

The United Kingdom (9)

(9)

Italy (2)

(2)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (19)

(19) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)

(Excluding Japan) (11) Middle East (1)

