Global Molecular Diagnostics Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 with COVID-19 Impact Insights

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Products and Services (Reagents and Kits, Instruments, Services and Software), By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global molecular diagnostics market is projected to reach USD80.45 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR of 2.98% through 2026, owing to increasing geriatric population and rising cases of infectious diseases including COVID-19.

The market growth can be attributed to large outbreaks of bacterial and viral epidemics in the world, increasing demand for Point-of-Care (PoC) diagnostics, recent advancements in pharmacogenomics and rapidly evolving technologies in the field of genetic research and engineering are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming five years.

Moreover, rising instances of infectious diseases in the world are also driving the molecular diagnostic department to find the efficient and effective treatment and therapeutics for the diseases thereby sustaining the growth of the market in the next five years. Furthermore, the governments are actively aiding the research and development sector in the molecular diagnostics financially which can be attributed as the major factor for the market growth.

Rising instances of unpredictable pathogens and changing lifestyles has given birth to diseases that were unknown. Recent example of COVID-19 virus has driven the governments, as well as the consumers and market players towards the need of research and development for the treatment and therapeutic plans for the infectious, and chronic diseases. Genetic mutations due to environmental factors, radiation and various other factors are increasing, causing deformed birth of human population, thereby driving the growth of the market.

The global molecular diagnostics market is segmented into products & services, technology, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitional landscape. Based on technology the market is further bifurcated into Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), sequencing, in-situ hybridization, chips and microarrays, mass spectrometry and others.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the next five years on the account of its use in the detection of infectious microorganisms such as viruses and bacteria. Polymerase chain reaction is a method of multiplication of the genetic material to reach billions of the copies.

The method allows the scientists to study the DNA, RNA, or other genetic material sample after the specific gene or segment of the genetic material is amplified. The method uses the ability of the genetic material to multiply and rapidly increase the process in order to obtain a large amount in much smaller span of time.

