Global Molecular Diagnostics Strategic Business Report 2023: Digitalization Trends Benefit Growth

03 Jul, 2023, 18:30 ET
The global market for Molecular Diagnostics estimated at US$13.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Reagents & Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Molecular Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 84 Featured) -
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbott Molecular
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- bioMerieux SA
- Cepheid
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Grifols International, S.A.
- Hologic, Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- QuestDiagnostics, Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- The ELITechGroup
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Molecular Diagnostics Receive Healthy Booster from CoVid-19 Tests
- Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted in the Most Impacted Countries: As on August 27, 2020
- RT-PCR Emerges as the Frontline Technology for Testing COVID-19
- Performance Analysis of COVID-19 Tests
- Need of the Hour: RT-PCR Shortages to be Tackled Effectively by Molecular Diagnostics Companies
- Molecular Diagnostic Companies Re-strategize Logistics to Stay at the Top End of the Game
- Select Tests Introduced for COVID-19
- COVID-19 Plunges Fortunes of Non- COVID Diagnostics
- Cancer Testing Dives During First Half of 2020
- Myeloproliferative Neoplasm Tests Suffer the Brunt of CoVID-19 Curbs
- Labs Embark New Journeys to Retain Overall Volumes
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Molecular Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Molecular Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- PCR (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020 & 2027
- In-Situ Hybridization (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020 & 2027
- Isothermal Amplification (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2020 & 2027
- Sequencing (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2020 & 2027
- Chips & Microarrays (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2020 & 2027
- Reagents & Kits (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2020 & 2027
- Instruments (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2020 & 2027
- Software & Service (Component) Market Share Shift by Company: 2020 & 2027
- Molecular Diagnostics: An Introduction
- Types of Molecular Diagnostics Tests
- Market Outlook
- Major Growth Drivers
- Developing Countries Offer Strong Growth Prospects
- PCR Technology Leads the MDx Market
- Infectious Diseases: The Largest Application Market
- Reagents and Kits Dominate the Molecular Diagnostics Market
- Competition
- Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Leading Player (2019)
- Global Molecular Diagnostics Market for Clostridium difficile by Leading Player: 2019
- Pharmaceutical Firms Carve their Niche in Molecular Diagnostic Market
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Faster Screening Necessitates Point-of-Care Diagnostics for COVID-19
- Molecular Diagnostics Market Eyes Transformational Impact of Proactive Diagnostics
- Next-Generation Sequencing to Emerge as Novel Technique in Fight with COVID-19
- Isothermal Amplification: An Alternative to RT-PCR for COVID-19 Testing
- Technological Innovations Set to Drive Market Growth
- New Product Developments
- Digitalization Trends Benefit Growth
- Growing Role of Molecular Diagnostics in Personalized Medicine
- Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Companion Diagnostics Drive Personalized Medicine
- Biomarkers as Companion Diagnostics
- Oncology-Based Molecular Diagnostics Lead Growth
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018
- Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2018
- New Applications Hold Promising Potential
- Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technologies Keep Up the Momentum
- Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth
- World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Nanotechnology for Molecular Diagnostics
- Growing Popularity of Chemo-Sensitivity Testing of CTCs
- Genetic Disease Testing Offers Bright Prospects
- Genetic Testing to Aid in Personalized Medicine
- Pharmacogenomics Development Augurs Growth of Genetic Testing Market
- Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnostics - The Way Ahead
- Nucleic Acid Amplification Methods for Detection of Antimicrobial Resistance
- Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Spurs Opportunities
- Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)
- PCR Plays a Vital Role in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
- Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth
- Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Growth
- Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
- Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
- Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer Disease
- Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option
- Molecular Tests Gaining Prominence in GC/Chlamydia Testing Market
- Molecular Diagnostics Opens New Avenues in Viral Hepatitis Testing
- Hepatitis B prevalence Worldwide by Region
- HPV Testing: A Fast Growing Segment in the Molecular Diagnostic Testing Market
- HPV Associated Disorders Market by Indication: 2019
- Cervical Cancer: Rising Incidence & Mortality Enhances Need for Testing
- Number of New Cervix Uteri Cases in the World by Region (2018)
- Molecular based Tests Ingrain Roots in Blood Donor Screening Segment
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Aging Population Drives Molecular Diagnostics Market
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
