Global Molecular Point of Care Diagnostic Tests Markets 2018-2019 & 2023: Influenza, Strep A, RSV, CT/NG, GBS, HPV, HSV, Vaginitis, HIV, GI Pathogens, Hepatitis, Malaria, Tropical/Other, HAI

Molecular diagnostics performed at the point of care or near the patient is regarded as a leading expansion segment in the global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market. Molecular point-of-care (POC) diagnostics are able to improve the sensitivity and specificity of existing near-patient and rapid tests and also expand the diagnostic capabilities at points of care such as hospital critical care units, physician offices, outpatient clinics, and community health posts in the developing world.

The Market and Potential for Molecular Point of Care Diagnostic Tests provides consensus market views and realistic estimates for this novel field, including:

Market Analysis, Molecular Point of Care - 2018-2023 ($ millions)

Molecular Point of Care Market by Geography, 2018 (%; US, EU, ROW)

The market for Molecular POC by Test, 2018-2023 (Influenza, Strep A, RSV, Other Respiratory, CT/NG, GBS, HPV, HSV, Vaginitis, HIV, GI Pathogens, Hepatitis, Malaria, Tropical/Other, HAIs, Other Molecular POC) ($ millions)

Molecular POC Market by Category, 2018 (%; Flu/Resp. Vs. All Other)

Further, the report examines the major developments in molecular POC diagnostics, providing the following market information:

Molecular POC Systems on the Market

Molecular POC Systems in Development

Advantages and Disadvantages of Molecular POC

Selected Isothermal Amplification Methods and Platform Examples

Selected Analyzer Platforms for Decentralized and POC Molecular Testing with Image Sensor Detectors (CCD, CMOS)

Selected Analyzer Platforms for Decentralized and POC Molecular Testing with Photodiode Detectors

Selected Analyzer Platforms for Decentralized and POC Molecular Testing with Electrochemical Detectors

Selected Analyzer Platforms for Decentralized and POC Molecular Testing with Immunochromatographic Detection

Selected Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Platforms for Decentralized and POC Sequencing

Market-Available Molecular POC Diagnostic Platforms (Vendor, Assay Menu, Planned Assays, Regulatory Status, Procedure Integration, Test Principles)

Market-Available Hospital Molecular Diagnostic Platforms (Vendor, Assay Menu, Planned Assays, Regulatory Status, Procedure Integration, Test Principles)

Hospital and POC Molecular Diagnostic Platforms in Development (Vendor, Assay Menu, Procedure Integration, Test Principles)

Menu Expansions for Hospital and POC Molecular Platforms (Vendor, Platform, Menu Addition, Time to Results, CLIA-waiver, US/EU Availability)

Market-Available Molecular Diagnostic Platforms for Emerging Markets and the Developing World (Vendor, Assay Menu, Planned Assays, Regulatory Status, Procedure Integration, Test Principles)

Molecular Diagnostic Platforms in Development for Emerging Markets and the Developing World (Vendor, Assay Menu, Procedure Integration, Test Principles)

Line Probe Assays and Other Molecular Lateral Flow Test Strips (Vendor, Assay Menu, Planned Assays, Regulatory Status)

Potential Entrants into Molecular POC Diagnostics (Vendor, Current Platform[s], Primary Market for Platform, Assay Menu, Applicable Tech)

Selected Developmental Molecular POC-Enabling Technologies and Platforms by Vendor

Profiled companies in The Market and Potential for Molecular Point of Care Diagnostic Tests include those with clinical molecular diagnostic systems applicable to POC testing markets; molecular diagnostic systems applicable to hospital lab molecular testing; development-stage molecular diagnostic systems for decentralized testing; molecular diagnostic products for use primarily in emerging markets of the developing world and for field testing; companies with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) platforms and component technologies that could be featured in the molecular POC diagnostics market; and other companies that have been involved in molecular POC diagnostics through investment, collaborative research or technology development that could allow them to enter the market.



Companies profiled include:

Abacus Diagnostica Oy

Abbott Laboratories

Akonni Biosystems

Becton, Dickinson & Co.

binx health, inc. (formerly Atlas Genetics)

Biocartis NV

bioMrieux SA

Cepheid

Curetis NV

DiAssess, Inc.

DNA Electronics Ltd

DxNA, LLC

genedrive plc

GenePOC, Inc.

GeneReach Biotechnology

Greiner Bio-One GmbH

Hain Lifescience GmbH

HiberGene Diagnostics

iCubate, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Immunexpress, Inc.

MBio Diagnostics, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Mesa Biotech, Inc.

Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

Nanomix, Inc.

Orion Diagnostica Oy

QIAGEN NV

QuantuMDx Group

Quidel Corporation

Roche

Seegene, Inc.

STAT-Dx

T2 Biosystems

Veredus Laboratories Pte. Ltd.



