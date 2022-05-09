Global Molecular Point of Care (POC) Markets Report 2021-2022 & 2026 with a Complete Update on mPOC and COVID-19

DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Market and Future Potential for Molecular Point of Care (POC), 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Market and Future Potential for Molecular Point of Care (POC), 2022 provides market sizing, forecasting, trend mapping and competitive analysis for point of care tests using PCR or other molecular technology with fast turnaround times and usability in near-patient settings.

This report features a complete update on mPOC and COVID-19. It also discusses other growth areas. Molecular point of care or mPOC systems are designed to be faster than lab-based tests while more accurate than existing point of care systems. Development of new systems and menu expansion on existing lines is constant.

The analyst defines molecular point of care or mPOC as consisting of devices marketed to customers outside the reference lab that run PCR or other DNA and RNA testing on a device with a small footprint. mPOC systems tend to have a result time fast enough for an office visit or bedside consultation. These systems feature cartridges or reduced preparation steps and limited interpretation of test results.

Major IVD companies such as Abbott and Roche and Quidel compete, but there are many other and new entrants since our last reporting.



This was a subset of the testing industry still proving its merit to customers early last year, but certainly the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been an influence on the market, as we covered in recent reports. The ability to deliver rapid PCR results has put them in the right place with the right function at the right time.

Many trends are covered in the report, including menu expansion, disease statistics, the COVID-19 crisis, immunoassay competition and enhancement of those competitive POC systems, emerging markets, new journal studies about the efficacy of mPOC and other trends.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Molecular Point of Care Market, 2021-2026

Where is Molecular Point of Care in 2021?

Molecular Point of Care Market Analysis

Market Observations

"Near-Patient" Molecular Systems Market

Current Trends

Molecular Point-of-Care Diagnostics Defined

Usage of Molecular Point of Care

Leading mPOC Platforms

Trends

Scope and Methodology

Chapter Two: Molecular Point-of-Care Market Development and Trends

COVID-19 and Molecular POC

CDC Initial Response, Long Term Situation

COVID-19's Unique Challenge

BARDA Directs Funding to mPOC

Recent Regulatory Developments

Consortia, Funding, Prizes

Deals

Advantages and Disadvantages of Molecular Point of Care

Justification: The Sensitivity/Specificity Argument

New Systems and Menu Expansion

Mesa Biotech Strep A Approval

Combination Tests Enter Market: SARS-CoV-2, Flu A, Flu B, and RSV

STI Continues to Be a Growth Area

Deals, Investment in mPOC Systems

Thermo Acquires Mesa Biotech

EU Researchers Awarded €3M to Develop POC Molecular Tests

Scope Fluidics AST System Sees Investment

China as a POC Market

as a POC Market Common Tests and Analytes in POC Diagnostics

Component Technologies of Molecular Point-of-Care Diagnostics

Microfluidics

qPCR

Microarrays

Isothermal Amplification

Test Automation

Primers and Probes

Detection

Next-Generation Sequencing

Molecular Diagnostics

Real-Time PCR (qPCR)

Isothermal Amplification Methods

Line Probe Assays

Next-Generation Sequencing

Applications and Potential Applications for Molecular Point-of-Care

Major Testing Applications for Molecular POC Diagnostics

Influenza

Reclassification of RIDTs

Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs)

Strep A

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Emerging Applications

Zika

Other Respiratory Infections

Group B Streptococcus

Human Papillomavirus

Herpes Simplex Virus

Vaginitis

Malaria

Other Tropical and Neglected Diseases

Cancer

European Device Regulations Nearing

Chapter Three: Market Analysis

Molecular Point of Care Market Analysis

"Near Patient Molecular" Market

Market Share Near Patient

Chapter Four: Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Aidian Oy

Akonni Biosystems

binx health, inc.

Biocartis NV

bioMerieux SA

Cepheid (Danaher)

Molecular Healthcare-Acquired Infection (HAI) Testing

Molecular Sexual Health and Women's Health Testing

Molecular Critical Infectious Disease Testing

Molecular Oncology/Genetics Testing

Credo Diagnostics

Curetis NV (OpGen)

DiaSorin S.p.A

GenMark Diagnostics (Roche)

Greiner Bio-One GmbH

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Mesa Biotech, Inc. (Thermo)

QIAGEN NV

QuantuMDx Group

Quidel Corporation

Roche

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

T2 Biosystems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skqtbe

