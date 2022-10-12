Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Report 2022: Growing Adoption of Third-Party Quality Controls Presents Opportunities

Oct 12, 2022, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Quality Controls Market Share, Size, Trends By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global molecular quality controls market size is expected to reach USD 294.31 million by 2030.
Trends in the industry are driven by several variables, including the steadily rising number of clinical laboratories that are accredited. Clinical laboratory tests have aided in not just the diagnosis of disease but also in monitoring the effectiveness of treatment. Today, clinical laboratories all around the world are vying for national and international accreditation, largely to guarantee more dependable and superior laboratory services. Diagnostic laboratories conduct more intricate tests, are held to greater standards of regulatory compliance, and are subject to increased levels of regulatory scrutiny.
For instance, in April 2021, based on the results of an on-site examination, the College of American Pathologists accredited the Advanced Genomics Institute Clinical Laboratory at UC Berkeley. In the years to come, there may be an increase in demand for control solutions as a result of the urgent demand for extensive monitoring for any anomalies in diagnostic goods.
The primary factors driving this industry's growth are the increasing use of third-party regulatory standards, the desire for external quality measurement support, the development of government funding for genomics developments, the demand for personalized medicines, the declining cost of sequencing procedures, and the increased incidence of infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic diseases.
Furthermore, in July 2021, to compete in the multiplex molecular diagnostics industry, Seegene, a significant participant, and Bio-Rad Laboratories partnered. The collaboration aims to create diagnostic solutions for infectious diseases. Additionally, subject to FDA approval and further clinical research, Seegene would provide diagnostic tests for use on Bio-CFX96 Rad's Dx Real-Time PCR System for the American market.
As the burden of various diseases increases globally, more laboratory tests are being performed. Both public and commercial sector laboratories are opening up to address this need. To perform diagnostic tests, clinical laboratories must get accreditation from regulatory organizations such as the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and other standards of a like kind in the majority of nations. The relevant authorities analyze a laboratory's competency and quality system during the accreditation procedure using predetermined standards.
Molecular Quality Controls Market Report Highlights
- The genetic testing form segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Genetic illnesses are identified using these technologies because they make it easier to interpret the results. A second whole or partial copy of chromosome 21 develops from faulty cell division, which is the genetic disease known as Downs syndrome. Additionally, the use of genetic testing for hereditary breast cancer is expanding as breast cancer awareness grows.
- Infectious diseases diagnostics accounted for a significant share of the global revenue share which is accelerated by the rising along with infectious diseases their treatment.
- The North American region is expected to increase at a lucrative CAGR during the projection period, has emerged as the leading regional share. Due to the existence of significant competitors in the market and the rising number of new control panels that leading companies are releasing, North America is predicted to expand.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Increasing number of accredited clinical laboratories
- Growing adoption of third-party quality controls
Restraints and Challenges
- Additional costs involved in quality control and budget constraints in hospitals and laboratories
Market Segmentation
Molecular Quality Controls, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Independent
- Instrument-specific
Molecular Quality Controls, Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- PCR
- DNA Sequencing & NGS
- Other Technologies
Molecular Quality Controls, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Infectious Diseases Diagnostics
- Blood Screening
- Oncology Testing
- Genetic Testing
- Other Applications
Molecular Quality Controls, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Hospitals
- IVD Manufacturers & CROs
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Other End Users
Molecular Quality Controls, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Insights
5. Global Molecular Quality Controls Market, by Product
6. Global Molecular Quality Controls Market, by Technology
7. Global Molecular Quality Controls Market, by Application
8. Global Molecular Quality Controls Market, by End-Use
9. Global Molecular Quality Controls Market, by Geography
10. Competitive Landscape
11. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Anchor Molecular
- Abbott Laboratories
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Fortress Diagnostics
- Grifols
- S.A.
- Maine Molecular Quality Controls Inc.
- Microbix Biosystems Inc.
- Microbiologics Inc
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- Seegene Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4svr
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article