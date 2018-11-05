Global Molluscicides Market Report 2018-2023 - Introducing Green Eco-Friendly Molluscicide Products and the Growing Awareness for Mollusk Control

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Molluscicides Market by Type (Chemical (Metaldehyde, Methiocarb, Ferric Phosphate) and Biological Molluscicides), Application (Agricultural and Non-Agricultural), Form (Pellets, and Liquid & Gel), and Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The molluscicides market is estimated at USD 587.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 727.8 million by 2023. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2023.

The market is primarily driven the increased commercial production of horticulture crops such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, and nuts in recent years. The demand for such crops of refined and varied characteristics has been increasing worldwide, thereby increasing the market for molluscicides products.

Molluscicide resistance is the natural ability of mollusks to survive exposure to strong active chemicals due to genetic modification and exhibit low susceptibility levels. Attaining this is the major challenge faced by the molluscicides industry.

On the basis of application, the agricultural segment is projected to grow at the higher CAGR. Snails impact most horticulture crops; this necessitates the adoption of agrochemicals for slug and snail control. Moreover, since the investment in production is usually higher in horticulture as compared to field crops, the growth in the horticulture industry becomes a driver for the market for molluscicides.



Based on type, the biological molluscicides segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The increasing awareness about biological crop protection products has not only resulted in increased use of snail and slug control products but has also led to awareness about the potential for more profitable opportunities with minimum loss.



Based on form, the pellets segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Pellet formulations are usually recommended for small as well large cures, as dusting powders are ready for use; are more easily applied compared to other methods; are easily supplied; and are available in proper small packs, which are reasonably priced and easy to use.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market between 2018 and 2023. The usage of molluscicides is increasing gradually in developing economies due to continued growth in the major Asia Pacific economies and the increasing awareness about the use and benefits of molluscicides. The dominant form of agriculture in this region is wet-rice cultivation. These crops require a large amount of molluscicides. Thus, as food production is projected to increase in this region, so is the consumption of molluscicides.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Remium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Molluscicides Market

4.2 Molluscicides Market, By Key Country

4.3 Molluscicides Market, By Type & Region

4.4 Developed vs Developing Markets for Molluscicides

4.5 Molluscicides Market, By Application & Region

4.6 Molluscicides Market, By Form

4.7 North America: Molluscicides Market, By Key Type & Country, 2017



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rain-Fast CharacteristicAn Important Attribute for the Increasing Demand for Molluscicides

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Agrochemicals in Developing Countries

5.2.1.3 Infestation of Golden Apple Snail in the Rice Fields of Asia

5.2.1.4 Demand for High-Value Horticulture Crops

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Applicability

5.2.2.2 Geographical Limitation on Molluscicides Usage

5.2.2.3 Regulatory Restrictions on the Use of Molluscicide Products

5.2.2.4 Lack of Competence and Adequate Resources

5.2.2.5 Traditional Pest Control Methods Used By Farmers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets for Molluscicides in Asia Pacific

5.2.3.2 Introducing Green Eco-Friendly Molluscicide Products and the Growing Awareness for Mollusk Control

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Excessive Use of Harmful Chemicals Causing A Threat to the Environment

5.2.4.1.1 Metaldehyde Poisoning Risks and Extreme Usage of Other Harmful Chemicals

5.2.4.1.2 Bioaccumulation

5.2.4.1.3 Toxicity for Non-Target Organisms

5.2.4.1.4 Molluscicide-Tolerant Organisms

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.4.1 Europe

5.4.2 Us

5.4.3 Australia

5.4.4 Brazil



6 Molluscicides Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Agricultural

6.2.1 Fruits & Vegetables

6.2.1.1 Rise in Demand for Horticulture Crops is Creating A Demand for More Molluscicide Products That Have Less Residue Effect on the Crops

6.2.2 Cereals & Grains

6.2.2.1 Demand of Molluscicides for Grains and Cereals in Asian Countries is Rising

6.2.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

6.2.3.1 Increasing Demand of Soybean and Other Oilseed is Fueling the Molluscicides Industry Globally

6.3 On-Agricultural

6.3.1 Commercial

6.3.1.1 Development of New Active Ingredients That are Effective for Killing Slugs and Snails is Driving the Non-Agricultural Application of Molluscicides

6.3.2 Residential

6.3.2.1 Homes Gardens, and Small Greenhouses are the Trending Application Segment of Molluscicides Products



7 Molluscicides Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chemical Molluscicides

7.2.1 Metaldehyde

7.2.1.1 Metaldehyde Account for the Largest Market Share Due to Easy Availability of Raw Materials

7.2.2 Methiocarb

7.2.2.1 Regulatory Restriction on the Use of Methiocarb in Europe

7.2.3 Ferrous Phosphate

7.2.3.1 Ferric Phosphate has High Growth Potential Due to Its Self Degradable Property

7.2.4 Others

7.2.4.1 Development of New Active Ingredient is Driving the Market for Ferric Sodum Edta and Other Metal Salts

7.3 Biological Molluscicides

7.3.1 Demand for Biological Molluscicides is Expected to Be High During the Forecast Period as They are Environment-Friendly and Non-Toxic in Nature



8 Molluscicides Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pellets

8.2.1 Molluscicide Pellets are Cheaper and are Easier to Apply to the Crops, as Compared to Liquids and Gels

8.3 Liquids and Gels

8.3.1 Demand for Liquid & Gel Molluscicides is Increasing in Non-Agricultural



9 Molluscicides Market, By Brand

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Axcela: Lonza Group

9.3 Metarex Inov: Bayer Cropscience

9.4 Nemaslug: BASF

9.5 Deadline M-Ps: Amvac Chemical Corporation

9.6 Sluggo: Neudorff GmbH

9.7 Zequanox: Marrone Bio Innovations

9.8 Sluxx Hp: Certis Europe



10 Molluscicides Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 High Awareness Related to the Efficient Use of Molluscicides Drives the Market in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 High Demand for Crops Such as Corn is the Major Growth Factor for Molluscicides in Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Increase in the Commercialization of Agriculture is the Main Driving Force for the Molluscicides Market in Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 High Production of Field Crops Such as Grains and Cereals, A Major Application Area of Molluscicides in Germany, is Driving the Market

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 The Country's Strong Agricultural Sector is Fueling the Demand for Molluscicides in the Country

10.3.3 Spain

10.3.3.1 Increase in Demand for Fruits and Vegetable Crops in Spain is A Chief Factor for the Demand for Molluscicide Products in Spain

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Italian Molluscicides Market is A High-Growth-Potential Market, as the Agricultural Sector is Yet to Reach Its Complete Commercial Potential in the Country

10.3.5 UK

10.3.5.1 Presence of Major Players in the Region is A Key Driving Factor for Molluscicides in the UK

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.3.6.1 The Production of Corn and Soy is A Major Application of Molluscicides in the Region

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Presence of A Large Number of Chemical Molluscicide Manufactures and Distributors is A Key Factor for the Largest Share of China in the Asia Pacific Market

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 India is A Potential Market for Chemical Molluscicides, With High Demand for Biological Molluscicides

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Rice Production is the Main Factor Behind the Growth of the Molluscicides Market in Japan

10.4.4 New Zealand

10.4.4.1 High Presence of Terrestrial Mollusks Encourage Farmers to Use Molluscicides in New Zealand

10.4.5 Australia

10.4.5.1 Growth of Horticulture Crops in Australia is the Major Reason for the Growth of Molluscicides Market in the Country

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4.6.1 Domination of Wet Rice Cultivation to Drive the Market in the Region

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Need to Increase the Crop Yield is the Major Driver for Pesticides in the Country

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.2.1 Production of the Grains and Cereals is A Major Factor for the Growth of Pesticides Such as Molluscicides in Argentina

10.5.3 Others in RoW

10.5.3.1 Scope for the Growth of the Molluscicide Industry in the Region is Limited Due to Climatic Conditions



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.2.2 Expansions & Investments

11.2.3 New Product Launches

11.2.4 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Lonza Group

12.2 Bayer Cropscience

12.3 BASF

12.4 Adama Agricultural Solutions

12.5 Marrone Bio Innovations

12.6 American Vanguard Corporation

12.7 De Sangosse

12.8 Neudorff GmbH

12.9 Doff Portland

12.10 Certis Europe

12.11 Syngenta

12.12 PI Industries



