Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Market Analysis & Forecasts 2022-2024 and 2026: Multiplex Opportunity, Dx Moves Out of the Lab, Biomarkers and Algorithms, Rapid Testing, Genome Role and Big Data

This report forecasts the market size out to 2026.

Monkeypox is being declared a health emergency. The latest data shows the outbreak into non-African regions is expanding at alarming rates. Governments around the world are preparing to use widespread testing to get in front of this threat from the beginning. Opportunities are abound for the In Vitro Diagnostic industry.

Growth is coming from basic factors but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the market landscape now and for the foreseeable future. Some players have already made their mark but disruptive diagnostic technology could change the playing field. Learn about this market including the issues and outlooks. The two key trends of Rapid Diagnostics and the Genomics Revolution are merging to create new diagnostic opportunities.

Scope of the Report

Monkeypox Global Diagnostic Markets Overview

Monkeypox Diagnostics - Global Market Overview by Country

Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Markets Overview by Assay

Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Markets Overview by Product

Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Markets Overview by Place

Monkeypox Diagnostic Market - by Assay

Monkeypox Diagnostic - PCR

Monkeypox Diagnostic - NGS

Monkeypox Diagnostic - Rapid

Monkeypox Diagnostic - Other Assay

Monkeypox Diagnostic - Biomarker Other

Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Markets - By Product

Monkeypox Diagnostic - Instrumentation

Monkeypox Diagnostic - Consumables

Monkeypox Diagnostic - Software & Service

Global Monkeypox Diagnostics Markets - By Place

Monkeypox Diagnostic - Hospital

Monkeypox Diagnostic - Clinic/POL

Monkeypox Diagnostic - Other Place

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 An Overview of Monkeypox Diagnostics

2.1.1 The 2022 Outbreak

2.2 Market Definition

2.2.1 Market Size

2.2.2 Currency

2.2.3 Years

2.2.4 PCR

2.2.5 NGS

2.2.6 Syndromic PoC

2.2.7 Biomarkers Molecular Diagnostics

2.2.8 Biomarkers Other

2.2.9 Limitations

2.3 Methodology

2.3.1 Methodology

2.4 Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Monkeypox - Current Science

3.1 What is Monkeypox?

3.2 Outbreaks

3.3 Transmission

3.4 Signs and symptoms

3.5 Diagnosis

3.6 Therapeutics

3.6.1 Vaccination

3.6.2 Prevention

3.6.2.1 Reducing the risk of human-to-human transmission

3.6.2.2 Reducing the risk of zoonotic transmission

3.7 How Monkeypox relates to smallpox

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.4 Independent Testing Lab

4.1.5 Public National/regional lab

4.1.6 Hospital lab

4.1.7 Physician Lab

4.1.8 Audit Body

4.1.9 Certification Body

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Prevalence

5.1.2 Surveillance

5.1.3 Pandemic Wind Down

5.1.4 Viral Zeitqeist

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 The Cost Curve Shrinks the Market

5.2.2 Transmission Outlook

5.2.3 Adoption Lag and Cost Control

5.3 Diagnostic Technology Development

5.3.1 The Multiplex Opportunity

5.3.2 Shifting Role of Physicians in Diagnosis

5.3.3 Diagnostics Moves Out of the Lab

5.3.4 Biomarkers and Algorithms

5.3.5 Rapid Testing Changing Medical Practice

5.3.6 Genome Role and Big Data

6 Monkeypox Diagnostics - Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 U.S. to declare Monkeypox a public health emergency

6.3 BioGX Gets CE-IVD Mark for Multigene POC Test

6.4 World Health Organization declares Monkeypox a global emergency

6.5 Quest Begins Offering Internally Developed Monkeypox Test

6.6 CDC, Abbott, Roche, BioMerieux Get FDA 510(k) Clearances

6.7 Commercial, Academic Labs Ramp Up Monkeypox Testing

6.8 Becton Dickinson, CerTest Biotec Collaborate on Monkeypox MDx

6.9 Sequence Coming In

7 Profiles of Key Companies

7.1 Abbott Diagnostics

7.2 Aegis Laboratories

7.3 Applied DNA Sciences

7.4 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

7.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.6 BioGX

7.7 bioMerieux Diagnostics

7.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.9 Cepheid

7.10 CerTest Biotec

7.11 Creative Biogene

7.12 Flow Health

7.13 Labcorp

7.14 Mayo Clinic Laboratories

7.15 Quest Diagnostics

7.16 Qiagen Gmbh

7.17 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

7.18 Siemens Healthineers

7.19 Sonic Healthcare

7.20 Sysmex

7.21 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendices: United States Medicare System: 2022 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

