Global Monkeypox Therapeutics Market Research Report 2022: Although No Specific Vaccine or Treatment Drug has Yet Been Commercialised, Research is Still Ongoing

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Monkeypox Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027Segmented By Treatment), By End User, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global monkeypox therapeutics market is projected to register growth at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the sudden outburst of the viral infection among the population across Europe and United States. In the year 2003, monkeypox caused a commotion because it spread quickly, and the number of affected patients exceeded 40 in a matter of weeks.

Although the disease spread was relatively well-controlled, the recent outbreak of infection and rapidly increasing cases pose a threat for another possible pandemic. Hence, the demand for effective treatment, vaccination, and other rare disease therapeutics are expected to support the growth of the global monkeypox therapeutics market over the next five years.



There is currently no specific treatment or defined pharmaceutical for the disease, but symptomatic treatment is possible, and an increase in demand for pain and itch relief due to boils and rashes are positively influencing the growth of the global monkeypox therapeutics market.



Monkeypox is a viral infection that spreads like a highly communicable disease through mere touch and use of infected patient's material. The virus is related to smallpox, and the vaccination and drugs used to control smallpox are also somewhat effective against monkeypox diseases.

Although no specific vaccine or treatment drug has yet been commercialised, research is still ongoing. Patients with compromised immunity, those suffering from chronic disease, certain skin conditions such as eczema, those recovering from a recent pandemic, and those suffering from other anti-viral infections are all at high risk of contracting the monkeypox.



Growing demand for timely vaccines and potential disease treatments may support the growth of the global monkeypox therapeutics market in the next five years. Governments are actively investing in the research and development of effective vaccines and drugs to control disease spread and treat affected patients. In addition, the government is taking steps to promote drug development using genetic engineering tools in order to provide vaccination in the event that the virus evolves and affects a larger portion of the population.



Genomic sequencing for the virus would elucidate the specific infection-causing sequences, which could aid in the early diagnosis of the viral infection and the development of effective vaccines for the population at risk of infection in the coming years. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditures by the population is fuelling growing investments for the developmen to new vaccines, which is likely to aid the global monkeypox therapeutics market in the next five years.



The global monkeypox therapeutics market segmentation is based on treatment, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on treatment, the market is divided into smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and vaccinia immune globulin (VIG). The smallpox vaccine segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global monkeypox therapeutics market due to the rising number of cases of monkeypox.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global monkeypox therapeutics from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global monkeypox therapeutics market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the global monkeypox therapeutics market based on treatment, end user, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global monkeypox therapeutics market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global monkeypox therapeutics market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global monkeypox therapeutics market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global monkeypox therapeutics market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global monkeypox therapeutics market.

Key players operating in the global monkeypox therapeutics market are

Chimerix Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Hetero Drugs Limited

Mylan N.V.

Piramal Enterprises Limited

Olon S.p.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

CIDIC Company Limited

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Monkeypox Therapeutics Market, By Treatment:

Smallpox Vaccine

Antivirals

Vaccinia Immune Globulin (VIG)

Monkeypox Therapeutics Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Monkeypox Therapeutics Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Singapore

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherlands

Sweden

Italy

Spain

Middle East & Africa

& Nigeria

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/58wj4e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets